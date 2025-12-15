Statement by the CEO of Rock Tech Lithium on the launch of Ontario's $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund (CMPF)

Mirco Wojnarowicz, the CEO of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce:

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") welcomes the Province of Ontario's approval and launch of the CAD $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund ("CMPF"), a milestone initiative designed to accelerate the province's critical minerals processing capacity and strengthen Ontario's position in the global battery materials supply chain.

Rock Tech's proposed Lithium Conversion Facility (the "Converter") in Red Rock, Ontario directly aligns with the CMPF's mandate to support midstream critical minerals processing projects in the province. The Converter is designed to deliver domestic lithium conversion capacity for battery-grade products, reduce reliance on offshore processing, and anchor downstream investment in Ontario's electric vehicle and energy storage supply chain.

The CMPF represents a clear signal to global markets that Ontario is committed to scaling up processing capacity needed to support the energy transition. By enabling new critical mineral projects and midstream processing facilities, the fund will help catalyze investment, create jobs, and anchor long-term economic benefits across the province.

As a technology company advancing its Georgia Lake lithium mining project and a lithium conversion facility in Ontario, located only about 60 kilometers apart, Rock Tech sees the CMPF as an important building block in establishing a regional and integrated lithium battery supply chain. The planned design of the Converter in Red Rock is directly based on Rock Tech's fully permitted, shovel-ready converter in Guben, Germany, which was recently designated an EU Strategic Project under the European Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). This foundation gives the Converter a uniquely advanced and de-risked design - positioning it as one of the most technically mature lithium conversion projects in North America.

"We applaud the Government of Ontario for taking bold action to support critical minerals development," said Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO of Rock Tech Lithium. "With the CMPF now approved, Ontario is sending a clear signal that it intends to lead in battery materials. Our Converter in Red Rock, built on the engineering and experience behind our EU CRMA Strategic Project in Germany, is exceptionally well-positioned to help deliver the processing capacity the province needs to compete globally."

Rock Tech has invested more than 350,000 engineering hours and CAD 65 million into the design of its lithium conversion facilities. The Company will continue to work closely with provincial partners, Indigenous communities, and industry stakeholders to support the development of an integrated, competitive, and resilient lithium supply chain in Ontario.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium - supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium hydroxide converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 36,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a strategic project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local First Nations communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the anticipated reduction in operating costs for the Guben Converter and the underlying assumptions supporting the updated OpEx model, including projected savings from transport and logistics, reagent procurement, fixed costs, leach residue reuse, and additional operational efficiencies; the implementation of a revised logistics concept and updated spodumene supply contract; the finalization of binding offtake agreements for leach residues; the expected annual production capacity of 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide; the timing and outcome of the Company's review of capital expenditures and updated financial model; the Company's ability to secure project financing including the support and subsidies from government and EU; the anticipated construction timeline, commissioning, and operational start-up of the Guben Converter; and the Company's broader business strategy, including its role in Europe's battery supply chain and contribution to the energy transition. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things:; the availability and terms of long-term energy supply agreements and reagent procurement contracts;; the Company's ability to secure sufficient financing on acceptable terms; the availability of skilled labor, equipment, and materials at projected costs; the stability of commodity prices, exchange rates, and general economic conditions; the absence of material disruptions to supply chains, construction schedules, or permitting processes; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, and engineering studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: delays or failures in securing energy supply agreements, reagent contracts, or offtake arrangements; construction delays, cost overruns, or technical challenges in commissioning the Guben Converter; changes in market conditions, including lithium prices, demand for EV batteries, and availability of financing; regulatory risks, including delays in permitting or changes in applicable laws and regulations; operational risks, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and equipment failures; geopolitical risks, inflationary pressures, and macroeconomic volatility; reliance on third-party contractors and suppliers for critical project components. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

