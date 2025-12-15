Apex Discovers Mineralized Carbonatite at its Lac Le Moyne Project, Québec

VANCOUVER, December 15, 2025 - Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to announce results from a new carbonatite discovery at its 100%-owned Lac Le Moyne Project ("Lac Le Moyne" or "the Project") in Nunavik, Québec.

Highlights

Discovery of new carbonatite occurrence at the Lac Le Moyne Project.

151 rock samples collected during the July 2025 program, marking the first targeted carbonatite exploration at the Project.

Four (4) boulder grab samples returned >0.20% Nb?O?, with values up to 0.40% Nb?O?.

Thirteen (13) samples returned > 0.25% total rare earth oxides (REO 1 ), including a peak of 0.50% REO.

An additional 77 claims have been staked to cover the interpreted up-ice source responsible for the anomalous boulder samples.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented, "There are only ~600 known carbonatite systems globally, so confirming the presence of carbonatite with substantially anomalous niobium and rare earth oxide mineralization during our first pass mapping and sampling campaign at Lac Le Moyne is a significant step forward for the Project and exceeded our expectations. The Project's position north of the Eldor Carbonatite Complex, a complex known for its high-grade Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit as well as high-proximal grade niobium, tantalum, and phosphate, highlights the potential for further discoveries in the area. We look forward to advancing follow-up work to refine targets and build on the results from this initial program."

The summer exploration program was completed in July 2025, with a total of 151 rock samples collected. The exploration program marked the first targeted exploration for carbonatite-hosted niobium (Nb) and rare earth element (REE) mineralization at the Project. The program was a helicopter-supported operation based out of Kuujjuaq, designed to evaluate multiple carbonatite outcrops originally mapped by Québec government geologists in the 1970s.

The elevated samples are dominated by carbonatite and carbonatite-related lithologies, with all four (4) boulder samples exceeding 0.20% Nb?O? to a maximum of 0.40% Nb?O? occurring in calcite-rich carbonatite boulders (Table 1, Figure 1). The strongest REO results (>0.25% REO, including the peak value 0.50%) are hosted within dolomitic carbonatite and carbonatite-altered units (Table 1). Additional elevated samples occur in calcite-carbonatite, fluorine-carbonatite, and metasomatic (fenite-style) rocks, supporting the interpretation of a multi-phase intrusive system with both carbonatite and alteration-related REE enrichment. Several of the carbonatite samples also exhibit high-grade phosphate, with seven (7) samples exceeding 5.0% P?O? with a peak value of 10.36% P?O?, alongside notably enriched fluorine, including one sample assaying 4.94% F (Table 1). These signatures are fully consistent with apatite- and fluorite-bearing phases typically associated with REE mineralization in carbonatite systems.

The strongest niobium and REO results define a north-south-oriented corridor in the northeastern portion of the Lac Le Moyne Property. This trend hosts the majority of samples returning >0.20% Nb?O? and >0.25% REO and represents a newly outlined carbonatite zone within the Project area. The elevated results do not coincide with the historically mapped extent of carbonatite outcrop, indicating the potential for an additional mineralized carbonatite system at Lac Le Moyne. Outcrop exposure across this corridor is limited, and the concentration of mineralized carbonatite and carbonatite-related boulders suggests strong potential for a buried carbonatite source within this newly defined trend.

An additional 77 mineral claims, totalling approximately 3,609 ha, were staked on the eastern margin of the Project to cover geophysical anomalies and the interpreted up-ice area, to the south/southeast, of the niobium-enriched boulders identified during the 2025 sampling program. This expanded land position now covers the most prospective target corridor and provides the opportunity for follow-up exploration for the 2026 field season.

Figure 1. 2025 Surface Grab Samples (REO, %) - Lac Le Moyne Property

Table 1 2025 Surface Grab Samples - Select Assay Results

1. Rare Earth Oxide (REO) is the summation of Ce2O3 + La2O3 + Pr2O3 + Nd2O3 + Eu2O3 + Sm2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb2O3 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3

The Company cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent properties (i.e. Eldor) may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties (i.e. Lac Le Moyne.)

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All rock samples were collected in the field using a hammer and chisel. Locations were obtained using a handheld GPS or tablet with samples placed in pre-labelled sample bags. Metal tags with the sample numbers and flagging tape were left at each sample location.

Samples were shipped using via air, then ground from Kuujjuaq to Actlabs Laboratory in Ancaster, Ontario. Rock samples were prepped via RX1, Dry, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm. Analysis consisted of Code 8 by XRF, Code 8 - REE Assay (lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP-MS), and 1A2 Au Fire Assay - AA, 30g weight, 5-5,000 ppb. Select samples were analyzed for fluorine with code 4F-F.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was incorporated into the rock sampling program and included the insertion of four (4) certified reference material ("CRM) and two (2) quartz blanks. Due to the preliminary nature of the fieldwork, the Company also relied on the internal QA/QC procedures of Actlabs.

Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples, and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by François Gagnon, P. Geo. (OGQ License 1907), geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Mr. Gagnon has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Gagnon noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: APXC) (OTCQX: APXCF) (FWB: KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb?O? over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb?O? over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security.

