Core Assets Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation and Name Change

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2025 - Core Assets Corp. ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTC.QB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 27, 2025, the Company will proceed with the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) new Share for every ten (10) old Shares (the "Consolidation") and change of its name from "Core Assets Corp." to "Core Silver Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Consolidation and Name Change will become effective on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the opening of market on June 4, 2025. The Company's symbol "CC" will remain the same. The new CUSIP and ISIN of the Company will be 21873Y105 and CA21873Y1051, respectively.

Currently, a total of 127,105,689 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective, a total of 12,710,565 Shares will be issued and outstanding. No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation.

Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") will mail out a Letter of Transmittal to the shareholders of record on June 4, 2025 providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their Letter of Transmittal, to Odyssey in accordance with the instructions in the Letter of Transmittal.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The Property lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of the Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

