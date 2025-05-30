Solis Announces: Diamond Drill Rig Arrives at Chancho al Palo, Peru

West Leederville, May 29, 2025 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update pertaining to its 100 per cent owned Chancho al Palo project in Peru.

A diamond drill rig has arrived at Chancho al Palo supported by leading local drilling company, AKD International ("AKD"). The Chancho al Palo diamond drill programme comprises approximately 2,500 metres across several priority targets (Figure 2), designed to test multiple anomalies identified during surface mapping, sampling and geophysics1.

Figure 1: Arrival of diamond drill rig to Chancho al Palo, Peru

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/253919_3d49e34f84f01ab8_001full.jpg

Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Thomas, commented:

"The Company is pleased to report that the drill rig has safely arrived at Chancho al Palo. This will be the first time the concession has been drilled, and we're targeting a series of compelling porphyry and IOCG anomalies identified through geochemical and geophysical work.

Importantly, Chancho al Palo is located 10 kilometres from the coast and 25 kilometres from Southern Copper's smelter and refinery complex. Southern Copper is Peru's largest copper producer and holds tenements adjacent to Chancho al Palo, further validating the geological potential of the area.

We expect assay results in July 2025 and look forward to building on this momentum with drilling at Ilo Este, anticipated to commence in June pending final permits. I am travelling to Peru this weekend to oversee commencement of drilling at our Chancho al Palo and Ilo Este projects.

It's an exciting period as we systematically test high-priority targets across our Peruvian portfolio."

1 Refer to ASX:SLM announcement 29 April 2024 "Exploration update for Peru, Borborema, Brazil"

Figure 2: Chancho al Palo drill targets over magnetic susceptibility plot. Targets include IP (1A and 1B) and magnetometry (M1 - M3) anomalies. Initial drill programme of 2,500 metres reflects a portion of the planned drill holes shown. Sequence and number of actual drill holes to be determined subject to programme results (refer to ASX Announcement 29 April 2024).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1134/253919_3d49e34f84f01ab8_016full.jpg



This announcement is authorised for release by the Board.

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Coastal Belt of Peru. Solis holds concessions totalling 69,200 hectares.

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

