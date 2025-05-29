ESGold Advances to Next Stage of Growth with Strategic Leadership Transition

Vancouver, May 29, 2025 - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition as part of the next phase of its growth strategy, with the Company accelerating construction and preparing for near-term production at its flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec.

This transition is part of a broader plan developed in collaboration with the Board of Directors, positioning the Company for sustained growth and long-term value creation. ESGold confirms it is in advanced discussions to onboard a high-impact senior executive who will lead the Company into its next phase of growth and execution, with further updates expected in the coming weeks.

With on-site construction now underway and a strong focus on executing its dual-track model-near-term tailings reprocessing and district-scale exploration-the Company is evolving its leadership structure to support the next phase of operational growth.

"We are entering a new era at ESGold," said Paul Mastantuono, CEO of ESGold. "This step is part of our planned evolution as the Company advances toward becoming a cash-flowing gold and silver producer. As we move through final construction milestones and prepare for production, we remain committed to building a team and structure that reflect our ambitions and unlock value for shareholders."

As part of this transition, the Company confirms that Brad Kitchen will no longer be serving as President of the Company. ESGold does not intend to appoint a replacement at this time.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the development and construction timelines of the Montauban Project, future production, and anticipated project milestones. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

