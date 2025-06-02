Pls Project Winter Drilling Delivers Positive Results At Saloon East

PERTH, June 2, 2025 - Paladin Energy Ltd. (ASX: PDN) (TSX: PDN) (OTCQX: PALAF) ("Paladin" or the "Company") is pleased to advise it has successfully completed a winter exploration program at the Patterson Lake South (PLS) high-grade uranium project in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The winter program was carried out in line with the Company's strategic objective to identify additional uranium mineralization outside of the Triple R deposit within the largely underexplored 31,039-hectare PLS project.

The results represent the strongest radioactivity identified outside of the Triple R Deposit at PLS. Twenty drillholes totalling 7,102.9m were completed between February and May 2025, with eleven drillholes targeting the Saloon East area, 3.5km southeast of the Triple R deposit (Figure 1 and Table 1).

All eleven drillholes at Saloon East intersected highly elevated radioactivity in multiple zones and over significant widths with downhole gamma probe peaks up to 51,303 counts per second (cps). Radioactivity across the Saloon East area has been defined by drilling in two areas separated by 550m (Figure 2), between 200m and 420m vertically from surface within a consistent package of steeply southeast dipping, hydrothermally altered and structurally deformed basement rocks.

Drilling Highlights

Twenty exploration drillholes between February and May, totalling 7,102.9m

Drilling was primarily focused at Saloon East to target elevated radioactivity intersected in 2024

Saloon East - Eleven drillholes completed, encountering highly elevated radioactivity associated with strong hydrothermal alteration, including: PLS25-688A - 41.2m of total composite radioactivity, including 12.3m of continuous radioactivity averaging 3,582 cps with a maximum of 13,657 cps PLS25-693 - 51.0m of total composite radioactivity, including 37.2m of continuous radioactivity averaging 4,761 cps with a maximum of 34,636 cps PLS25-696 - 56.7m of total composite radioactivity, including 11.5m of continuous radioactivity averaging 8,957 cps with a maximum of 51,303 cps PLS25-698 - 25.2m of total composite radioactivity, including 12.5m of continuous radioactivity averaging 4,198 cps with a maximum of 27,730 cps

PLG-3 - one reconnaissance drillhole 100m west of the R1515W orebody intersected intensely altered basement rocks with anomalous radioactivity: PLS25-704 - 53.5m of total composite radioactivity, including 32.6m averaging 2,116.7 cps with a maximum of 5,133.3 cps



Paladin CEO, Ian Purdy said: "Our Canadian team are very encouraged by the initial results we are seeing at Saloon East. The drilling results at Saloon East represent the strongest radioactivity intersected on the PLS property to date outside of the Triple R deposit.

All eleven Saloon East drillholes completed to date in 2025 intersected radioactivity and have provided exciting results over significant core lengths. The widespread presence of elevated radioactivity and hydrothermal alteration suggests that we are exploring a significant mineralised system."

Overview of the Saloon Trend

The Saloon Trend is a linear, multi-kilometre long, southwest-northeast trending structural zone up to 1km in width, that is parallel to and located 3.5km south of the shear zones that host the Triple R deposit within the Patterson Lake Conductive Corridor.

The Saloon Trend has been a major focus of the 2024 and 2025 exploration drilling, with 27 drillholes completed along 8.8km of its strike length. Drilling in August 2024 in the eastern portion of the Saloon Trend intersected anomalous radioactivity in three drillholes, PLS24-680, 682 and 684B, in what was subsequently termed Saloon East. Drilling in the first half of 2025 followed up on the August 2024 results at Saloon East and intersected highly elevated radioactivity, with notable intercepts in drillholes PLS25-696 and 698. Drilling along trend to the northeast intersected a thick zone of elevated radioactivity in PLS25-693, leaving a highly prospective 550m long untested zone between the two established zones of radioactivity.

Figure 1: 2025 Regional Drillhole Plan Map

Figure 2: Saloon East drilling to date

Table 1: 2025 Regional Exploration Drill Hole Summary



Collar Basement

depth (m) Total

depth (m) 2PGA-1000 Gamma probe (≥500 cps / ≥0.5 m minimum) Exploration

Area Hole ID Easting

(UTM

NAD83) Northing

(UTM

NAD83) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(deg) Dip

(deg) From To Interval Average cps Max cps Saloon East PLS25-685 601774.8 6388784.0 498.3 128 -70 44.4 558.0 263.6 272.1 8.5 694 2,009















279.2 289.2 10.0 2,576 14,772















291.7 294.0 2.3 1,140 2,916















299.7 303.2 3.5 641 1,715















319.1 324.5 5.4 1,177 3,346















333.4 333.9 0.5 578 672















342.9 343.7 0.8 1,406 2,422















387.8 390.5 2.7 2,641 7,413















394.2 396.7 2.5 2,566 10,010















428.5 429.1 0.6 3,713 6,165 PLS25-688A 601789.1 6388769.2 498.0 129 -71 51.0 552.0 108.7 109.8 1.1 589 800















204.6 205.1 0.5 598 687















210.2 215.4 5.2 1,115 3,962















223.1 223.8 0.7 576 637















225.8 236.1 10.3 2,474 11,660















289.7 290.8 1.1 1,377 2,152















312.0 312.5 0.5 1,402 2,002















365.4 365.9 0.5 1,151 1,665















370.4 371.7 1.3 6,133 14,862















416.3 419.8 3.5 4,030 11,964















424.0 426.5 2.5 3,443 11,280















433.2 445.5 12.3 3,582 13,657















497.0 498.7 1.7 773 1,046 PLS25-690 602270.6 6389053.9 498.2 321 -75 51.0 387.0 243.0 246.0 3.0 533 1,092















283.6 290.3 6.7 764 2,122















295.8 297.5 1.7 1,403 2,250 PLS25-691 601800.2 6388759.9 498.2 129 -71 50.6 492.1 180.9 184.3 3.4 682 919















227.3 227.9 0.6 778 961















251.4 254.7 3.3 531 802















268.1 272.0 3.9 960 1,951















418.3 424.8 6.5 627 1,847















427.8 431.2 3.4 1,057 2,625















443.0 443.8 0.8 536 647 PLS25-692 602270.4 6389065.4 498.0 305 -73 53.5 330.0 190.8 192.0 1.2 669 793















195.6 199.1 3.5 639 2,849















202.7 212.4 9.7 1,314 5,423















234.0 234.8 0.8 612 803















249.7 252.3 2.6 623 944















256.8 267.5 10.7 1,172 4,988















273.5 277.9 4.4 1,650 4,837















317.0 317.6 0.6 1,360 2,015 PLS25-693 602270.4 6389065.4 498.0 310 -68 60.8 318.0 164.8 166.4 1.6 515 726















180.1 181.1 1.0 782 1,271















204.1 210.1 6.0 923 3,976















213.4 217.9 4.5 634 1,908















220.5 257.7 37.2 4,761 34,636















294.4 295.1 0.7 809 1,373 PLS25-694A 601841.6 6388784.0 498.0 129 -75 46.8 348.0 185.7 190.1 4.4 1,418 3,856















195.9 196.4 0.5 867 1,208















198.5 205.5 7.0 1,548 3,010















222.0 223.3 1.3 831 1,190















226.7 228.1 1.4 1,209 1,752















241.6 246.5 4.9 1,079 1,913















250.5 251.2 0.7 824 1,179















264.0 273.7 9.7 928 2,466















288.4 294.1 5.7 871 1,783 PLS25-695 602270.4 6389065.4 498.0 305 -60 56.4 213.0 Drillhole lost, not gamma probed PLS25-696 601895.9 6388750.8 498.3 335 -80 64.9 351.0 161.5 164.8 3.3 652 1,185















185.3 218.3 33.0 1,101 6,723















222.9 224.3 1.4 703 896















227.6 232.3 4.7 738 2,057















241.9 253.4 11.5 8,957 51,303















258.8 260.9 2.1 1,750 4,473















306.5 307.2 0.7 662 943 PLS25-697 602252.2 6389079.1 498.2 304 -66.25 74.4 250.1 120.5 125.8 5.3 563 1,099















138.6 139.5 0.9 604 798















141.0 141.5 0.5 675 793















152.4 161.5 9.1 611 1,960















172.7 173.6 0.9 618 677















177.1 178.1 1.0 608 679















184.2 188.8 4.6 1,377 4,104















193.9 195.7 1.8 925 1,446 PLS25-698 602019.0 6388634.2 510.7 316 -49 92.5 357.0 134.9 135.5 0.6 717 763















259.2 265.7 6.5 1,513 4,702















276.2 281.8 5.6 954 2,999















291.6 304.1 12.5 4,198 27,730 Saloon PLS25-700A 602083.8 6388022.1 527.1 313 -77 83.6 537.0 183.8 187.9 4.1 554 1,258















436.6 437.3 0.7 806 1,107















446.7 447.3 0.6 947 1,232 PLS25-703 598710.0 6386314.0 565.0 320 -75 126.0 198.3 Drillhole lost South Patterson PLS25-686A 599131.0 6388680.0 498.1 0 -90 51.0 201.0 129.0 131.0 2.0 624 1,038















134.5 135.5 1.0 568 721















142.7 147.3 4.6 536 821















149.3 152.1 2.8 589 1,145















163.9 164.6 0.7 545 643















174.3 179.1 4.8 692 1,041















181.3 182.8 1.5 666 848 Far East PLS25-687 600112.8 6390497.2 498.3 348 -70 47.8 204.4 No anomalous radioactivity PLS25-689 600359.3 6390575.5 501.9 158 -79 54.2 372.0 No anomalous radioactivity PLG Main PLS25-699 597359.7 6389781.8 536.4 157 -77 95.7 558.0 120.9 124.1 3.2 633 856















128.5 130.5 2.0 501 581















132.6 134.8 2.2 778 1,196 PLS25-701 596345.0 6389136.0 548.3 347 -77 111.0 270.0 104.4 124.5 20.1 1,796 4,076 PLS25-702 596058.2 6389209.5 554.4 155 -60 143.4 288.0 No anomalous radioactivity PLS25-704 596189.5 6389089.4 552.1 335 -78 110.3 318.0 105.0 137.6 32.6 2,117 5,133















138.3 141.2 2.9 634 866















142.8 152.4 9.6 1,036 6,415















170.8 171.4 0.6 795 980















173.0 174.8 1.8 828 1,476















177.8 183.8 6.0 589 1,505

Competent Person's Statement / Qualified Person and Technical Information

The drilling and exploration results contained in this document have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The information in this document as it relates to drilling and exploration results was provided by Kanan Sarioglu, a Competent Person and "qualified person" under NI 43-101, who is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC), the Association of Professional Geoscientists and Engineers of Alberta (APEGA) and the Association of Professional Geoscientists and Engineers of Saskatchewan (APEGS). Kanan Sarioglu is the VP Exploration for Paladin Canada and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Sarioglu consents to the inclusion in this document of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

The drilling and exploration results including verification of the data disclosed, has been completed by Kanan Sarioglu following NI 43-101. Mr. Sarioglu has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

The design of the drilling programs and interpretation of results is under the control of Paladin Canada's geological staff, including qualified persons employing strict protocols consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Natural gamma radiation that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second every 10cm throughout the length of each drillhole, in the up and down direction, using a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 single gamma probe. Results presented were derived from the up-hole data only. Prior to drilling, the accuracy of the 2PGA-1000 gamma probe was confirmed using a historical calibration drillhole on the PLS property. The reader is cautioned that gamma probe readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

All intersections are down-hole depths. All depths reported of core interval measurements including radioactivity and mineralization intervals widths are not always representative of true thickness.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking information (forward-looking statements) that can generally be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "likely", "propose", will", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve subjective judgment and are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies (including risk factors associated with the mining industry), many of which are outside the control of the Company.

Although at the date of this announcement Paladin believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from the Company's expectations due to a range of factors including fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates, exploitation and exploration successes, permitting and development issues, political risks, First Nation engagement, climate risk, natural disasters, regulatory concerns, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic and market conditions, general uranium industry factors, and other factors.

The Company makes no representation, warranty, guarantee or assurance (express or implied) that any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability, which cannot be excluded, the Company, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and exclude all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any error or omission therefrom. The Company accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this announcement or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Results reported in this announcement consist of downhole radioactivity measured using a 2PGA-1000 gamma probe

The 2PGA-1000 gamma probe records radioactivity in counts per second (cps) every 10 cm throughout the entire length of the drillhole in both the up and down directions, at a speed of approximately 6 m/minute

Gamma probe measurements are made within the drill rods

The 2PGA-1000 gamma probe comes calibrated from the manufacturer and is checked on site at Patterson Lake South using a historical calibration drillhole Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). All drilling reported in this release was completed using a Zinex A5 core drill

In select drillholes with poor ground conditions at the top of bedrock HQ (63.5 mm) diameter coring was performed, but drillholes are primarily NQ (47.6 mm) diameter, standard tube

Drill core is orientated by the logging geologist, with orientation marks provided by a REFLEX ACTIII Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Drill core recovery is not relevant to this release as it pertains to in-situ gamma probe results Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All core drilled at the PLS project has been geologically and geotechnically logged in detail

Drill core relevant to this news release has not been logged in a level of detail to support resource estimation or mining studies as these are exploration drillholes

Logging is qualitative in nature core photos have been collected for all drill core Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Not relevant to this release Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Radioactivity measurements in this release were recorded using a 2PGA-1000 single gamma probe manufactured by Mount Sopris

The gamma probe comes calibrated from the manufacturer, and Paladin has an on-site check drillhole which is used to confirm the probe accuracy prior to the start of every drill campaign

Radioactivity measurements were recorded every 10 cm

Drillholes are surveyed in the down and up directions, effectively duplicating the results, which are compared for any discrepancies after surveying Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Significant intersections have not been verified by independent or alterative company personnel

No holes have been twinned

Gamma probe data was collected at the drill by Paladin contactors, then the raw data was directly issued to the Paladin technical team

All probe data is converted to Excel format and stored in Paladin's drillhole database Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All drillhole collars are positioned using a Trimble real time kinematic GPS system

All coordinates are in UTM NAD83

Drillholes are aligned to the planned azimuth and dip using a TN-14 azimuth aligner

A final collar position is collected using the Trimble GPS once the drill has moved off the site

Drillhole azimuth and dip information is measured every 50 m during drilling using a REFLEX EZ-Trac

The PLS property has a detailed digital terrane model to provide topographic control Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Pierce point spacing for exploration drilling can vary between 15 to 50 m depending on the geology and level of radioactivity encountered

Drillhole pierce point spacing is considered appropriate for the current exploration stage of drillholes in this release Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling orientations are generally sub-perpendicular to the interpreted dip of the geology, but there is limited knowledge of the geology in exploration areas

Occasional drillholes will be orientated parallel to features of interest to test their depth extent

It is noted within the release that all radioactive intervals are core lengths and not true widths Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Not relevant to this release Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits or reviews of the data presented in this release have occurred

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Drilling presented in this release was completed on mineral claim S-111376 which is 100% owned by Fission Uranium Corp. a subsidiary of Paladin Energy Ltd.

All claims are in good standing and all necessary permits for drilling and geophysical surveys have been received Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The PLS project has been explored by a number of historical exploration companies including Uranerz Exploration and Mining Ltd., Hudson Bay Exploration and Development and Canadian Occidental Petroleum Ltd.

There are historical drillholes on the property, none of which have tested the areas presented in this announcement Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The target deposit type is unconformity-associated high-grade uranium, hosted at the base of the Athabasca Basin or underlying metamorphic basement rocks Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. This information is included in Table 1 of the announcement

No material information has been excluded Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Radioactivity measurements are recorded every 10 cm throughout the drillhole length, no weighting is applied Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). All intervals are down hole lengths

Due to the early-stage nature of these results, true widths are not known at this time Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to the figures in the announcement Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All relevant exploration data has been reported Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. All relevant exploration data has been reported Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Next steps are outlined within the release

SOURCE Paladin Energy Ltd