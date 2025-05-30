Supernova Appoints Michael Humphries as Director

Vancouver - Supernova Metals Corp. (CSE:SUPR) (FSE: A1S) (the "Company"), soon to be renamed Oregen Energy Corp., is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Humphries as a director of the Company, effective May 29, 2025.

Michael has over 35 years of experience in the international oil and gas industry and investment banking. He began his career in the international department at Britoil PLC. Subsequently he worked as an energy banker at Samuel Montagu & Co. in London and New York; and as a director at PFC Energy Inc., a Washington DC based energy consultancy firm.

In 1995, Michael joined the Washington DC office of N M Rothschild & Sons as a Director in the Natural Resources Group focused on cross border M&A and advisory mandates. In 2005, until 2008, he worked for Ferris, Baker Watts, Inc. where he started an Energy Investment Banking Group, originating and structuring cross-border oil and gas transactions.

From 2008 to 2014 Michael ran a private energy consulting practice, Redcliff Energy Advisors LLC that provided a range of strategic advisory services to oil and gas companies and resource focused investment funds, with a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa.

In late 2014, Michael was appointed Head of Oil & Gas Advisory at Rand Merchant Bank ("RMB") where he successfully built the bank's oil & gas advisory franchise advising both international and indigenous energy companies in acquiring and financing upstream and midstream oil & gas assets. He left RMB in late 2018 and re-established Redcliff Energy Advisors Ltd. providing strategic advice and structuring funding solutions to international and indigenous energy companies operating in sub-Saharan Africa and with a specific focus on Nigeria.

About Supernova

Supernova is an oil exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resource opportunities globally. The Company is primarily focused on increasing its ownership interest in Block 2712A located in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. The Company is also actively exploring other investment and acquisition opportunities in the Orange and surrounding basins.

