Tsodilo Resources Limited Annual Meeting Results

Toronto, May 30, 2025 - Tsodilo Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TSD) (OTCQB: TSDRF) (FSE: TZO) ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2025, the following directors were elected: James M. Bruchs, Jonathan R. Kelafant and Blackie Marole.

Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders approved the appointment of Jones & O'Connell, LLP, St. Catharines, Ontario, as auditors of the Company.

Grant of Stock Options

Under the terms of its Stock Option Plan, Tsodilo granted incentive stock options to ten individuals consisting of directors, employees and advisors to purchase an aggregate of 950,000 common shares of Tsodilo exercisable at CDN$ 0.15. These options vest as to 25% effective June 2, 2025, and 25% on each of the sixth, twelfth and eighteenth-month anniversaries of the date of the grant. The options are valid for five years.

About Tsodilo Resources Limited

Tsodilo Resources Limited is an international resource exploration company engaged in the search for economic metal deposits at its Gcwihaba Resources (Pty) Limited ("Gcwihaba") projects in Botswana. The Company has a 100% stake in its Gcwihaba project area consisting of five metal (base, precious, platinum group, and rare earth) prospecting licenses all located in the North-West district of Botswana.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, the impact of strategic partnerships and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals) are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, changes in equity markets, changes in general economic conditions, market volatility, political developments in Botswana and surrounding countries, changes to regulations affecting the Company's activities, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, exploration and development risks, the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration results and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration business. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

