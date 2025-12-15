Margaret Lake Announces Name Change To Vault Strategic Mining Corp. And New Ticker Symbol Of "KNOX"

Vancouver - Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (TSXV:DIA) (OTC:DDIAF) (FSE:M85) ("DIA" or the "Company") announces that it will change its name to Vault Strategic Mining Corp. and trade under the new ticker symbol "KNOX" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the new name and new ticker symbol "KNOX" at the start of trading on or about December 17, 2025. In connection with the name change, the new CUSIP number for the common shares will be 92243U107 and the new ISIN number will be CA92243U1075.

No action is required to be taken by existing shareholders and warrantholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares or warrants exercisable for common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

On behalf of the Board:

Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

"R. Nick Horsley"

President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Tel: 604.880.2189 | Email: rnpshorsley@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

