Austral Gold Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Results

Sydney, May 29, 2025 - Established gold producer Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") advises that shareholders of the Company passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 28 April 2025 at the General Meeting held today at 9:00am (AEST) by way of poll.

As previously announced to the market on 14 April 2025, the Board resolved to appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the Company's auditor, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001(Cth), shareholders approved the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd at today's Annual General Meeting.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets especially in light of the effects of the novel coronavirus, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves and other risks and hazards related to the exploration of a mineral property, and the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Austral Gold Limited

Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 29 May 2025

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 18,392,510

86.56% 2,757,919

12.98% 97,874

0.46% 281,370,183 18,490,384

87.02% 2,757,919

12.98% 281,370,183 Carried 2 Re-election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain Ordinary 301,835,636

99.75% 620,522

0.21% 124,874

0.04% 59,028 302,560,510

99.80% 620,522

0.20% 59,028 Carried 3 Re-election of Director - Mr Saul Zang Ordinary 301,835,755

99.77% 575,829

0.19% 124,874

0.04% 103,602 302,560,629

99.81% 575,829

0.19% 103,602 Carried 4 Re-election of Director Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril Ordinary 301,829,500

99.77% 575,384

0.19% 124,874

0.04% 110,302 302,554,374

99.81% 575,384

0.19% 110,302 Carried 5 Re-election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski Ordinary 301,880,055

99.79% 524,829

0.17% 124,874

0.04% 110,302 302,604,929

99.83% 524,829

0.17% 110,302 Carried 6 Re-election of Director - Mr Ben Jarvis Ordinary 301,920,526

99.80% 491,058

0.16% 124,874

0.04% 103,602 302,645,400

99.84% 491,058

0.16% 103,602 Carried 7 Appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd Ordinary 306,271,065

99.80% 471,020

0.15% 149,638

0.05% 159,532 307,020,703

99.85% 471,020

0.15% 159,532 Carried 8 Grant of Security Interest (As part of a Loan Agreement) to a Substantial Holder and Related Party Ordinary 18,192,512

84.40% 3,213,690

14.91% 149,638

0.69% 281,084,220 18,942,150

85.50% 3,213,690

14.50% 281,084,220 Carried 9 Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities Special 297,945,155

99.57% 1,135,527

0.38% 149,638

0.05% 3,409,740 298,694,793

99.62% 1,135,527

0.38% 3,409,740 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

