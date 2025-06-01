Menü Artikel
MEG Energy Safely Evacuates Non-Essential Personnel from Christina Lake Regional Project Amid Wildfires

04:07 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, May 31, 2025 - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) provided an update today on operations at its Christina Lake Regional Project (CLRP) production facilities in response to regional wildfires south of CLRP.

As a precautionary measure, MEG Energy has proactively evacuated all non-essential personnel, ensuring the safety of our team while maintaining critical operating staff on site. The wildfire caused an outage to third-party power line infrastructure connecting CLRP to Alberta's electric grid, prompting MEG to safely disconnect from the grid.

MEG's cogeneration capabilities are enabling continued production at CLRP. However, the power outage is delaying startup of the company's Phase 2B operations, which represent approximately 70,000 barrels per day of production. When the fire situation developed, MEG was preparing to restart Phase 2B following the successful completion of the planned turnaround. We are working closely with the utility company and other stakeholders to restore grid connection and return to full capacity.

"The safety of our people and protection of our assets remain our top priorities, and there is no immediate risk to either," said Darlene Gates, President and CEO. "We are working closely with authorities and coordinating with our industry peers to support each other and resume normal operations. I want to thank Alberta's emergency responders for their efforts in battling the fires and wish them continued safety."

About MEG

MEG is the leading pure-play in situ thermal oil producer in Canada. Our purpose is to meet the growing demand for energy, produced safely and reliably, while generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. MEG produces, transports and sells our oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. Our common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.


