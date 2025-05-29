Grizzly Announces Extension to Private Placement

Edmonton, May 29, 2025 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") has extended the private placement (the "Offering") of Units and FT Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 if fully subscribed originally announced on April 29, 2025.

Private Placement Offering

The Offering consists of up to 8,333,333 Units and up to 25,000,000 of any combination of Units and FT Units, with the Units and FT Units each priced at $0.03 per Unit and FT Unit. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the warrant holder to purchase an additional Common Share for $0.05 and expiring on the earlier of a) 30 days following written notice by the Company to the warrant holder that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than CA$0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (b) 24 months from the date of issuance ("Warrant"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one Common Share and one half of one Warrant, each of which shall be issued as a "flow through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Offering is being offered to qualified subscribers in the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and in other jurisdictions as the Company may in its discretion determine, in reliance upon exemptions from the registration and prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering, if fully subscribed with the maximum of 25,000,000 in FT Units and 8,333,333 Units, as follows:

Mineral Property Exploration $ 750,000 Mineral Rights and Exploration Permits 80,000 Working capital Outstanding management fees to Officers $ 12,000 Other accounts payable 65,000

$ 77,000 Corporate Overhead Management fees to Officers $ 18,000 (3 months) Other Corporate Overhead 75,000

$ 93,000 Maximum proceeds

$ 1,000,000

There is no minimum to the Offering. If the Company closes on less than the maximum proceeds, or if the proportion of Units and FT Units differs from the above, the use of proceeds will be adjusted.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders fees payable in any combination of cash, Units, and Warrants to registered broker dealers, limited market dealers or arm's length persons in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable securities legislation and regulations. The Common Shares and any Common Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants shall be subject to restrictions on trading until four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and critical minerals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR

FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253851