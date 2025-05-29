Ontario's Half Billion Critical Mineral Processing Fund and First Nations $3.1 Billion Fund Accelerates Nord's Plan for a Sustainable North American EV Metals Supply Chain

May 29, 2025 - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FRANKFURT: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") welcomes the Ontario government's creation of the $500 million Critical Mineral Processing Fund and the $3.1 billion First Nations Fund recently announced in the provincial budget. These funds directly support Nord's development of an integrated domestic supply chain for critical metals.

"The Critical Mineral Processing Fund and First Nations Fund provide the catalyst we've been waiting for," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., CEO of Nord. "Our exploration and development plans align perfectly with North America's strategic imperative to create a sustainable battery materials supply chain for clean energy and electric vehicle manufacturing."

Critical minerals and processing facilities have become central to global policy and trade discussions. Partnership with First Nations communities is essential to this development. The new provincial Recovery Permit, launching in July 2025, will streamline resource companies' ability to produce critical metals from legacy tailings ponds and waste rock piles.

Nord currently operates a high-grade silver processing plant capable of milling ore to produce silver doré bars, with an annual capacity of 3 million ounces of silver. The company has acquired a 600-tonne-per-day mobile gravity plant for treating tailings to produce silver and critical mineral concentrates. Additionally, Nord has developed its proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, which has successfully produced battery-grade cobalt sulfate from local concentrates.

"As governments on both sides of the border seek to de-risk supply chains, proven, low-capex solutions win," Basa added. "Nord is ready to transform legacy waste rock piles and tailings into working capital."

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Frank J. Basa, B.Eng., (PEO), director of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate.

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec through its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

