Advanced Gold Announces Private Placement and Appointment of Director

Toronto, December 16, 2025 - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: HZ2) (OTC Pink: AUHID) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Shahab Samimi to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Samimi is an experienced investor and corporate director with a strong background in capital allocation and public company governance. He currently leads enterprise software and digital transformation initiatives as Senior Product Manager at a Fortune 500 company. Mr. Samimi has direct public board experience, having served on the board of Canada's first publicly listed EV charging infrastructure company, Hypercharge Networks, and as CEO of Humanoid Global. He brings valuable expertise in technology-driven growth, sustainability, and resource-intensive industries to the mining exploration sector.

The Company also announces that Rodney Ireland has resigned from the Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities. On behalf of the Board and management, we want to sincerely thank Rodney for his years of dedicated service and valuable contributions to Advanced Gold, we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 2,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 Each Unit shall be comprised one common share in the capital of the company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds of the Private Placement shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may pay a finder fee to eligible finders of up to 10% of all funds raised in shares or in cash.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278142