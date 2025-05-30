Japan Gold Corp. Announces Expiry of Listed Issuer Financing Private Placement

Vancouver, May 30, 2025 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announces that the private placement previously announced on April 14, 2025, has expired and the engagement letter with the agents has been terminated.

In conjunction with the recent appointment of Mr. Jason Letto, VP of Exploration, the Company has issued 384,615 restricted share units ("RSUs") in accordance with the Company's 2023 Equity Incentive Plan. The RSUs have a vesting period of 24 months with 50% vested after 12 months from the date of grant. Once vested, each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under-explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corp..

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Cautionary Note

Forward-Looking Information

