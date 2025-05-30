Homeland Commences Phase 1 Program at Coyote Basin and Red Wash Uranium Projects in Colorado: Executive Orders Issued to Grow American Nuclear Power Capacity

Vancouver, May 30, 2025 - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) ("Homeland" or the "Company") announces that field crews have mobilized to the Company's Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado to commence the Phase 1 exploration program. The Phase 1 exploration program consists of 1:20,000 scale geological mapping, prospecting, rock sampling and a 1,545 line km (960 line-mile) UAV airborne magnetic survey. The Company has contracted the Axiom Exploration Group ("Axiom") to provide the technical personnel required to conduct the program.

The objective of the Phase 1 program at Coyote Basin is to confirm the location of the known mineralized horizons in advance of the anticipated Phase 2 fall exploration program, which is planned to conduct confirmatory drilling designed to convert historical resources into a resource estimate consistent with NI 43-101 requirements. While the Company has acquired historical drilling data for the project, the location of historical drill holes and rock samples are not sufficiently accurate to commence the Phase 2 program without prior confirmation in the field.

The objective of the Phase 1 program at the Red Wash Project is to identify potential areas for follow-up exploration and to evaluate the uranium potential of the Urangesellschaft Uranium Showing. Historical work identified a uranium anomaly hosted in sandstone rocks that returned 350 ppm U 3 O 8 that remains untested by drilling1.

On May 23, 2025, the White House issued several Executive Orders relating to nuclear energy (found here) with the aim of strengthening the domestic nuclear fuel cycle, streamlining environmental reviews, reforming the Nuclear Energy Commission, deploying advanced nuclear reactor technologies, and more. Homeland believes these Executive Orders have the potential to accelerate the Company's exploration permitting process and project approvals should future development be warranted.

Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO, stated, "Homeland is excited to begin the process of evaluating the quality and potential of the Coyote Basin Project. The Phase 1 program will help us better focus our planned fall drilling program. Given the seismic shift in public acceptance of nuclear power, increasing concerns over energy security and sovereignty, rapidly growing demand for electricity spurred by the huge demand for clean, safe, baseload electricity to power the new AI infrastructure, and the recognition by the current US Administration's Executive Orders to facilitate the rapid growth of American nuclear fuel cycle and expansion of nuclear generation capacity four-fold by 2050, the need for sizable US uranium deposits has never been so important. Homeland shareholders, through our ownership of the Coyote Basin Project, are well positioned to participate in the American nuclear renaissance."

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

The Coyote Basin Project is reported by Energy Metals Corp. in its Management Discussion and Analysis dated November 14, 2006 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to contain an estimated historical resource of 8,850,000 tons grading 0.20% U 3 O 8 and 0.10% V 2 O 5 totaling 35.4 million pounds of U 3 O 8 and 17.7 million pounds of V 2 0 5 . This resource was calculated by the previous project operator, Western Mining Resources, based on a 1978-79 program of surface sampling, coring, drill hole chip sampling and gamma logging of 24 widely spaced holes.

The Company is not treating this historical resource as current mineral resources and the reader is cautioned not to rely on it. The reader is cautioned that a qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical resource as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Coyote Basin Project and any future NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate will require considerable further evaluation.

About the Axiom Exploration Group

Axiom has been selected as the technical consultant and service provider for Homeland's Phase 1 field program at the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in Colorado. With a proven track record in North American uranium exploration and a commitment to technical excellence, Axiom is proud to support Homeland's efforts in contributing to the revitalization of the North American fuel cycle.

Since Axiom's inception as an employee-owned company in 2011, they have been at the forefront of empowering clients in the geological, environmental, and engineering sectors. Their global experience, particularly in demanding environments, ensures Axiom is equipped to tackle the most perplexing problems with confidence.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's planned exploration programs at its Properties and the expected objectives and use of the information gathered therefrom; expectations in relation to the growth of US nuclear generation capacity and future demand for uranium; and the Company's strategic plans

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; future demand for energy; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the captions "Risks Factors" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's disclosure materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law

1 Source: Nelson-Moore, James L., Donna Bishop Collins, and A. L. Hornbaker. "Bulletin 40 - Radioactive Mineral Occurrences of Colorado (and Bibliography)." Radioactive Minerals. Bulletin. Denver, CO: Colorado Geological Survey, Department of Natural Resources, 1978. https://doi.org/10.58783/cgs.b40.yzqh7535. CGS Publications.

