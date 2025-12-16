Metal Energy Completes Right of First Refusal Agreement on NIV Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia

Toronto, December 16, 2025 - Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) (the "Company" or "Metal Energy") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced right of first refusal agreement (the "ROFR Agreement") with respect to the remaining 20% interest (the "Remaining Interest") in the mineral tenures comprising the NIV and West NIV properties in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia (collectively, the "Property").

"This agreement enhances our long-term optionality to consolidate ownership of a highly compelling, fully permitted copper-gold porphyry target in one of British Columbia's most prospective districts," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman of Metal Energy. "We are very pleased with the terms of the agreement and look forward to drilling NIV's exceptional targets in 2026."

The ROFR Agreement provides Metal Energy with a right of first refusal to purchase the Remaining Interest on the same terms and for the same consideration as any proposed arm's-length third-party transaction, supporting the Company's optionality to consolidate up to 100% ownership of NIV over time. The Company continues to advance its strategy to consolidate ownership optionality at NIV in parallel with its previously disclosed 80% earn-in on the Property.

Pursuant to closing, the Company has issued 600,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the grantor in accordance with the terms of the ROFR Agreement. The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the ROFR Agreement. The issuance of Consideration Shares remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Metal Energy

Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is a critical metals exploration company focused on copper and gold assets in Canada. The Company now controls NIV, a newly acquired, fully permitted, and drill-ready copper-gold-molybdenum project located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone District, a region known for significant porphyry deposits.

With the addition of NIV, Metal Energy's portfolio now includes three high-potential projects:

NIV Project (Cu-Au-Mo, 100%-controlled) - Toodoggone District, BC

Highland Valley Project (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au-Re, 100%-owned) - British Columbia

Manibridge Project (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE, 85%-owned) - Manitoba

For further information, please contact:

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements)", including details about the business of Metal Energy. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Metal Energy expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, final TSXV approval, the Company's ability to earn an interest in the Property, the potential exercise of the right of first refusal, future exploration plans and timelines, and the potential to consolidate ownership of the Property. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Metal Energy's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Metal Energy's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Metal Energy does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278135