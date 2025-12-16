1911 Gold Graduates To Trading On The Otcqx Best Market In The United States

1911 Gold Corp. ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol of AUMBF.

"We are pleased to announce our upgrade to the OTCQX Market, providing further confidence and visibility to U.S. institutional and retail investors. Shaun Heinrichs, CEO and President, stated, OTCQX will provide investors the opportunity to participate in a unique growth story as we advance our True North Gold Project towards a mine restart in 2027. We look forward to keeping our shareholders up to date with new developments and welcome new investors to participate in this exciting gold equity opportunity."

OTCQX is the highest-level trading venue of the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. To qualify for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet stringent financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for 1911 Gold common shares at www.otcmarkets.com.

Along with trading on OTCQX, common shares of 1911 Gold will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Exchange, providing additional global exposure.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to restart operations in 2027 and offers a unique, near-term production story with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around a centralized, and readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with little development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

