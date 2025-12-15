Taranis Summarizes 2025 Surface Exploration Efforts; New Discoveries Demonstrate the Thor Deposit Remains Open In At Least Three Directions

More Opportunities for Growth of the Thor Silver Deposit

ESTES PARK, December 15, 2025 - Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) is providing an update on its exploration activities at Thor. The Company is engaged in efforts to expand the Thor epithermal deposit beyond the boundaries of the published Mineral Resource. In two prior News Releases dated October 27, 2025 and November 25, 2025, respectively, the Company has summarized one new drill hole discovery 1.4 km east-southeast of the Thor deposit (Borr), and a new exploration target extending almost 2 km southeast of the known deposit under the Ferguson Rockslide.

This release summarizes 2025 exploration field work which demonstrates additional exploration targets west of the Thor deposit in a large elliptical valley called Horton, and additional findings at the Mountain Goat Creek Rockslide target located approximately 800m northwest of the existing Thor deposit. These new discoveries and targets give the impression that near-surface epithermal mineralization extends laterally a considerable distance from the five historical mines which comprise the established core of the Thor project and NI 43-101 Mineral Resource.

Horton Area - West of Thor Deposit (Gold and Donkey Pits)

After the discovery of numerous high-grade gold and silver float samples in the Horton Area (Taranis News release, dated November 26, 2023), Taranis completed a large soil sampling grid, geophysical surveys, and rock sampling over the area in 2024 to locate the source of soil anomalies and high-grade float samples found at surface. Since 2023, numerous other high-grade float samples have been catalogued and collected in this area. The high-grade material occurs as football-to-automobile sized chunks and is most commonly hosted in milky white quartz which litters the surface cover of the area. In 2025, further soil sampling and mapping of mineralized boulders was completed at Horton. Soil sampling returned values of up to 1.4 g/t gold in the soil, and was able to confirm prior soil sample anomalies identified in 2024. Uphill and north of this area, an area of outcropping quartz stockwork returned gold and silver values from outcrop of up to 0.617 g/t gold and 27 g/t silver.

Sample Number Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Sample Media Feature Location Location

(UTM Zone 11N WGS84) Donkey Pit 0.617 27 Outcrop - Quartz Stockwork located in old prospecting site North of Horton on steep hillside 464475E 5616372N

The location of Donkey Pit is shown on the map of the Horton area that accompanies this News Release. A linear trend of ground VLF, EM-37 and Expert Geophysics airborne apparent conductivity electromagnetic anomalies strikes northwest through this area and potentially represents a new trend of mineralization west of the Thor deposit.

Gold Pit is an extremely high-grade prospect that lies on the east side of the Horton Valley, and lies at the transition from the Thor epithermal vein area to the Horton area. Some of the sampling results are discussed in prior News Releases (January 14, 2015 and November 14, 2017) and include channel samples of 26.6 g/t Au, 1,245.7 g/t Ag, 3.08% Pb, 4.32% Zn and 0.55% Cu over 1.53 m true thickness, and 52.4 g/t Au, 1,541.8 g/t Ag, 1.39% Pb and 0.08% Zn over 2.04 m true thickness. The Expert Geophysical magnetotelluric survey identified a circular (500m by 500m) conductive body that extends from near surface to 700m depth directly under Gold Pit. At a depth of 700m below the surface, the conductive feature merges onto the South Tusk conductivity feature under the Horton Area. This feature has never been tested with diamond drilling, and is now rated a high priority for further exploration.

Mountain Goat Creek Rockslide - Northwest of Thor Deposit (SIF North Boulder Field)

A newly discovered rockslide occurs at the north end of the Thor epithermal deposit and has been named the Mountain Goat Creek Rockslide. This is a steep, north-facing landform consisting of three separate rockslides (see the figure attached to this News Release). Interest in this area was initiated in 2016 after the discovery of gold-bearing float at surface that had no known source. With the discovery of the Thunder Zone in 2022 under a south-facing rockslide, drilling progressively moved up Thor's Ridge and eventually reached the top of the Ridge in 2023.

Taranis has never conducted any drilling north of Thor's Ridge. The gold-bearing boulder field is located about 1 km north of the top of Thor's Ridge and measures approximately 150 x 50m. Although the source of these gold-bearing boulders is not currently known, they clearly have origins under the Mountain Goat Creek Rockslide. All of the float samples are from quartz-carbonate vein material, and they were only analyzed for gold.

The following table summarizes 12 of 18 grab samples taken from the toe of the Mountain Goat Creek Rockslide. Samples 3241419 - 3241423 and 3241425 returned traces of gold, and are not shown.

Sample Number Au (g/t) Sample Media Feature Location Location (UTM Zone 11N WGS84) 3241408 0.361 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463627E 5618166N 3241409 0.034 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463627E 5618168N 3241410 0.145 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463632E 5618166N 3241411 0.640 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463634E 5618167N 3241412 0.131 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463623E 5618166N 3241413 0.028 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463624E 5618169N 3241414 2.810 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463625E 5618171N 3241415 0.110 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463628E 5618175N 3241416 0.005 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463630E 5618178N 3241417 0.015 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463633E 5618178N 3241418 0.022 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463630E 5618181N 3241424 0.394 Float (Grab Sample) Toe of Mtn. Goat Creek Rockslide 463628E 5618178N

Comments

Taranis has documented quality exploration targets located north, south, west and east of the existing Thor deposit. All of these exploration targets are drill ready and permitted, and have potential to expand the existing Mineral Resource. The Horton Area has two defined exploration targets, one being located in an area where gold and silver has been found in outcrop (Donkey Pit) and the other related to a large circular conductivity anomaly that underlies high-grade outcropping mineralization in Gold Pit. The identification of a rockslide north of the Thunder Zone, where gold mineralization has been found at the toe of a north-verging rockslide, suggests that the Thor deposit extends northward over Thor's Ridge towards the Mountain Goat Creek area.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at Thor were overseen by John Gardiner (P. Geo.), who is a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101. John Gardiner is the principal of John J. Gardiner & Associates, LLC which operates in British Columbia under Firm Permit Number 1002256. Mr. Gardiner is the President and CEO of Taranis Resources Inc. and has reviewed and approved the comments contained within this News Release.

Quality Control and Laboratory Methods

All samples for the Thor project were securely delivered to Actlabs in Kamloops, British Columbia. Analytical work was completed both at the Kamloops, and Ancaster, Ontario locations. Actlabs is ISO 17025 accredited. Outcrop and float sampling is conducted in the field where representative samples are collected. Rock Samples are bagged and identified with a laboratory ticket, and the location of the samples is noted with a differential GPS unit. Samples were analyzed for 42 elements by 4-Acid Digestion / Inductively Coupled Plasma - Mass Spectrometry ("ICP-MS") and for gold by 30g Fire Assay / Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry ("AAS")

