TrustNFT.io Announces TrustNFT - AV: A Blockchain Solution for Name and Age Verification

FRANKLIN, May 30, 2025 - Silver Scott Mines Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) today unveiled TrustNFT - AV, a streamlined version of its blockchain-based identity platform, TrustNFT.io. TrustNFT - AV is purpose-built to verify only name and age, offering a secure, privacy-first solution for social media platforms, age-restricted events, and websites seeking to prevent underage access and reduce the risk of fake IDs.

Addressing the Challenge of Age Verification

As digital platforms and event organizers face mounting pressure to enforce age restrictions and combat identity fraud, TrustNFT - AV delivers a robust answer. Leveraging the same decentralized, encrypted technology that powers the flagship TrustNFT.io platform, TrustNFT - AV enables organizations to confirm a user's name and legal age-without collecting or exposing unnecessary personal data.

"Traditional age verification methods are not only invasive but also easily circumvented by fake IDs and data leaks," said the TrustNFT development team. "TrustNFT - AV puts privacy and security at the forefront, providing a blockchain-secured credential that is both tamper-resistant and user-controlled."

Key Features of TrustNFT - AV

Name and Age Verification Only: Streamlined process confirms legal age and identity, minimizing data exposure.

Blockchain Security: Credentials are encrypted and stored as smart NFTs, ensuring tamper-resistance and auditability.

Zero-Knowledge Access Controls: Platforms can verify age without accessing underlying documents or sensitive information.

User Privacy: No centralized storage of personal data, reducing the risk of large-scale breaches.

Easy Integration: Designed for rapid deployment by social networks, event organizers, and age-gated websites.

Target Markets

TrustNFT - AV is tailored for:

Social media sites seeking to prevent underage sign-ups and interactions

Organizers of age-restricted events (concerts, festivals, clubs)

Websites offering content or services limited to users above a certain age

By providing a secure, verifiable, and privacy-preserving way to check age and identity, TrustNFT - AV helps organizations comply with regulations and protect minors from unauthorized access.

Reducing the Risk of Fake IDs

Unlike traditional verification systems that rely on easily forged physical documents, TrustNFT - AV's blockchain-based approach makes it significantly harder for underage users to gain access using fake credentials. Each verification is cryptographically signed and instantly auditable, giving platforms and event organizers confidence in compliance and safety.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS)

Silver Scott Mines, through its digital innovation division, Silver Scott Digital, is dedicated to building blockchain-secured financial and identity tools for next-generation compliance, transparency, and user sovereignty. TrustNFT is the company's flagship platform for digital identity and private market infrastructure.

For more information or to partner with TrustNFT - AV, visit www.TrustNFT.io.

Contact:

Stuart Fine, CEO

stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

Disclaimer: TrustNFT - AV is in beta and not a registered identity platform. Use is subject to platform terms and verification requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc

