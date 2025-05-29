Austral Gold Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Results
Sydney, May 29, 2025 - Established gold producer Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") advises that shareholders of the Company passed all resolutions in the Notice of Meeting dated 28 April 2025 at the General Meeting held today at 9:00am (AEST) by way of poll.
As previously announced to the market on 14 April 2025, the Board resolved to appoint BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the Company's auditor, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting. In accordance with the Corporations Act 2001(Cth), shareholders approved the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd at today's Annual General Meeting.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved by the Joint Company Secretary, David Hwang.
Austral Gold Limited
Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 29 May 2025
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution
Result
|Resolution
|Resolution
Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried /
Not Carried
|1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|18,392,510
86.56%
|2,757,919
12.98%
|97,874
0.46%
|281,370,183
|18,490,384
87.02%
|2,757,919
12.98%
|281,370,183
|Carried
|2 Re-election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain
|Ordinary
|301,835,636
99.75%
|620,522
0.21%
|124,874
0.04%
|59,028
|302,560,510
99.80%
|620,522
0.20%
|59,028
|Carried
|3 Re-election of Director - Mr Saul Zang
|Ordinary
|301,835,755
99.77%
|575,829
0.19%
|124,874
0.04%
|103,602
|302,560,629
99.81%
|575,829
0.19%
|103,602
|Carried
|4 Re-election of Director Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril
|Ordinary
|301,829,500
99.77%
|575,384
0.19%
|124,874
0.04%
|110,302
|302,554,374
99.81%
|575,384
0.19%
|110,302
|Carried
|5 Re-election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski
|Ordinary
|301,880,055
99.79%
|524,829
0.17%
|124,874
0.04%
|110,302
|302,604,929
99.83%
|524,829
0.17%
|110,302
|Carried
|6 Re-election of Director - Mr Ben Jarvis
|Ordinary
|301,920,526
99.80%
|491,058
0.16%
|124,874
0.04%
|103,602
|302,645,400
99.84%
|491,058
0.16%
|103,602
|Carried
|7 Appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd
|Ordinary
|306,271,065
99.80%
|471,020
0.15%
|149,638
0.05%
|159,532
|307,020,703
99.85%
|471,020
0.15%
|159,532
|Carried
|8 Grant of Security Interest (As part of a Loan Agreement) to a Substantial Holder and Related Party
|Ordinary
|18,192,512
84.40%
|3,213,690
14.91%
|149,638
0.69%
|281,084,220
|18,942,150
85.50%
|3,213,690
14.50%
|281,084,220
|Carried
|9 Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities
|Special
|297,945,155
99.57%
|1,135,527
0.38%
|149,638
0.05%
|3,409,740
|298,694,793
99.62%
|1,135,527
0.38%
|3,409,740
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
