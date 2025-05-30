Juggernaut Files for Final Approval of Oversubscribed Financing

Vancouver, May 30, 2025 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its April 14th, April 23rd, April 25th 2025, and May 15, 2025, news releases, the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final approval to close its private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,362,735.

The Company is seeking approval to close the Financing with this second and final tranche, issuing 2,040,000 $0.825 charity flow-through units ("CFT Units"), with each CFT Unit consisting of 1 flow-through common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.75 for 5 years, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, after the 4-month hold has expired, shares of the Company close at or above $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,683,000.

On May 16, 2025 the Company closed the first tranche of the Financing, issuing 9,308,770 CFT Units, and 2,000,000 $0.50 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units"), each NFT Unit consisting of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.75 for 5 years, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, after the 4-month hold has expired, shares of the Company close at or above $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, for aggregate gross proceeds of 8,679,735.

The proceeds will be used to explore Juggernaut's properties located in Northwestern B.C. and for general working capital.

Cash finders' fees totaling $221,963 have been paid and 439,925non-transferable broker warrants have been issued in accordance with TSXV Polices. All securities issued in the first tranche closing are subject to a 4-month-plus-one-day hold, expiring September 17, 2025, and all securities issued in the second tranche closing are subject to a 4-month-plus-one-day hold expiring October 2, 2025.

One insider subscribing for 2,000,000 NFT Units, a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"), is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

