HMW Plant in Transit to Site, Phase 1 on Track

Highlights:

Nano-filtration plant has been assembled and tested off-site and is now in transit to Hombre Muerto West (HMW)

Phase 1 construction activities at HMW continue to advance toward completion, ahead of expected first production of lithium chloride in H1 2026

PERTH, December 15, 2025 - Galan Lithium Ltd. (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its Phase 1 construction activities for HMW, as it advances towards its final stages.

Nano-Filtration Plant

Significant progress has been achieved on the nano-filtration plant, a critical component of the Phase 1 operation. In Sydney, general assembly of the nano-filtration plant has been completed, and pre-installation testing of the plant has also been successfully completed.

The nano-filtration plant is now in transit and is expected to arrive in South America in early 2026. Commissioning activities will commence immediately following the plant's arrival at the HMW site.

Figure 1. Load out of part of the nano-filtration plant

Figure 2. Nano-filtration pumping units loaded into containers for transport

Evaporation Ponds and Site Works

At HMW, evaporation Ponds 4 and 5 have been re-designed and scaled to support the Phase 1 production rate of 4,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"). Liner installation on Pond 4 and 5 has been completed, and works are currently underway to subdivide areas of these ponds to optimize the concentration process of the lithium chloride product.

Figure 3. Liner installation team working on pond 4

Figure 4. Liner installation for ponds 4 and 5, adjacent to ponds 1-3.

Earthworks at the plant area have been completed, and the concrete foundation for the processing plant has been poured.

Key project infrastructure items, including power supply, electrical systems and pumps, have been ordered or procured in line with the Phase 1 construction schedule. Phase 1 of the HMW Project remains on track to be delivered within budget, with construction and procurement activities progressing in accordance with the Company's development plan.

The Company has also started to evaluate an option to expand the production capacity of Phase 1 HMW (4,000 tpa LCE) to the original Phase 1 capacity (around 5,400 tpa LCE) as studied in the 2023 HMW Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study.

Figure 5. Foundations for HMW plant site

Galan's Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:

"Solid progress at Hombre Muerto West continues to reflect the strong commitment and teamwork of our entire team as well as our contractors and partners at Authium Ltd. Completing assembly and testing of the nano-filtration plant and advancing site works at HMW are important milestones as we move closer to first production. The project is transitioning into an exciting final phase of construction and commissioning. The momentum being built across the team gives us confidence as we move toward becoming a producing lithium company."

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

SOURCE: Galan Lithium Limited

