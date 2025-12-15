Silver Valley Metals Provides Corporate Update and Announces Mutual Termination of Finland Transaction

Shareholders provide 99.9% support at AGM; Company maintains strong asset base and continues evaluating new acquisition opportunities.

Vancouver, December 15, 2025 - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update to shareholders, including the mutual termination of the previously announced transaction to acquire the Leilipalo and Pasto gold projects in Finland, results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), a summary of the Company's strengthened corporate positioning, and an update on its strategy moving into 2026.

Silver Valley and the shareholders of 1531472 B.C. Ltd., an arm's length privately held corporation ("PrivCo"), have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced share exchange agreement entered into on August 5, 2025 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which Silver Valley was to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of PrivCo, which owns the Leilipalo and Pasto gold projects in Finland (collectively, the "Projects"). The Agreement is terminated effective December 12, 2025, pursuant to a mutual termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") executed by Silver Valley and all the shareholders of PrivCo.

Key terms of the Termination Agreement include

PrivCo has assumed certain expenses incurred by Silver Valley in connection with the proposed transaction.

Should PrivCo complete a future go-public transaction or sell the Projects to a public company, Silver Valley will receive an equity stake in the resulting issuer.

Silver Valley has transferred its technical due diligence materials and all other pertinent information relating to the Projects (the "Silver Valley Work Papers") to PrivCo.

All parties have granted mutual releases, leaving no continuing obligations beyond those defined in the Termination Agreement.

The Company originally announced the proposed acquisition on August 5, 2025:

https://silvervalleymetals.com/2025/08/06/silver-valley-metals-to-acquire-finland-gold-projectssilver-valley-metals-to-acquire-finland-gold-projects/

AGM Update

Silver Valley is also pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's AGM on December 12, 2025, were approved with approximately 99.9 % support, that included: election of directors, appointment of auditors, re-approval of the Company's equity incentive plans, and all other customary corporate and administrative resolutions.

Strategic Outlook for 2026

Silver Valley enters 2026 with a strengthened corporate platform, an exceptionally tight share structure, no cash constraints, and several valuable assets that collectively position the Company for growth. With only 19.2 million common shares outstanding, Silver Valley maintains one of the leanest capital structures among its TSXV peers.

The Company's current assets include:

Silver Valley holds a meaningful equity position in Silver Dollar Resources (CSE: SLV) that owns advanced stage multi-million-ounce silver assets in Mexico. Silver Valley retains royalty interests on the Ranger-Page project, in the Silver Valley, Idaho, USA providing long-term optionality should the project advance. Silver Valley also expects to receive future equity from any go-public or sale transaction pursued by the vendor of the Finnish projects, creating additional embedded value. The Company holds 100% of the Mexi-Can Lithium-Potash Project in Mexico, which hosts an NI 43-101 inferred resource totaling 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 12.3 million tonnes of sulphate of potash (SOP) from near-surface sediments averaging only five metres in depth. The large-scale salar system remains open in all directions, offering multi-commodity potential and long-term optionality in both lithium and fertilizer markets. Silver Valley continues to keep the project in good standing with minimal work commitments during this time of lower lithium prices while continuing to evaluate potential joint venture partners for the project.

As part of its overall corporate strategy moving into 2026, Silver Valley is actively evaluating and pursuing a high-impact metals projects for acquisition to add to its portfolio of assets. Management's objective is to secure a project of substantial scale, technical strength, and long-term development potential-one capable of transforming the Company's growth trajectory.

The Company will provide further updates as the future acquisition materializes.

Year-End Message to Shareholders

President & CEO, Brandon Rook, commented:

"As we close out 2025, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our shareholders for their patience, confidence, and continued support. This year required discipline and careful assessment, and your trust has allowed us to position Silver Valley with a tight share structure, valuable underlying assets, and no cash constraints moving into 2026.

"We look ahead with optimism as we pursue the next acquisition that we anticipate will add significant value to our existing asset base. We are well-positioned for a year of meaningful advancement and value creation in 2026 and look forward to delivering a successful and catalyst-rich year ahead."

Website

www.silvervalleymetals.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME Registered Member, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Mosey is an independent director and technical adviser to Silver Valley Metals Corp.

About Silver Valley Metals

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. The Company maintains strategic and precious mineral properties, including Lithium-Potash deposits in Mexico, a meaningful equity stake in Silver Dollar Resources (CSE: SLV) and residual royalties' ownership at the Ranger-Page project, Idaho, USA operated by Bunker Hill Mining (TSXV: BNKR).

About the Mexi-Can Potash-Lithium Project

Silver Valley Metals owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium-bearing salar complex totaling 4,056 hectares in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred resource includes 12.3 Mt of sulphate of potash ("SOP") and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") defined from surface to 5 meters depth. All salars remain open for expansion.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the proposed acquisition of the Leilipalo and Pasto Projects, exploration potential, future work plans, permitting status, infrastructure access, and geological interpretations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

