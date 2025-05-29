Loyalist Exploration Announces New Director

Toronto, May 29, 2025 - Loyalist Exploration Ltd. (CSE:PNGC) ("Loyalist" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Bresee as director of the Company effective today and the resignation of Birks Bovaird, who will join the Company's Advisory Committee.

Bob Bresee, C.E.T. is the CEO of Voltage Metals Inc, a Certified Engineering Technologist, and graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, and has 45 years in the mining business and a long time resident of Timmins Ontario. Bob's experience includes project operating/management, engineering - specializing in junior mining operations, project evaluation, project budgeting/mine planning/cost control. Experienced in narrow vein mining and the permitting process in Ontario. Bob is the former project manager on the Company's prospective Tully project.

Birks served as a director of Loyalist only for a short time and was required to deboard from Loyalist due to a conflict his other board seats, Birks has agreed to join the Company's newly formed Advisory Committee going forward.

Errol Farr, Loyalist's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Loyalist is very excited that Bob Bresee has agreed to join the Board and that Birks will stay on with the Company. Bob's historical experience with our Tully property and the Timmins district, will help guide the Company's exploration and development strategy designed to enhance value for all Loyalist shareholders."

About Loyalist Exploration Limited

Loyalist Exploration Limited is a mineral exploration company concentrating on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Canada. The Company is currently focused on completing the acquisition of the Loveland nickel/copper/gold property and the Gold Rush gold/silver property, both located in the Timmins, Ontario mining district.

For further information please visit the Company's website at loyalistexp.ca or contact:

Loyalist Exploration Limited

Errol Farr, President and CEO

Email: efarr001@icloud.com

Tel: 647-296-1270

