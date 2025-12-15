CAT Strategic Metals Announces AGSM Results and The Appointment of An Additional Director

Vancouver, December 15, 2025 - CAT Strategic Metals Corp. (CSE: CAT) (OTC Pink: CATTF) (FSE: 8CHA) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on December 9, 2025 (the "AGSM"). CAT's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters as set out in the notice of meeting and information circular dated November 6, 2025 and considered at the AGSM, including the following:

1. Setting the number of directors of the Company at three (3);

2. Robert Rosner, Steve Cozine and Luis Martins were elected as the directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the meeting or until their successor is appointed;

3. Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and

4. the Company's stock option plan was ratified and approved by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company.

Corporate Update

The Company also wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Francois Perrault as an additional director, effective immediately, as permitted in the Company's articles. All existing directors will remain on the Board. Mr. Perrault has more than 30 years of experience in the merchant banking, capital markets and investment banking industries. He is currently Managing Partner of Pavilion Capital Advisers - a capital markets and alternative asset investment advisory firm.

Previously, Mr. Perrault acted as Managing Director, Corporate Finance for Leede Financial Inc., a full service brokerage firm, where he completed a multitude of public and private placement financings for numerous new and existing Canadian issuers.

Mr. Perrault also acted as President & CEO of Northcore Resources Inc., a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture exchange. He was also Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance of Union Securities and Vice President & Director of TD Capital where he was involved in managing an investment fund where he completed small to mid-market investments and launching TD Capital Private Equity Partners, Canada's first international private equity Fund of Funds.

Mr. Perrault holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (Economics) from McGill University and an MBA from Concordia University.

Mr. Perrault will serve as a Director of the Company. He will dedicate the necessary time to supporting management and the Corporation.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CAT)

CAT Strategic Metals' corporate strategy, as reflected in its overall Mission Statement, is to source, identify, acquire and advance property interests located in mineral districts proven to have world-class potential, primarily lithium, copper, gold, silver and tellurium. In addition to the Gold Jackpot strategic metals property located NE of Elko, Nevada, CAT also controls the Burntland Project located northeast of St. Quentin in the Restigouche County, New Brunswick, Canada, directed at the exploration and development of several Skarn-hosted copper-silver, gold targets. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CHA".

