Pls Project Winter Drilling Delivers Positive Results At Saloon East
PERTH, June 2, 2025 - Paladin Energy Ltd. (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) (OTCQX: PALAF) ("Paladin" or the "Company") is pleased to advise it has successfully completed a winter exploration program at the Patterson Lake South (PLS) high-grade uranium project in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The winter program was carried out in line with the Company's strategic objective to identify additional uranium mineralization outside of the Triple R deposit within the largely underexplored 31,039-hectare PLS project.
The results represent the strongest radioactivity identified outside of the Triple R Deposit at PLS. Twenty drillholes totalling 7,102.9m were completed between February and May 2025, with eleven drillholes targeting the Saloon East area, 3.5km southeast of the Triple R deposit (Figure 1 and Table 1).
All eleven drillholes at Saloon East intersected highly elevated radioactivity in multiple zones and over significant widths with downhole gamma probe peaks up to 51,303 counts per second (cps). Radioactivity across the Saloon East area has been defined by drilling in two areas separated by 550m (Figure 2), between 200m and 420m vertically from surface within a consistent package of steeply southeast dipping, hydrothermally altered and structurally deformed basement rocks.
Drilling Highlights
- Twenty exploration drillholes between February and May, totalling 7,102.9m
- Drilling was primarily focused at Saloon East to target elevated radioactivity intersected in 2024
- Saloon East - Eleven drillholes completed, encountering highly elevated radioactivity associated with strong hydrothermal alteration, including:
- PLS25-688A - 41.2m of total composite radioactivity, including 12.3m of continuous radioactivity averaging 3,582 cps with a maximum of 13,657 cps
- PLS25-693 - 51.0m of total composite radioactivity, including 37.2m of continuous radioactivity averaging 4,761 cps with a maximum of 34,636 cps
- PLS25-696 - 56.7m of total composite radioactivity, including 11.5m of continuous radioactivity averaging 8,957 cps with a maximum of 51,303 cps
- PLS25-698 - 25.2m of total composite radioactivity, including 12.5m of continuous radioactivity averaging 4,198 cps with a maximum of 27,730 cps
- PLG-3 - one reconnaissance drillhole 100m west of the R1515W orebody intersected intensely altered basement rocks with anomalous radioactivity:
- PLS25-704 - 53.5m of total composite radioactivity, including 32.6m averaging 2,116.7 cps with a maximum of 5,133.3 cps
Paladin CEO, Ian Purdy said: "Our Canadian team are very encouraged by the initial results we are seeing at Saloon East. The drilling results at Saloon East represent the strongest radioactivity intersected on the PLS property to date outside of the Triple R deposit.
All eleven Saloon East drillholes completed to date in 2025 intersected radioactivity and have provided exciting results over significant core lengths. The widespread presence of elevated radioactivity and hydrothermal alteration suggests that we are exploring a significant mineralised system."
Overview of the Saloon Trend
The Saloon Trend is a linear, multi-kilometre long, southwest-northeast trending structural zone up to 1km in width, that is parallel to and located 3.5km south of the shear zones that host the Triple R deposit within the Patterson Lake Conductive Corridor.
The Saloon Trend has been a major focus of the 2024 and 2025 exploration drilling, with 27 drillholes completed along 8.8km of its strike length. Drilling in August 2024 in the eastern portion of the Saloon Trend intersected anomalous radioactivity in three drillholes, PLS24-680, 682 and 684B, in what was subsequently termed Saloon East. Drilling in the first half of 2025 followed up on the August 2024 results at Saloon East and intersected highly elevated radioactivity, with notable intercepts in drillholes PLS25-696 and 698. Drilling along trend to the northeast intersected a thick zone of elevated radioactivity in PLS25-693, leaving a highly prospective 550m long untested zone between the two established zones of radioactivity.
Figure 1: 2025 Regional Drillhole Plan Map
Figure 2: Saloon East drilling to date
Table 1: 2025 Regional Exploration Drill Hole Summary
|
Collar
|
Basement
|
Total
(m)
|
2PGA-1000 Gamma probe (≥500 cps / ≥0.5 m minimum)
|
Exploration
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Average cps
|
Max cps
|
Saloon East
|
PLS25-685
|
601774.8
|
6388784.0
|
498.3
|
128
|
-70
|
44.4
|
558.0
|
263.6
|
272.1
|
8.5
|
694
|
2,009
|
279.2
|
289.2
|
10.0
|
2,576
|
14,772
|
291.7
|
294.0
|
2.3
|
1,140
|
2,916
|
299.7
|
303.2
|
3.5
|
641
|
1,715
|
319.1
|
324.5
|
5.4
|
1,177
|
3,346
|
333.4
|
333.9
|
0.5
|
578
|
672
|
342.9
|
343.7
|
0.8
|
1,406
|
2,422
|
387.8
|
390.5
|
2.7
|
2,641
|
7,413
|
394.2
|
396.7
|
2.5
|
2,566
|
10,010
|
428.5
|
429.1
|
0.6
|
3,713
|
6,165
|
PLS25-688A
|
601789.1
|
6388769.2
|
498.0
|
129
|
-71
|
51.0
|
552.0
|
108.7
|
109.8
|
1.1
|
589
|
800
|
204.6
|
205.1
|
0.5
|
598
|
687
|
210.2
|
215.4
|
5.2
|
1,115
|
3,962
|
223.1
|
223.8
|
0.7
|
576
|
637
|
225.8
|
236.1
|
10.3
|
2,474
|
11,660
|
289.7
|
290.8
|
1.1
|
1,377
|
2,152
|
312.0
|
312.5
|
0.5
|
1,402
|
2,002
|
365.4
|
365.9
|
0.5
|
1,151
|
1,665
|
370.4
|
371.7
|
1.3
|
6,133
|
14,862
|
416.3
|
419.8
|
3.5
|
4,030
|
11,964
|
424.0
|
426.5
|
2.5
|
3,443
|
11,280
|
433.2
|
445.5
|
12.3
|
3,582
|
13,657
|
497.0
|
498.7
|
1.7
|
773
|
1,046
|
PLS25-690
|
602270.6
|
6389053.9
|
498.2
|
321
|
-75
|
51.0
|
387.0
|
243.0
|
246.0
|
3.0
|
533
|
1,092
|
283.6
|
290.3
|
6.7
|
764
|
2,122
|
295.8
|
297.5
|
1.7
|
1,403
|
2,250
|
PLS25-691
|
601800.2
|
6388759.9
|
498.2
|
129
|
-71
|
50.6
|
492.1
|
180.9
|
184.3
|
3.4
|
682
|
919
|
227.3
|
227.9
|
0.6
|
778
|
961
|
251.4
|
254.7
|
3.3
|
531
|
802
|
268.1
|
272.0
|
3.9
|
960
|
1,951
|
418.3
|
424.8
|
6.5
|
627
|
1,847
|
427.8
|
431.2
|
3.4
|
1,057
|
2,625
|
443.0
|
443.8
|
0.8
|
536
|
647
|
PLS25-692
|
602270.4
|
6389065.4
|
498.0
|
305
|
-73
|
53.5
|
330.0
|
190.8
|
192.0
|
1.2
|
669
|
793
|
195.6
|
199.1
|
3.5
|
639
|
2,849
|
202.7
|
212.4
|
9.7
|
1,314
|
5,423
|
234.0
|
234.8
|
0.8
|
612
|
803
|
249.7
|
252.3
|
2.6
|
623
|
944
|
256.8
|
267.5
|
10.7
|
1,172
|
4,988
|
273.5
|
277.9
|
4.4
|
1,650
|
4,837
|
317.0
|
317.6
|
0.6
|
1,360
|
2,015
|
PLS25-693
|
602270.4
|
6389065.4
|
498.0
|
310
|
-68
|
60.8
|
318.0
|
164.8
|
166.4
|
1.6
|
515
|
726
|
180.1
|
181.1
|
1.0
|
782
|
1,271
|
204.1
|
210.1
|
6.0
|
923
|
3,976
|
213.4
|
217.9
|
4.5
|
634
|
1,908
|
220.5
|
257.7
|
37.2
|
4,761
|
34,636
|
294.4
|
295.1
|
0.7
|
809
|
1,373
|
PLS25-694A
|
601841.6
|
6388784.0
|
498.0
|
129
|
-75
|
46.8
|
348.0
|
185.7
|
190.1
|
4.4
|
1,418
|
3,856
|
195.9
|
196.4
|
0.5
|
867
|
1,208
|
198.5
|
205.5
|
7.0
|
1,548
|
3,010
|
222.0
|
223.3
|
1.3
|
831
|
1,190
|
226.7
|
228.1
|
1.4
|
1,209
|
1,752
|
241.6
|
246.5
|
4.9
|
1,079
|
1,913
|
250.5
|
251.2
|
0.7
|
824
|
1,179
|
264.0
|
273.7
|
9.7
|
928
|
2,466
|
288.4
|
294.1
|
5.7
|
871
|
1,783
|
PLS25-695
|
602270.4
|
6389065.4
|
498.0
|
305
|
-60
|
56.4
|
213.0
|
Drillhole lost, not gamma probed
|
PLS25-696
|
601895.9
|
6388750.8
|
498.3
|
335
|
-80
|
64.9
|
351.0
|
161.5
|
164.8
|
3.3
|
652
|
1,185
|
185.3
|
218.3
|
33.0
|
1,101
|
6,723
|
222.9
|
224.3
|
1.4
|
703
|
896
|
227.6
|
232.3
|
4.7
|
738
|
2,057
|
241.9
|
253.4
|
11.5
|
8,957
|
51,303
|
258.8
|
260.9
|
2.1
|
1,750
|
4,473
|
306.5
|
307.2
|
0.7
|
662
|
943
|
PLS25-697
|
602252.2
|
6389079.1
|
498.2
|
304
|
-66.25
|
74.4
|
250.1
|
120.5
|
125.8
|
5.3
|
563
|
1,099
|
138.6
|
139.5
|
0.9
|
604
|
798
|
141.0
|
141.5
|
0.5
|
675
|
793
|
152.4
|
161.5
|
9.1
|
611
|
1,960
|
172.7
|
173.6
|
0.9
|
618
|
677
|
177.1
|
178.1
|
1.0
|
608
|
679
|
184.2
|
188.8
|
4.6
|
1,377
|
4,104
|
193.9
|
195.7
|
1.8
|
925
|
1,446
|
PLS25-698
|
602019.0
|
6388634.2
|
510.7
|
316
|
-49
|
92.5
|
357.0
|
134.9
|
135.5
|
0.6
|
717
|
763
|
259.2
|
265.7
|
6.5
|
1,513
|
4,702
|
276.2
|
281.8
|
5.6
|
954
|
2,999
|
291.6
|
304.1
|
12.5
|
4,198
|
27,730
|
Saloon
|
PLS25-700A
|
602083.8
|
6388022.1
|
527.1
|
313
|
-77
|
83.6
|
537.0
|
183.8
|
187.9
|
4.1
|
554
|
1,258
|
436.6
|
437.3
|
0.7
|
806
|
1,107
|
446.7
|
447.3
|
0.6
|
947
|
1,232
|
PLS25-703
|
598710.0
|
6386314.0
|
565.0
|
320
|
-75
|
126.0
|
198.3
|
Drillhole lost
|
South Patterson
|
PLS25-686A
|
599131.0
|
6388680.0
|
498.1
|
0
|
-90
|
51.0
|
201.0
|
129.0
|
131.0
|
2.0
|
624
|
1,038
|
134.5
|
135.5
|
1.0
|
568
|
721
|
142.7
|
147.3
|
4.6
|
536
|
821
|
149.3
|
152.1
|
2.8
|
589
|
1,145
|
163.9
|
164.6
|
0.7
|
545
|
643
|
174.3
|
179.1
|
4.8
|
692
|
1,041
|
181.3
|
182.8
|
1.5
|
666
|
848
|
Far East
|
PLS25-687
|
600112.8
|
6390497.2
|
498.3
|
348
|
-70
|
47.8
|
204.4
|
No anomalous radioactivity
|
PLS25-689
|
600359.3
|
6390575.5
|
501.9
|
158
|
-79
|
54.2
|
372.0
|
No anomalous radioactivity
|
PLG Main
|
PLS25-699
|
597359.7
|
6389781.8
|
536.4
|
157
|
-77
|
95.7
|
558.0
|
120.9
|
124.1
|
3.2
|
633
|
856
|
128.5
|
130.5
|
2.0
|
501
|
581
|
132.6
|
134.8
|
2.2
|
778
|
1,196
|
PLS25-701
|
596345.0
|
6389136.0
|
548.3
|
347
|
-77
|
111.0
|
270.0
|
104.4
|
124.5
|
20.1
|
1,796
|
4,076
|
PLS25-702
|
596058.2
|
6389209.5
|
554.4
|
155
|
-60
|
143.4
|
288.0
|
No anomalous radioactivity
|
PLS25-704
|
596189.5
|
6389089.4
|
552.1
|
335
|
-78
|
110.3
|
318.0
|
105.0
|
137.6
|
32.6
|
2,117
|
5,133
|
138.3
|
141.2
|
2.9
|
634
|
866
|
142.8
|
152.4
|
9.6
|
1,036
|
6,415
|
170.8
|
171.4
|
0.6
|
795
|
980
|
173.0
|
174.8
|
1.8
|
828
|
1,476
|
177.8
|
183.8
|
6.0
|
589
|
1,505
Competent Person's Statement / Qualified Person and Technical Information
The drilling and exploration results contained in this document have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The information in this document as it relates to drilling and exploration results was provided by Kanan Sarioglu, a Competent Person and "qualified person" under NI 43-101, who is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC), the Association of Professional Geoscientists and Engineers of Alberta (APEGA) and the Association of Professional Geoscientists and Engineers of Saskatchewan (APEGS). Kanan Sarioglu is the VP Exploration for Paladin Canada and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Sarioglu consents to the inclusion in this document of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
The drilling and exploration results including verification of the data disclosed, has been completed by Kanan Sarioglu following NI 43-101. Mr. Sarioglu has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
The design of the drilling programs and interpretation of results is under the control of Paladin Canada's geological staff, including qualified persons employing strict protocols consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Natural gamma radiation that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second every 10cm throughout the length of each drillhole, in the up and down direction, using a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 single gamma probe. Results presented were derived from the up-hole data only. Prior to drilling, the accuracy of the 2PGA-1000 gamma probe was confirmed using a historical calibration drillhole on the PLS property. The reader is cautioned that gamma probe readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.
All intersections are down-hole depths. All depths reported of core interval measurements including radioactivity and mineralization intervals widths are not always representative of true thickness.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking information (forward-looking statements) that can generally be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "likely", "propose", will", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve subjective judgment and are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies (including risk factors associated with the mining industry), many of which are outside the control of the Company.
Although at the date of this announcement Paladin believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from the Company's expectations due to a range of factors including fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting and development issues, political risks, First Nation engagement, climate risk, natural disasters, regulatory concerns, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic and market conditions, general uranium industry factors, and other factors.
The Company makes no representation, warranty, guarantee or assurance (express or implied) that any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability, which cannot be excluded, the Company, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any error or omission therefrom. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this announcement or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.
