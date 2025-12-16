White Gold Corp. Defines Multiple Copper and Multi Element Porphyry Style Targets at the Bridget Target, Situated Along the Big Creek and Sixty Mile River Fault Systems in the Minto-Carmacks Copper Belt and Announces Corporate Webinar

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 - White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the 2025 gradient and dipole-dipole induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys at the Bridget Target on its 100%-owned Pedlar Property in Yukon, Canada. These results have outlined multiple large-scale geophysical anomalies consistent with porphyry-style mineralization. The combination of strong geophysical responses, favorable structural context, and supporting geochemical evidence makes these targets highly prospective for drill testing in the next phase of exploration.

The Bridget target is situated within the highly prospective Minto-Carmacks Copper Belt, approximately 30 km north of Western Copper and Gold Corp.'s Casino copper-gold-molybdenum deposit-one of Canada's largest undeveloped porphyry systems, which hosts Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1.4 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(1)(2). The Casino project has attracted governmental interest and significant strategic investments from major mining companies, including Rio Tinto Canada Inc. and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation. The Pedlar property is also located 40 km southeast of the Company's flagship White Gold project (Figure 1) which contains a resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(3)(4)

The Pedlar Property is transected by two large northwest trending major crustal-scale dextral transpressional faults - the Sixtymile River Fault, which extends roughly 160km to the northwest and the Big Creek Fault, which extends as much as 150 km to the southeast through White Gold Corp's Hayes property (Figure 2). Both faults host several significant multi-element porphyry and epithermal deposits including Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Molybdenum (M), Copper (Cu), Lead (Pb), and Zinc (Zn) and also including Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.'s Minto Mine, which contains Indicated Resources of 12.588Mt grading 1.203% Cu, 0.461 g/t Au, 1.728 thousand ounces Ag for 333.8 M lbs copper, 186.6 k oz gold, and 1.728 M ounces silver and Inferred Resources of 23.658 Mt grading 1.048 % Cu, 0.387 g/t Au, 3.9 g/t Ag for 546.8 M lbs copper, 294.7 K ounces gold, and 2.9681 K ounces silver(5)(2). Other notable deposits along these structures include the Carmack's Copper Project, Senora Gulch, Nucleus, Tintina Hill, and Revenue.

The 2025 Bridget IP survey delineated multiple high-priority anomalies, including five porphyry targets defined by chargeability, resistivity, metal factor, and 2D inversion models. These geophysical features are directly associated with the large multi-element soil anomalies measuring 3km x 4.3km. Together, these results represent strong evidence of the potential for concealed porphyry style mineralization system at Bridget.

Shawn Ryan, co-founder, Chief Technical Advisor and Director, speaking to the potential of the Bridget target, commented: "The Bridget target has an interesting history, as it was one of four top prospects first identified back in 1972 when Silver Standard Mines conducted an extensive 14,000-plus regional silt survey looking for another Casino deposit. During that campaign, Silver Standard also discovered the Minto copper deposit and ultimately shifted focus there, but Bridget remained one of the most compelling anomalies in the district. Bridget has been on our radar for decades because it checks all the boxes of a classic porphyry target - large multi-element soil footprint, strong Bismuth-Moly-Copper zonation, favourable host rocks, and now strong geophysical evidence of sulphide-bearing bodies at depth. The 2025 IP survey has now confirmed and expanded upon the responses first observed in 2023, outlining multiple coherent chargeability bodies with clear depth continuity over a broader area. These are exactly the types of signatures we expect when a concealed porphyry system is pushing fluids upward along major crustal structures like the Big Creek and Sixty Mile River fault networks. I look forward to seeing the first diamond drill holes into this exciting target."

"With global demand for critical minerals accelerating and Canada placing historic emphasis and support on development of domestic copper and critical minerals, the results at Bridget come at a pivotal time. Projects with scale potential in safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions are increasingly sought after, and Bridget is shaping up to be exactly that type of opportunity. The multiple targets we've outlined highlight the strength of our portfolio and our ability to advance a meaningful discovery in a region poised to play a major role in the future of Yukon and North American critical mineral supply chain. We look forward to advancing our critical mineral opportunities along with our flagship Gold Resource which represents one of highest grade open pittable deposits in Canada and continuing to make new gold & critical mineral discoveries on our district scale land package" Commented David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer of White Gold Corp.

An overview of the Pedlar property, including the Bridget target, was previously provided in the Company's release dated July 28th, 2025 which is available on the Company's website (https://whitegoldcorp.ca/news/) and in SEDAR+. Maps and images accompanying this news release can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/.

Highlights:

The Bridget target represents a large, Copper + multi-element porphyry target that has never been diamond drill tested.

A strong soil geochemical anomaly measuring 3.0 km x 3.5 km is centered on Bridget, with a Cu-Mo-Bi core and Ag-Zn-Pb-W halo, consistent with a zoned porphyry system.

The 2025 IP survey defined 24 chargeability axes (IPGB-1 to IPBG-24), including multiple moderate to strong anomalies across the grid (Figures 3.1 and 3.2)

Five high-priority drill targets (80-to-150-metre depths) were selected based on overlapping chargeability highs, resistivity lows, and elevated metal factor responses beneath the core of the geochemical anomaly. (Figures 4 and 5)

Structural interpretations combined with regional fault architecture and favourable geology support a strong porphyry mineralization model.

2022 prospecting rock samples returned mineralogy consistent with porphyry-style alteration, supported by hyperspectral results indicating key porphyry-related alteration assemblages.

Bridget is now recognized as a large-scale, high-potential Copper-Moly porphyry target in a proven metallogenic belt, supported by compelling geophysical, geochemical, structural, and alteration evidence.

The Company is continuing to advance its corporate actions to isolate and unlock the value of its critical mineral projects for shareholders, of which the Pedlar property is slated to be included.

Additional results from the Company's Phase I Regional and Phase II Diamond Drill exploration programs across its district-scale portfolio of gold and critical mineral projects to be released in due course.

Webinar Details

The Company will be hosting a Webinar 1pm EST (10am PST) on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 to review these results as well as to provide a recap of 2025 and its plans for an impactful 2026 on the Company's district scale land package, in the prolific White Gold District in Yukon, Canada.

Live webinar registration: https://6ix.com/event/white-gold-corp-wraps-up-2025-and-looks-ahead-to-2026

Regional Setting - The Dawson Range and Critical Mineral Belt

The Dawson Range is an east-southeast trending mountain belt that hosts numerous significant mineral deposits and prospects along the Minto-Carmacks Copper Belt, including the Casino copper-gold porphyry deposit in the west owned by Western Copper and Gold (Figure 2). In the southeast near the community of Carmacks, the Minto Mine owned by Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. contains Indicated Resources of 12.588Mt grading 1.203% Cu, 0.461 g/t Au, 1.728 thousand ounces Ag for 333.8 M lbs copper, 186.6 k oz gold, and 1.728 M ounces silver and Inferred Resources of 23.658 Mt grading 1.048 % Cu, 0.387 g/t Au, 3.9 g/t Ag for 546.8 M lbs copper, 294.7 K ounces gold, and 2.9681 K ounces silver(5)(2). It also hosts the Carmacks Copper project, which contains Measured and Indicated Resources of 36.25 Mt grading 0.81 % Cu, 3.25 g/t Ag, 0.26 g/t Au for 651 M lbs of copper, 3.79 M ounces silver, and 302 K ounces of gold(6)(2), owned by Cascadia Minerals Ltd.. Both deposits are interpreted as metamorphosed copper-gold-silver porphyry systems. Porphyry deposits in the Dawson Range occur in two principal age groups: Late Triassic (e.g., Minto, Carmacks) and Late Cretaceous (e.g., Casino, Cash, Revenue). In addition to porphyry-style mineralization, the Dawson Range also hosts epithermal, skarn, and polymetallic to gold-dominant veins, breccias, and fracture zones (7). Owing to this diverse and highly prospective mineral endowment, the region has attracted increasing attention and investment in recent years from both junior and major mining companies.

2025 IP Surveys

From July through August 2025, Géophysique TMC ("TMC") carried out 99.45 line-kms of gradient and dipole-dipole induced polarization ("IP") chargeability and resistivity surveys across the Bridget, Guilder, and Mt. Hart targets using conventional electrode arrays (see About IP Survey below). At Bridget, a 39.825 line-km gradient IP grid consisting of 10 - 200 m spaced lines-oriented NE-SW was read over distances ranging between 3.375 - 4.475 km. A single 3.80 km dipole-dipole line (Line 8+00E) was produced along Line 8+00E of the gradient grid was read from station 425N to 4225N. At Guilder, a 22.2 line-km gradient IP grid consisting of 13 - 200 m spaced lines-oriented NNE-SSW was read over distances ranging between 1.4 - 2.2 km. A single 1.4 km dipole-dipole line (Line 6+00E) was produced along Line 6+00E of the Guilder gradient grid from stations 0 to 1400N. At Mt. Hart, a 32.225 line-km gradient IP grid consisting of 6 - 250 m spaced lines-oriented NE-SW was read over distances ranging 3.025 - 6.025 km. All five surveys detected chargeability anomalies, with the dipole-dipole lines detecting anomalies up to 200 m in depth.

IP Results

At Bridget, twenty-four IP axes were identified within the gradient survey area, successively labelled from IPGB-1 to IPGB-24 (Figure 3.1 and 3.2). These NW-SE striking axes are concentrated in the northern three-quarter of the survey grid. They are indicative of weak to strong polarisable anomalies mostly correlated with a slight increase or decrease in resistivity. Their lateral extents range from 200 to 1200 m and appear to be partially controlled by NNE/SSW oriented faults. Four geophysical domains have been interpreted in the survey area. The transition from one domain to another is marked by NW-SE oriented contacts.

Line 800E of the Bridget gradient grid was partially re-surveyed with the dipole-dipole electrode array (a = 50 m, n=1 to 12). The initial objective was to confirm the location and relative interest of some of the anomalies highlighted by the gradient survey. The second objective was to use the 2D IP-RES inversion models generated from these results to suggest potential drill targets to test the most favourable anomalies. The 2D IP-RES inversion models allow the estimation of the location and, to certain extent, the shape of anomalous targets.

Six chargeability and resistivity anomalies, successively labelled from IPB-1 to IPB-6, were indicated on the IP section of line 800E and then graded as per their relative strength. Of the six anomalies identified, four can be directly correlated to the gradient IP anomalies identified along the same profile. The three northernmost anomalies, IPB-3, IPB-5, and IPB-6 feature shallow seated targets near surface on hillsides. The associated polarizable sources exhibit steep apparent dips, and 2D inversion modelling indicates they continue to depth.

From the gradient and dipole-dipole IP surveys, five high priority drill targets have been constructed based on overlapping geophysical and geochemical signatures. These targets, labelled TBRI-1 through TBRI-5, are characterized by moderate to strong chargeability highs, coincident resistivity lows, and elevated metal factor values. Importantly, these anomalies occur directly beneath zoned Cu-Mo-W-Bi-Pb-Ag surface geochemical anomalies and exhibit continuity to depth in the 2D inversion models. The geometry and amplitude of these anomalies are consistent with disseminated sulfide mineralization typically associated with buried porphyry systems. TBRI-3 stands out as a priority target due to its size, a strong polarizable anomaly correlating with a resistivity low, and spatial correlation with mapped alteration zones, while IPB-5 and IPB-1 also present compelling near-surface targets along interpreted structural conduits. TBRI-4 and TBRI-5 are characterized as moderate to strongly polarized anomalies with resistivity highs while being spatially associated with high molybdenum (Mo) and tungsten (W) soil geochemistry values (Figure 4 and 5). The combination of strong geophysical responses, favorable structural context, and supporting geochemical evidence makes these targets highly prospective for drill testing in the next phase of exploration. TBRI-1 and TBRI-2 are characterized by strong high chargeability anomalies corresponding with moderate to low resistivity, and a surface geochemistry signature showing a high Cu-Mo core with linear trending silver-tungsten highs (Figure 4 and 5). Figure 6 demonstrates that historic RAB drilling, targeting one of these anomalies, did not extend deep enough to reach the desired target.

Next Steps

The Company is encouraged by the success of the gradient and dipole-dipole survey programs in detecting chargeability and resistivity anomalies beneath the soil geochemistry anomalies at the Bridget target. The broad scale gradient and targeted dipole surveys have defined five highly prospective drill targets. These results warrant extensive follow up programs including ground truthing and structural mapping, trenching, and most importantly the initiation of diamond core drilling. In addition, the company has identified and defined other targets across the Pedlar property that would benefit from future geophysical survey programs.

About the Bridget Target

The Bridget target area is located on the Pedlar property and was first explored by Silver Standard Mines Ltd. ("Silver Standard") and Asarco Exploration Company of Canada Ltd. ("Asarco") in the early 1970's following the discovery of the Casino Copper-Gold-Molybdenum porphyry deposit. A series of regional silt samples, soil sampling, and geophysical surveys by Silver Standard in 1971 and 1972 led to the discovery of a significant molybdenum-copper geochemical anomaly, now known as the Bridget target. Historical exploration work between 2004 and 2016 included soil sampling, prospecting, geological mapping, and geophysical surveys. In 2016 the Company acquired ownership of the property and has continued to expand the large multi-element (molybdenum, copper, bismuth, tungsten, lead, silver) soil geochemical anomaly that currently measures 3 km NW-SE by 4.3 km NE-SW. In 2018, a maiden rotary air blast (RAB) drilling program comprising 10 holes totalling 548.6 m was completed; however, the RAB holes were short testing to a maximum vertical depth of only 70 m, well short of potential porphyry mineralization beneath the anomalous soils. The Porphyry targets characterized by IP chargeability high anomalies remain completely untested.

Critical Minerals Portfolio

The results reported in this news release further demonstrate White Gold Corp's disciplined and repeatable approach to advancing early-stage geochemical and geophysical anomalies into drill targets. This press release represents the first of three planned 2025 induced polarization ("IP") geophysical programs and highlights the growing significance of its critical minerals' portfolio.

Phase I surveys completed during the 2025 field season targeted three priority multi-element porphyry systems: the Bridget target on the Pedlar property, the Guilder target on the Loonie property, and the Mount Hart target on the Nolan property. These targets represent advanced early-stage copper-gold ± molybdenum systems supported by large, coherent soil geochemical anomalies, favorable geological settings, and now confirmed subsurface chargeability and resistivity responses, collectively generating multiple drill targets.

In addition to these advanced porphyry targets, White Gold's broader critical minerals portfolio includes several earlier-stage properties that host large, multi-element geochemical anomalies within permissive geological settings and represent compelling future growth opportunities. Additional information on these other projects which include the Isaac Target, Hayes Property, Aries Target, Wolf Property, Hunker Property, Titan Target and Henderson Property as the Company advances its critical mineral strategy.

Collectively, the Company's critical minerals portfolio spans targets at varying stages of advancement-from geophysics defined IP porphyry systems to earlier-stage geochemical targets-providing White Gold Corp. with a scalable and repeatable pipeline of exploration opportunities. The 2025 IP results reinforce the effectiveness of this exploration strategy and position the Company to continue systematically advancing critical minerals targets across its extensive Yukon land package. Additional IP results and follow-up plans from the 2025 exploration program will be reported in subsequent news releases.

About IP Survey

Gradient electrode arrays were applied for the main IP coverage completed across the three targets. In this configuration, the current electrodes are in a fixed position whilst the survey is carried out in the central third of central half along the AB axis and half or two-thirds perpendicular to the AB axis. This electrode array has good lateral resolution, and for the given geological setting, the penetration depth ("PD") mainly depends on the AB length.

Figure 7. Examples of gradient array and dipole-dipole lines deployed across the 2025 IP survey locations.

2025 Exploration Program Update

Phase II of the 2025 exploration season has been strategically focused on advancing and expanding the Company's flagship White Gold Project, following a renewed emphasis on resource growth opportunities within and adjacent to the existing deposits. The program's first drill hole at the Golden Saddle deposit successfully intersected the targeted high-grade footwall breccia, returning 6.89 g/t Au over 2.8 meters, alongside a very strong interval of 6.89 g/t Au over 50.2 meters within the Main Zone - representing one of the best grade-thickness intercepts ever reported from the property. Mineralization was also confirmed in the hanging wall, underscoring the potential for additional ounces in domains historically not recognized for their accretive resource potential.

These early results validate the technical strategy implemented this year, which targeted the footwall breccia and hanging wall extensions, as well as high-grade core continuity at Golden Saddle. Drilling, relogging, and assaying unsampled core initiatives seek to further demonstrate the presence of multiple parallel mineralized zones that remain open along strike and at depth, supporting the ongoing potential for the significant resource growth of the uniquely high-grade Golden Saddle Deposit. Assays from additional holes completed at both Golden Saddle (2) and Arc (2) are pending and expected to further refine the geological model and contribute to resource growth.

The Company's Phase II work has also advanced key metallurgical and geotechnical studies across the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in preparation for a future preliminary economic assessment (PEA), while district-wide data compilation and target generation continued in parallel to define the next pipeline of drilling prospects.

The success of the initial 2025 drilling reinforces the excellent exploration potential that remains across the White Gold Project and provides a strong foundation for the Company's fully funded 2026 exploration program currently being designed following the completion of a $23 million private placement to fund what will be the largest drill program on the White Gold Project in the Company's history and orders of magnitude larger than previous years. These results mark an encouraging start to the next chapter of systematic resource expansion and discovery across the district-scale portfolio in one of Yukon's premier gold districts.





Figure 8: 25-meter thickness long section through the high-grade footwall breccia showing 2025 drill hole pierce points. Background block model filtered to > 1.0 g/t Au.

QA/QC

The diamond drilling on the White Gold Property consisted of NQII size drill core and was cut in half on site using a diamond saw. Analytical work on the half core was performed by Bureau Veritas, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, at its South Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. Sample preparation was carried out at its Whitehorse, Yukon facility. All diamond drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples were weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analyzed in accordance with BV's FA430 and MA250 packages, for both gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and ultra-trace multi-element ICP analysis (0.25g, 4 acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis).

The reported diamond drilling sampling program was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of insertion of standard, blank, and duplicate samples into the sample stream. BV also runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates, and blanks within each sample stream.

Qualified Person

Steven Walsh, P.Geo. and Senior Geologist for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(3)(4). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(8)(2)(4), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(1)(2)(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(2) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure

(3) White Gold Corp. "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" Press Release 6 Oct, 2025. https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton

(4) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding

(5) See December 1, 2025 News Release "Selkirk Copper Announces Initial Drill Results - Successfully Expands Minto North West Zone with a High-Grade Intercept of 5.21% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au, 26.68 g/t Ag over 8.7m within a broader zone of 2.39% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au and 11.61 g/t Ag over 23.4 m in drill hole 25SCM001

(6) See Cascadia Minerals New Release dated June 9, 2025 "Cascadia Minerals and Granite Creek Copper Announce Merger to Create a Leading Yukon Copper-Gold Exploration and Development Company"

(7) Allan, M.M., Mortensen, J.K., Hart, C.J.R., Bailey, L.A., Sánchez, M.G., Ciolkiewicz, W., McKenzie, G.G. and Creaser, R.A., 2013, Magmatic and Metallogenic Framework of West-Central Yukon and Eastern Alaska: Society of Economic Geologists, Special Publication 17, pp. 111-168

(8) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corp." dated September 15, 2025

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

