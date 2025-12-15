Tribeca Resources Provides Update on Activities Across its Expanded Chilean Copper Exploration Portfolio

15 DECEMBER - Tribeca Resources Corp. (TSXV: TRBC) (OTCQB: TRRCF) ("Tribeca Resources", the "Company") is pleased to report that fieldwork has commenced on the Company's Jiguata property in the Tarapacá region of northern Chile (the "Jiguata Property"). This follows the recent signing of a 5-year purchase option agreement (the "Jiguata Option Agreement") and successful completion of a C$6.5 million financing as more fully described in the Company's news releases dated October 29, 2025 and October 23, 2025, respectively.

Highlights:

Field crews mobilized to the Jiguata porphyry copper-molybdenum property to commence mapping and sampling

Global Ore Discovery, a highly experienced geological consultancy, engaged to deliver expert guidance on exploration activities and drill targeting at the Jiguata Property. Known for innovative, pragmatic, and leading-edge exploration solutions and technologies to optimise exploration success

Historic Jiguata induced polarization ("IP") geophysical data has been reprocessed and ground magnetic data acquisition planned to commence in second half of December

Phase 3 drill program planned at La Higuera IOCG Project (as defined below), commencing with an initial three holes for approximately 1,000 metres at the Chirsposo Sur Target (as defined below) in Q1 2026, prior to further drilling at the Gaby target

Tribeca Resources CEO, Dr. Paul Gow commented:

"Following signing of the definitive purchase option agreement in late October, Tribeca Resources, has now mobilised field teams to the Jiguata porphyry copper-molybdenum property in northern Chile. An intensive phase of surface data acquisition over the coming months, in order to build a comprehensive geological, geochemical and geophysical picture of this very large alteration system, is now underway. We are optimistic that some compelling drill targets will emerge from this work, which we look forward to drill testing later in 2026. "

"At our cornerstone La Higuera IOCG Project in the coastal IOCG belt, we are planning to initially drill the Chirsposo Sur Target in Q1 2026. This target is entirely covered by shallow gravels, has not previously been drilled by Tribeca Resources, and has a geophysical footprint with strong similarities to our Gaby IOCG discovery, four kilometers to the north. The objective at the Chirsposo Sur Target is to intersect similar breccia-hosted copper-gold mineralization to that encountered over significant widths at Gaby."

Jiguata Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Property

The Jiguata Property is a 10,000 hectare property located in the Tarapacá region in northern Chile. It is situated in the northern extension of the prolific Eocene-Oligocene porphyry copper belt of northern Chile, approximately 120km north of the Collahuasi and Quebrada Blanca copper-molybdenum deposits (Figure 1). Access to the area is via a maintained road that passes directly through the property.

Pre-existing geological mapping, soil and rock geochemistry, IP surveying and limited historic drill data outline several drill targets, with additional earlier stage targets elsewhere on the property remaining to be detailed with the additional field work currently underway. Further information about the property is available in Tribeca Resources' news release dated June 19, 2025.

Field teams have commenced geological mapping and systematic soil and mapping-based selective rock chip sampling programs. The sampling is proposed to provide a comprehensive multielement geochemistry and hyperspectral database to aid in definition of vectors to copper mineralization within the extensive zones of intense epithermal alteration present in the area. In addition, acquisition and processing of detailed satellite hyperspectral imagery is underway to assist in detailing mineralogical zonation within the large alteration system.

Global Ore Discovery Pty Ltd ("GO"), a highly experienced geological consultancy, has been engaged to deliver expert guidance on exploration activities and drill targeting at the Jiguata Property. The GO team has experience working with companies exploring for porphyry and epithermal deposits, including Tier 1 mining companies and successful junior mining issuers throughout the world.

GO and its principals have extensive experience in many of the world's premier porphyry and epithermal belts in the Americas, Australasia, and Central Asia where GO has a track record of directly contributing to a number of new discoveries and expanding deposit knowledge to guide focused exploration. Within the Chilean-Argentine porphyry and epithermal belts, GO has detailed knowledge of the Maricunga, Vicuña, Domeyko, and Alumbrera-Agua Rica districts.

Ground magnetic surveying is currently scheduled for commencement in the second half of December. The program will cover most of the 10,000-hectare property area at approximately 200m line spacing.

The historic IP geophysical database has been reprocessed. The historic surveying in 2013 comprised 1km-spaced lines of 8km length (150m pole-dipole) to cover approximately 40 square kilometres. A 3D inversion of this data has been completed and has more confidently constrained the location of the significant IP chargeability anomalies in the area, as well as providing a coherent model of the IP resistivity distribution. This 3D model will be integrated with the mapping, geochemistry and magnetic data as field acquisition progresses.

The data acquisition from the field activities outlined above is anticipated to continue through the period December 2025 to March 2026, with the time required dependent on the duration of any interruptions required due to adverse weather associated with the 'Bolivian Winter'. Following this ground acquisition, data will be integrated and drill targets defined. Depending on progress of these pre-drilling field activities, drill testing of targets is envisaged to be undertaken in Q2 or Q3 of 2026.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Location of the Jiguata Property within the northern extension of the Eocene-Oligocene Metallogenic Belt of northern Chile, which hosts several of the world's largest copper deposits.

La Higuera IOCG Project

The La Higuera project is located towards the southern end of the Chilean coastal iron-oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") belt in the Coquimbo Region of Chile, and comprises 41 mining and five exploration licences for 4,547 hectares (the "La Higuera IOCG Project"). It hosts multiple copper-gold targets, two of which have to date been drilled by Tribeca Resources. At the Gaby target, Tribeca Resources has drilled 17 holes, with mineralization identified over a 1.5km strike length, with a best intersection of 268m @ 0.66% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 330ppm Co and 24.7% Fe from 52m in drill hole GBY001 (see Tribeca Resources' news release dated January 30, 2023). Drilling has also been completed at the Chirsposo target, with a best result from two drill holes of 167m @ 0.21% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au from 56m in hole CHS002 (see Tribeca Resources' news release dated May 17, 2023) (the "Chirsposo Sur Target").

Drilling has been planned at the Chirsposo Sur Target, which is an interpreted strong hydrothermal magnetite alteration system under thin gravel cover in the southern project area. Inversion of the ground magnetic data indicates the system comprises a steeply-dipping north-south oriented magnetite alteration system of 1.2 km strike length. It is interpreted as hosted within a strand of the Atacama Fault System, which is intensely-developed in this area and cross-cut by several northwest-trending faults. The interpreted body is also coincident with an intense (>30 mV/V) north-south IP chargeability trend that stretches over 2.4km, with the main Chirsposo Sur Target at its northern end where Tribeca Resources drilled significant mineralization (see above). The program is proposed to comprise three holes over the 1.2 km strike length of the most intense magnetic body for a total of approximately 1000m of drilling. Plans for further drilling at the Gaby discovery thereafter are being drawn up.

Two historic vertical diamond holes at the Chirsposo Sur Target, drilled approximately 200m to the west of the body intersected IOCG-style alteration with weak copper mineralisation (8m @ 0.23% Cu from 38m in hole CB-02), and demonstrate strong magnetite alteration with a coarse-grained pyrite-dominated sulphide assemblage similar to the late-stage Association 2 mineralization at the Gaby discovery 4 km to the north (see Tribeca Resources' news release dated February 6, 2024).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Location of Tribeca Resources' five key targets at the La Higuera IOCG Project shown with the ground magnetic data. The Chirsposo Sur Target is located approximately 4km south of the Gaby discovery, and is interpreted on the basis of geophysical data to represent a similar Atacama Fault-hosted magnetite-dominated breccia system.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared by, or approved by, Dr. Paul Gow, who is the CEO of Tribeca Resources. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Dr. Gow has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the La Higuera IOCG Project, the Jiguata Property and the Chiricuto property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the La Higuera IOCG Project, the Jiguata Property and the Chiricuto property.

About Tribeca Resources

Tribeca Resources is a copper exploration company focused on discovering and developing assets in the coastal IOCG belt of northern Chile. The Company's management team, whose members are significant shareholders of the Company, has world-leading expertise and a discovery history with iron oxide copper-gold deposits in the world's great IOCG Belts of the Carajás district in Brazil and the Gawler and Cloncurry provinces of Australia.

Tribeca Resources' objective is to provide the mineral resources for the next generation of copper mines in Chile. It is focused on building a portfolio of projects, with emphasis on mid to advanced-stage copper exploration and resource development projects. To this end, mineral targets are regularly assessed in pursuit of acquisition, strategic exploration and significant discovery.

Tribeca Resources' portfolio comprises three early- to advanced-stage exploration projects in northern Chile. The flagship La Higuera IOCG Project has seen approximately 10,000m of drilling with mineralization defined over a 1.4 kilometer strike length. The Chiricuto and Jiguata projects are earlier stage porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum targets, held under purchase option agreements.

On behalf of Tribeca Resources Corporation

Paul Gow
CEO and Director
admin@tribecaresources.com

Thomas Schmidt
President and Director
admin@tribecaresources.com



