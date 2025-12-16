Doubleview Gold Corp Extends Mineralization East of 2024 Conceptual Pit and Identifies Deeper Porphyry Indicators at Hat Project by Drilling 992m of 0.29% CuEq in Hole H101

Vancouver, December 16, 2025 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drill holes H100 and H101, completed as part of the 2025 drill program at its 100%-owned Hat Polymetallic Deposit in northwestern British Columbia.

Drill holes H100 and H101 were designed to test eastern extensions of mineralization beyond the 2024 conceptual pit shell, while also evaluating depth continuity and metal zonation within the Hat porphyry system. Results from both drill holes confirm broad, continuous copper-gold-cobalt-scandium mineralization and, when integrated with drill holes announced earlier in 2025, define an expanded mineralization envelope at the Hat Deposit. Assay results from drill holes H102 to H108 will be released when received from the Lab and reviewed and confirmed by our technical team.

Key Highlights

Mineralization extended eastward beyond the 2024 conceptual pit outline, supported by long, continuous intercepts in both H100 and H101.

H100 intersected 497.0 m of mineralization (129.0-626.0 m) averaging 0.27% CuEq (excluding Sc₂O₃), confirming continuity into previously under-tested areas east of the 2024 conceptual pit.

Elevated cobalt values at depth in H100 may be indicative of proximity to deeper portions of the porphyry system based on observed metal associations at Hat.

H101 returned 992.4 m of continuous mineralization, with multiple higher-grade intervals and a higher gold-to-copper ratio relative to the established average of the Hat deposit.

Deeper part of the Hat porphyry system remain untested by drilling,

Drill holes H100 and H101 at the bottom are more than 500m apart.

Drill Hole H100

497.0 m (129.0-626.0 m) averaging 0.27% CuEq, including: 239.8 m at 0.30% CuEq 141.0 m at 0.31% CuEq 106.2 m at 0.35% CuEq 73.0 m at 0.44% CuEq



Drill hole H100 confirms that mineralization extends eastward beyond the 2024 conceptual pit boundary and remains continuous over substantial thicknesses. The presence of elevated cobalt values within deeper intervals is interpreted by the Company as a potential vector toward deeper parts of the porphyry system. While the significance of this association continues to be evaluated, cobalt enrichment has consistently occurred alongside stronger copper-gold mineralization in several areas of the Hat deposit.

Drill Hole H101

992.4 m (7.5-999.9 m) averaging 0.29% CuEq, including: 618.0 m at 0.37% CuEq 153.0 m at 0.52% CuEq 91.0 m at 0.72% CuEq 32.0 m at 1.26% CuEq 11.2 m at 2.80% CuEq



Drill hole H101 is notable for its higher gold-to-copper ratio compared to the broader Hat deposit average. Such metal ratios are commonly observed within zoned porphyry systems and may reflect variations in metal distribution at different structural or vertical levels. Together with the observed continuity of mineralization from near surface to the end of the drill hole, adds an important new constraint to the evolving geological interpretation of the Hat system. Table 1 tabulates the assay results of H100 and H101.

Table 1: Drill holes H100 and H101 assay results:

Drill

hole

From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Co (g/t) Cu (%) Sc2O3(g/t) CuEq

(%)

excl

Sc2O3 H100

129.0 626.0 497.0 0.13 0.14 74.44 0.12 40.3 0.27

Inc. 195.0 434.8 239.8 0.11 0.18 91.44 0.12 40.2 0.30

Inc. 195.0 336.0 141.0 0.10 0.21 88.15 0.10 44.8 0.31

Inc. 195.0 301.2 106.2 0.12 0.25 85.31 0.11 43.8 0.35

Inc. 195.0 268.0 73.0 0.14 0.33 86.47 0.12 35.7 0.44 H101

7.5 999.9 992.4 0.17 0.14 64.5 0.15 43.2 0.29

Inc. 273.0 891.0 618.0 0.20 0.17 67.72 0.20 44.2 0.37

Inc. 273.0 426.0 153.0 0.31 0.21 129.29 0.30 36.2 0.52

Inc. 273.0 364.0 91.0 0.45 0.28 148.85 0.43 35.2 0.72

Inc. 276.0 690.4 414.4 0.20 0.19 75.73 0.20 42.6 0.39

Inc. 578.0 589.2 11.2 0.42 1.70 84.6 1.28 47.3 2.80

Inc. 791.0 936.0 145.0 0.23 0.20 59.01 0.24 50.3 0.44

Inc. 858.0 890.0 32.0 0.73 0.58 112.7 0.71 48.0 1.26

Notes:

1 - Copper Equivalent (CuEq) currently does not include Scandium

2 - The intervals presented in this table are not true widths. The true width of mineralized sections has not been determined.

3 - Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations. Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not represent true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

4 - Parameters used to calculate Copper Equivalent: Au price (US$/oz): 2365.09; Ag price (US$/oz): 27.43; Cu price (US$/lb): 4.17; Co price (US$/lb): 14.76. Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%. * Copper Equivalent Calculation CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *27.43*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *2365.09*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *14.76*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4.17*0.84*22.0462)/(4.17*22.0462*0.84).

Details of the algorithm used to estimate %CuEq are presented in the notes above. The metal values used in our current algorithm are average trailing three years commodity prices, and do not reflect recent dramatic increases in prices of mineral commodities. Scandium, a potentially recoverable high value strategic alloy metal (customarily quoted as Sc 2 O 3 ) that is present in small but possibly highly important amounts in Hat mineralization, is not assigned any value pending metallurgical investigations and recoverable results.

Core samples are delivered securely to a fully accredited commercial laboratory and processed by industry-standard methods. Assays are received at irregular intervals, verified by reference to notes provided by our field crew, added to our database, and disseminated publicly by News Release.

Figure 1: Plan view showing 2025 drill hole locations relative to the 2024 conceptual pit outline, highlighting eastward extensions of mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/278192_677a547c94f369cc_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-section illustrating continuity of mineralization at depth and beyond the eastern margin of the conceptual pit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/278192_fig2.jpg

Geological Interpretation

Results from drill holes H100 and H101, when combined with data from drill holes reported earlier in the 2025 season, define an expanded mineralization envelope at the Hat Deposit. Mineralization now demonstrably extends eastward beyond the conceptual pit shell, continuous to depths approaching one kilometre and supports the interpretation of a large, vertically extended porphyry system.

The identification of cobalt-enriched intervals at depth in H100 and the gold-rich character of H101 provide additional geological vectors that may assist in defining future drill targets. Importantly, the deepest portions of the Hat porphyry system have not yet been tested by drilling; the Company considers these areas a priority for future exploration programs.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented:

"Drill holes H100 and H101 represent an important step forward in our understanding of the Hat system. These holes confirm that mineralization continues east of the 2024 conceptual pit, as proposed in MRE-1 and remains robust at depth. The elevated cobalt values encountered in H100, together with the higher gold-to-copper ratios observed in H101, provide valuable geological insight into the internal zonation of the system.

Together with our large database, including drill results announced earlier this year, these holes collectively expand the mineralization envelope and reinforce our interpretation of Hat as a large, vertically extensive porphyry system. The deepest parts of the system remain untested, and we believe the results to date strongly justify continued, disciplined exploration focused on depth and lateral extensions."

Figure 3: 2024 Conceptual pit shell in 3D and 2025 drill holes demonstrating the strategic exploration in 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/278192_677a547c94f369cc_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Three-dimensional views of the 2024 conceptual pit shell with 2025 drill holes, demonstrating strategic targeting of depth and lateral extensions within the Hat porphyry system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/278192_677a547c94f369cc_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Three-dimensional views of the 2024 conceptual pit shell with 2025 drill holes, demonstrating strategic targeting of depth and lateral extensions within the Hat porphyry system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/278192_677a547c94f369cc_005full.jpg

Table 2 summarizes coordinates of the recent drill holes.

Table 2. Details of Location and direction of drill holes:

DDH ID UTM-

East (m) UTM-

North (m) Elevation

(m) Dip (°) Azimuth

(°) Max-

Depth

(m) Year H100 348203.0 6453897.0 972 -61.1 120 840.0 2025 H101 348203.0 6453897.0 966 -75.0 120 1015.5 2025

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview's field camp where they are photographed, measured and logged by our technical staff and then divided using a diamond bladed saw. One half is placed in a stout bag to form the assay sample that is forwarded securely to the independent analytical lab. The remaining half core is stored on site where it is available for further examination and sampling. The assay cores are subject to a Chain of Custody routine as they are shipped from camp to a bonded carrier for delivery to the lab.

All core samples are prepared and analyzed at AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, an independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified facility. Samples are dried, crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, split to obtain a 250 g representative portion, and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Gold, platinum, and palladium are assayed by 30-50 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish. Multi-element analyses (up to 48 elements) are performed by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES/MS, with ore-grade assays applied where required. Selected samples are further analyzed for whole-rock oxides using lithium borate fusion with ICP-OES, and Loss on Ignition is determined separately. Routine quality assurance protocols include insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials, ensuring accuracy and reliability of results.

Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: LA1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region's significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company's July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:

Open Pit Model Hat Resource Category Tonnage Average Grade Metal Content CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million lb million lb million lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 . "The scandium resource potential is based on the drill holes on the property drilled for (July 25, 2024) maiden resource estimate for other metal content than scandium. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource."

For further details of the MRE-1, please refer to the Company's July 25, 2024 news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

