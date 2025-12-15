EnviroGold Global Appoints Mining and Capital Markets Executive Jackie Przybylowski to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2025 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jackie Przybylowski, P.Eng., CFA, C.Dir., to its Board of Directors, effective January 5, 2026. Ms. Przybylowski joins the Board as the Company advances the commercial rollout of its NVRO Process™.

Ms. Przybylowski is a highly regarded mining-sector executive and board director with more than 20 years of global experience spanning capital markets, metallurgical engineering, institutional investment, investor relations, and corporate governance. Her appointment further strengthens EnviroGold's Board as the Company accelerates the commercialization of its NVRO Process™ and advances toward scalable, predictable, recurring revenue generation.

Deep Industry, Capital Markets and Governance Expertise

Ms. Przybylowski has conducted due diligence on more than 130 mines and development projects across over 30 countries, providing her with deep insight into operational performance, metallurgical processes, risk management, and value creation across the global mining industry. She is widely recognised for her analytical rigour, industry relationships, and ability to bridge technical fundamentals with capital-markets strategy.

She currently serves as a non-executive director of Canada Nickel Company and Apollo Silver Corp., including audit-committee responsibilities, and is Vice President, Capital Markets at Gold Royalty Corp., a fast-growing precious-metals royalty and streaming company. In that role, she has led investor relations strategy and institutional engagement, contributing to a significant increase in share performance, trading liquidity, and institutional ownership.

Previously, Ms. Przybylowski was Managing Director, Metals & Mining Equity Research at BMO Capital Markets. She was consistently recognised as a top-ranked analyst, earning multiple Brendan Wood "TopGun" awards, inclusion on Institutional Investor's All-Canada Research Team, and ranking among the Top 5% of Wall Street analysts by TipRanks.

Her earlier career includes senior roles at CI Global Asset Management, Desjardins Capital Markets, and Scotia Capital, as well as foundational industry experience as a metallurgist at Stelco Lake Erie Steel. She holds an MBA, MEng, and BASc in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Professional Engineer (P.Eng.), and Chartered Director (C.Dir.).

Strategic Importance of the Appointment

"We are delighted to welcome Jackie to the EnviroGold Board," said David Cam, Executive Chairman. "Her unique combination of metallurgical engineering expertise, capital-markets leadership, and board governance experience will be invaluable as we scale the NVRO Process™ globally. Jackie's appointment strengthens our institutional credibility and supports our focus on disciplined execution, commercial partnerships and long-term shareholder value creation."

Lead Independent Director Paul McRae added: "Jackie's appointment meaningfully strengthens EnviroGold's Board at a critical point in the Company's evolution. Her depth of experience across mining operations, capital markets, and governance brings exactly the perspective required as EnviroGold transitions into commercial deployment and global scale. The Board is focused on disciplined execution, strong oversight, and long-term value creation, and Jackie's expertise will be instrumental in supporting those objectives."

"EnviroGold's vision of recovering metals from mine waste aligns strongly with where the mining industry, investors, and governments are heading," said Jackie Przybylowski. "I'm pleased to be joining the Board at this important stage and look forward to contributing to the Company's strategy, governance, and long-term value creation."

Ms. Przybylowski's appointment comes at a pivotal time for EnviroGold as the Company advances from technology validation to commercial-scale operations, supported by:

Increasing global demand for sustainable, tailings-to-metals solutions

Policy tailwinds in the U.S., Australia and the EU supporting critical minerals and ESG mandates

A capital-light, licensing-based business model designed to generate recurring, high-margin revenue

A strengthened Board and executive leadership team focused on execution and growth

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company enabling the mining industry to recover high-value precious, base and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process™. By converting environmental liabilities into economic assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, low-carbon metal recovery solutions aligned with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

