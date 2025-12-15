Aclara Moves Forward by Relinquishing All Water Rights for Penco Rare Earths Project in Chile

TORONTO, December 15, 2025 - Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the early renunciation of all its water rights from the Penco, El Cabrito, Bellavista, and Popen streams located in the Province of Concepción, Biobío Region, in Chile. This decision follows ongoing dialogue with local communities and reflects the Company's commitment to further strengthening the Project's sustainability measures through the use of a 100% recycled water source. The recycled water will be supplied by Essbio, the Concepción water utility, which collects and treats urban water prior to its discharge into the environment. This collaborative solution between Aclara and Essbio aims to preserve local hydric resources and will establish the first fully recycled water supply project in the Biobío region.

This milestone builds on Aclara's previously announced commitment to eliminate freshwater use from natural sources, which was recognized by the UN's Global Compact Network in Chile at the 2024 CONECTA awards, winning the third place for the Company's contribution to advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation.

This important step, incorporated within the Voluntary Environmental Commitments of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the Penco project, has been made possible thanks to Aclara's innovative Circular Mineral Harvesting patented technology promotes the use of 100% recycled water from domestic sources and recirculates 95% of the water resource, without generating liquid industrial waste or tailings.

"With this step we reaffirm our commitment to environmental protection and community wellbeing. Water is a vital resource for both people and our environment, and that is why we have formally renounced all our water appropriation rights. All the technology and innovation efforts implemented by Aclara have gone hand in hand with ongoing dialogue with communities, to whom we have explained in depth our project and the benefits it will bring to the municipality of Penco in employment, investment, and social progress," explained Nelson Donoso, General Manager of Aclara Resources Chile.

Previously, in 2022 the company was internationally recognized for Sustainable Innovation at the Business Intelligence Group awards. A year later it was granted the SEAL Award, which highlights the 50 global companies that represent revolutionary ideas for a greener future.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, and Chile, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the permitting process of the Penco Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; dependence on relations and agreements with local communities; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may not be able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 20, 2025, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

