Silver North Announces Increase in Flow Through Share Private Placement

Vancouver - Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) "Silver North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase in the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") which is now for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,250,500 from the sale of 6,430,000 million flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") to be sold at a price of $0.35 per FT Share. Each FT Share will be comprised of one common share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The Offering is fully subscribed and will close shortly.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act, to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Tax Act (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Yukon projects, on or before December 31, 2026, and to renounce all of the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

About Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane Silver Project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project), the Tim Silver Project (under option to Coeur Mining Inc. in the Silvertip/Midway District, BC and Yukon) and the GDR project also in the Silvertip/Midway district. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the United States under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel: (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

To learn more visit: www.silvernorthres.com

X: https://X.com/SilverNorthRes

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silvernorth-res-ltd/

