Bayridge Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, December 16, 2025 - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $830,000 ("Private Placement"), consisting of two parts:

Up to 2,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.25 per FT Unit, with each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrants"), with each whole FT Warrant exercisable at $0.40 to acquire one (non-flow-through) common share for up to 24 months; and Up to 1,650,000 (non-flow-through) units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit, with each NFT Unit consisting of one (non-flow-through) common share and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.35 to acquire one (non-flow-through) share for up to 24 months.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to advance its mineral projects, and for general working capital and corporate purposes, including investor relations. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions. The securities issued under this offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. The Company may compensate persons who act as finders for the offering of 7% cash plus 7% finders fees in accordance with the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. The 51% owned Baker Lake Uranium Project consists of 83 contiguous claims in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, covering 619 km². Exploration has defined a 75 km unconformity with multiple uranium targets, supported by modern drilling and airborne geophysical surveys. Bayridge has also earned a 40% Interest in the 1,337 ha Waterbury East project, that is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete the Private Placement as contemplated, or at all, and the Company's intended use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company's ability to advance its projects. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

