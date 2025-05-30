Change Of Company Secretary

PERTH, May 30, 2025 - Paladin Energy Ltd. (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) (OTCQX: PALAF) ("Paladin" or the "Company") advises that Ms Melanie Williams has been appointed as Company Secretary of Paladin effective 30 May 2025. Melanie joined Paladin in February 2025 as Chief Legal Officer. Melanie is an experienced corporate and resources lawyer and Company Secretary, with substantial international and corporate governance experience.

Mr Jeremy Ryan has resigned as Company Secretary of Paladin effective 30 May 2025. The Board of Paladin thanks Jeremy for his dedication to the Paladin Group and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

For the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Ms Melanie Williams will be the person responsible for communications with the ASX in relation to ASX Listing Rule matters from 30 May 2025.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

