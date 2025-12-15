Fuerte Partners With G Mining Services & WSP for Coffee Gold Project Studies, Engineering and Mine Construction

Vancouver, December 15, 2025 - Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a partnership with G Mining Services ("GMS") to produce a Feasibility Study ("FS"), perform preliminary engineering for critical-path items, and lead the eventual mine construction for its 100%-owned Coffee Gold project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Fuerte has also engaged WSP to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the project. The PEA and FS studies will run in parallel, with the PEA providing a first look at the project design underpinning the value of the project with completion of the study anticipated in Q1 of 2026. The FS, anticipated in Q4 2026, will present a well defined economic and technical analysis that will form the basis for a production decision that could be made as early as Q1 of 2027. Fuerte's project team will coordinate with GMS and WSP to ensure alignment between the two studies.

Tim Warman, President and CEO of Fuerte, commented, "We are extremely pleased to be working with GMS and WSP as we advance the Coffee Gold project towards a construction decision in 2027. We intend to leverage the extensive drilling, test work and engineering that was carried out by previous project owners as we work to complete the PEA in short order. The subsequent FS led by GMS will form the basis for project finance discussions and their scope of work also includes required engineering to support procurement of long-lead and critical path items as well as construction supervision for an extensive program of permitted advanced exploration activities at site, and for the Northern Access Route once permits are in hand. Fuerte and GMS have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for GMS to lead the eventual mine construction, subject to a positive construction decision and the receipt of the remaining permits. GMS has a stellar reputation in the mining industry, and we are confident they are the right partner to help us achieve a successful outcome for the Coffee Gold project, with a strong focus on safety and environmental protection."

Mathieu Gignac, President of G Mining, commented, "Since 2014, GMS has been in continuous construction of successful mining projects. Our team has pioneered and fine-tuned the Integrated Project Management approach to deliver responsible projects that create value for shareholders and stakeholders. We are thrilled to mobilize to the Yukon to join the Fuerte Metals project team that is responsible for delivering the Coffee Gold Project. We remain committed to safety, collaboration, and project execution excellence, ensuring that we contribute to the success of the project and of the communities we work with."

GMS was founded in 2006 and has grown into a renowned mine development firm specializing in both underground and open-pit precious and base metal projects. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services across all mining disciplines, as well as the industrial construction expertise required to develop and support successful mining operations. With extensive project experience in Canada and internationally, GMS has built a strong track record of delivering fit-for-purpose projects safely, on or under budget, and on or ahead of schedule. Notable achievements include the successful construction of Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte Project in Ecuador; delivering Newmont Mining's Merian Mine in Suriname below budget and ahead of schedule; overseeing project construction of the Greenstone Project in Ontario; and partnering with G Mining Ventures to successfully build the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil. GMS continues to expand its portfolio with its current involvement in the Oko West Project in Guyana and the McIlvenna Bay Project in northern Saskatchewan.

WSP is one of the world's leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 73,000 professionals. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP will be managing the PEA from its Whitehorse office, leveraging its knowledge of the local community, costs, and infrastructure.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential precious metals and base metals projects across the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Coffee Project in the Yukon, Canada - a high-quality gold project advancing through the final stages of permitting, engineering, and resource expansion drilling in preparation for a construction decision. Coffee hosts 3.0 million ounces of open-pit heap-leach Measured and Indicated Resource and an Inferred Resource of 0.8 million ounces. We respectfully acknowledge that protection of the water and lands around the Coffee Creek and mine project area is of high importance to First Nations. Through cooperation, transparency, and respect, we pledge to continue to build on relationships with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, whose Traditional Territories overlap or partially overlap with the project access road, and areas where exploration and mining activities may occur. In addition to Coffee, Fuerte holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets, including the Placeton-Caballo Muerto Project in Chile and the Cristina and Yecora Projects in Mexico, offering additional growth and exploration upside. At Fuerte, we are committed to building value through disciplined project development, responsible stewardship of the land, a safety-focused culture, and creating long-term returns for shareholders.

Qualified Person

Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) who prepared the Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate, as detailed in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" with an effective date of August 21, 2025. Micon International Limited is "independent" of Fuerte as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. The Coffee Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.fuertemetals.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

