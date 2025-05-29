T2 Metals Provides Update on Fire Situation at Sherridon VMS Project, Manitoba

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") provides an update regarding the wildfire situation in the vicinity of its Sherridon copper-gold-zinc Project located near Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The Company is actively monitoring the evolving wildfire situation in the region. Recent reports from the Manitoba Wildfire Service indicate that there are active fires very near the community of Sherridon and the Company's mineral concessions. The safety of our personnel, contractors, and the local community is T2 Metals' paramount concern.

As a precautionary measure and in adherence to community evacuation measures, T2 Metals has temporarily suspended field activities at its Sherridon project site. This measure enables continuous monitoring of the situation and ensures all personnel are safe and accounted for. The Company has clear communication channels with the Manitoba Wildfire Service and local authorities to receive real-time updates and guidance.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said, "Our thoughts are with the community of Sherridon, the Kiciwapa Cree Nation and other individuals affected by the wildfires across Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The safety of our team and the residents of Sherridon is our top priority and we remain in close contact with the community. Field operations will resume as soon as it is safe and advisable to do so. We anticipate minimal long-term impact on our exploration schedule or loss of property, given the proactive measures taken."

About T2 Metals Corp (TSX.V: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

