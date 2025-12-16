Abasca Resources Provides Exploration Update at its Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and Granting Stock Option

SASKATOON, December 16, 2025 - Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABA) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at its 100%-owned Key Lake South (KLS) Project (Figure 1). Exploration in 2025 was comprised of two drill programs at the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit ("Loki Deposit") to support expansion and upgrading of resource estimates which the Company anticipates to complete in the first half of 2026. The deposit currently has a 11.31 Mt pit-constrained inferred flake graphite resource at 7.65 % Cg1 (the "MRE") which was released earlier this year with an effective date of April 10, 20251, derived principally from the results of the 2024 summer drill program, (Figure 2).

"Building on the favorable geological setting, the existing mineral resource base, and ongoing technical work - including the environmental baseline study, metallurgical testwork, geotechnical drilling, and initiation of open-pit mining design - Abasca is now turning its attention to preparing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in mid-2026 and then transition to preparing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in late 2026. We believe these integrated efforts will accelerate the Loki Deposit's pre-development timeline, mitigate project risks, and enhance asset value. Furthermore, this work aligns with the critical mineral strategies of Saskatchewan and Canada, thereby reinforcing the North American graphite supply chain." stated Dawn Zhou, President and CEO.

The winter 2025 program (see Company's press release dated November 12, 2025 for results) focused on expansion of the MRE toward the northwest and southeast, extending the strike-length of graphite mineralization at inferred-spaced drilling by 700 m. The summer 2025 program focused on in-fill drilling of the MRE and comprised 6,691 m over 35 holes (Figure 2 and 3), inclusive of the 1,103 m from the 10 geotechnical drillholes completed at the beginning of the summer (refer to the Company's release on September 8, 2025). Locations and orientations of drillholes of the in-fill program are listed in Table 1.

The in-fill drilling at the Loki Deposit continued to provide strong graphite intersections like those seen in the 2024 drilling that made up the MRE. All drillholes successfully intersected mineralization and support the existing MRE wireframe modeling. Assays from the summer program are pending.

Brian McEwan, Vice-President of Exploration commented "We had a very successful year completing the extension and in-fill drilling programs at the Loki Deposit. The strike length we've added to the Loki Deposit will add significant tonnage in addition to the confidence the summer in-fill results. These drill programs reaffirm our geological interpretations and our continued belief in the value of the project in Saskatchewan. Graphite is a critical mineral, and we will continue to advance the Loki Deposit toward development."

The Company is planning a winter 2026 drill program to further expand the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit toward the southeast along with further geotechnical and hydrogeological work. Additionally, drilling will take place along Thor Zone to evaluate the extents of this parallel zone that is only a few hundred metres north of the Loki Deposit (Figure 2).

Collected samples were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, an independent laboratory accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for preparation and ICP-MS multi-element analysis, boron by fusion as well as graphite content (% Cg) and total sulphur by LECO. Samples were collected in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance / quality control practices and included the insertion of blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats into the sample stream at regular intervals. Samples were also collected for in-field and lab density measurements at regular intervals and through the mineralized zones.

The Company also announces the grant of 3,875,000 incentive stock options to its directors and officers (the "Options"), with each Option entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.07 per share.

1 Please refer to the technical report dated May 29, 2025, with an effective date of April 10, 2025 and titled "Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada" filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website for further information about the resource estimate.

Figure 1: Map of the Key Lake South Project area showing the location of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and other exploration target areas.

Figure 2: Map of the area around the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit area showing the 2016, 2024, 2025 drilling.

Figure 3: Oblique view of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, showing the location of the flake graphite zone intersections from the summer 2025 drill program in relation to the pit-constrained inferred resource and the 2016, 2024, and 2025 winter drill results. Summer 2025 intersections are based on visual estimates of drill cores and confirmation by assays are pending.

Table 1: Locations and orientations of drillholes included in this release. Coordinates are in UTM NAD 83 Zone 13N and all lengths are measured in metres.

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Inclination Length KLS-25-078 445384 6330185 554 35 -60 362 KLS-25-080 445467 6330128 554 35 -60 347 KLS-25-082 445663 6330236 554 35 -60 184 KLS-25-083 445500 6330350 555 35 -60 191 KLS-25-084 445610 6330335 554 35 -60 143 KLS-25-085 445579 6330292 554 35 -60 189 KLS-25-086 445553 6330251 554 35 -60 230 KLS-25-087 445777 6330220 559 35 -60 164 KLS-25-088 445743 6330175 556 35 -60 200 KLS-25-088A 445745 6330177 559 35 -60 72 KLS-25-089 445715 6330134 556 35 -60 218 KLS-25-090 445694 6330093 555 25 -60 233 KLS-25-091 445647 6330124 555 35 -60 251 KLS-25-092 445704 6330208 555 38 -60 192 KLS-25-093 445695 6330278 555 37 -60 138 KLS-25-094 445636 6330194 553 37 -60 215 KLS-25-095 445606 6330152 554 35 -60 256 KLS-25-096 445565 6330182 555 35 -60 296 KLS-25-097 445622 6330265 555 37 -60 200 KLS-25-098 445444 6330267 555 35 -60 260 KLS-25-099 445483 6330241 553 35 -60 299 KLS-25-100 445539 6330321 553 35 -60 191 KLS-25-101 445548 6330069 556 35 -60 345 KLS-25-102 445419 6330409 558 39 -60 164 KLS-25-103 445363 6330327 557 38 -60 248

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration at Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,977-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill. The project possesses geological similarities and along strike of past Key Lake Mine with prospective conductors of over 50 km for potential uranium mineralization. KLS is also host to the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit comprising a total inferred resource of 11.31 Mt at 7.65 % Cg. Please refer to the technical report dated May 29, 2025, with an effective date of April 10, 2025 and titled "Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada" filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website for further information about the resource estimate.

