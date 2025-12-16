American Lithium Corp. Announces Intention to Advance Spin-Out of Macusani Uranium

VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2025 - American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQX:AMLIF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that, following the final resolution of all legal matters relating to its Macusani Uranium Project in Peru ("Macusani"), as announced by the Company on December 3, 2025, the Company is initiating the process to spin-out Macusani into an independent public company for the benefit of all shareholders.

With the Company's Peruvian mining concessions now completely under the Company's control, all appeals exhausted and increasing support in the resource sector, American Lithium is positioned to proceed with the Macusani spin-out. Continued strength in uranium pricing, increasing utility contracting, and growing global emphasis on long-term nuclear fuel security make this an opportune moment to unlock the full value of this large standalone uranium asset.

"Recognized as one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world, Macusani is a prospective company-maker," stated Alex Tsakumis, Interim CEO. "By transitioning the project into a stand-alone uranium company, we believe this will provide our shareholders with exceptional leverage to the emerging uranium bull market."

In parallel with progressing the spin-out, American Lithium is advancing technical work at Macusani, including a new updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Deloitte Mining Technical Advisory and DRA Global Limited have been commissioned to complete these updates, which are well underway with data secured, core analysis finished, and site visits complete. The revised MRE and PEA are moving toward completion, with results expected in Q1 2026.

Readers are cautioned that the spin-out remains in the planning stages and is subject to completion of tax, corporate and securities structuring work and the ultimate execution of definitive documentation. The exact structure, terms and conditions of the spin-out will be announced in due course. Completion of the spin-out will be subject to conditions, which may include shareholder and regulatory approvals and there is no assurance that the spin-out will be completed.

About The Macusani Uranium Project

Macusani hosts the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. The project has been advanced through extensive exploration, engineering and economic studies, benefits from strong community relationships, and now has a fully confirmed concession footprint following the official legal resolutions announced in December 2025.

About American Lithium

American Lithium is developing two of the world's largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada and the Falchani hard-rock lithium project in southern Peru, which also hosts a globally significant cesium resource, as well as the Macusani uranium project located in the same region. All three projects have completed robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.

"Alex Tsakumis"

Interim CEO

Tel: 604 428 6128

