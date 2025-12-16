Canadian Uranium Corp. Announces Appointment of Edward Marlow to the Board of Directors

Vancouver - Canadian Uranium Corp. (CSE: CANU) (formerly, Free Battery Metal Limited) ("CANU" or the "Company"), an exploration-focused company targeting high-potential uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Marlow as a Director.

Mr. Marlow is a senior adviser to Energy Transition Partners Africa. He was most recently a senior board adviser to Mota-Engil, following employment as a managing director at Deutsche Bank responsible for lending activities across Sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to this, he was, for seven years, the head of Sub-Saharan Africa for Credit Suisse Global Markets.

Mr. Marlow also founded and was chairman and chief executive officer of African Potash PLC and was previously global head of coverage for principal investments at HSBC, having also founded and led HSBC's African principal investments business.

Mr. Marlow has a strong advisory and both executive and non-executive director background in natural resources and infrastructure both in Sub-Saharan Africa and Canada. He is also an investor in both fintech (financial technology) and climate technology, with deep experience in both.

Mr. Marlow has also worked for Insinger De Beaufort, UBS and Citigroup and is a former British infantry officer. He has an MBA from Cranfield University, a PGDip Law from the University of Northumbria and a BA from Manchester University and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and RMA Sandhurst. Mr. Marlow is also a council member of the Royal African Society.

About Canadian Uranium Corp.

Canadian Uranium Corp. (CSE: CANU) is an emerging uranium exploration and development company focused on the prolific Athabasca Basin-the world's premier district for high-grade uranium deposits. The Company's strategy centers on assembling highly skilled technical teams with expertise in uranium geology, advanced geophysics, and northern exploration logistics. Through disciplined acquisitions, innovative exploration methodologies, and strategic partnerships, CANU aims to accelerate project advancement and unlock value across its exploration portfolio.

