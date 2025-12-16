Near Surface Drilling Continues to Expand and Confirm Gold Mineralization

Intersects 10.05 grams/tonne gold Over 8.59 metres including 82.80 grams/tonne gold over 0.92 metres

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold ("Au") assay results from eighteen (18) drill holes for 2,233 metres ("m") from the ongoing drill program at its Wawa Gold Project, Ontario. The drill program is designed to define and extend near-surface gold mineralization in the areas with open pit potential that are being evaluated in the ongoing work being done to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") (See Press Release dated October 29, 2025).

Figure 1 - 3D View (looking westerly) showing the Jubilee shear, conceptual open pits and recent drilling results.

Drilling Highlights (Table 1 and Figure 1)

Significant near-surface intersections in a drilling gap in the Jubilee Shear in hole SD-25-593 4.63 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 13.25 m core length, including 18.60 g/t Au over 1.47 m and 14.70 g/t Au over 0.88 m 35.10 g/t Au over 0.94 m

10.05 g/t Au over 8.59 m including 51.55 g/t Au over 1.56 m, including 82.80 g/t Au over 0.92 m in SD-25-616 from infill drilling in the Jubilee area.

Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine commented: "We are pleased with our recent drill results that continue to identify significant zones of near-surface gold mineralization within areas of the Jubilee Shear that were sparsely tested or untested in historical drilling programs in the near surface crown pillars of the former mines. These results highlight the potential to expand the mineral inventory and reduce future stripping requirements.

Additionally, our infill and continuity-focused drilling aimed at evaluating open-pit potential has confirmed the presence of continuous gold mineralization and indicates that additional high-grade zones remain to be discovered as drill spacing tightens across priority targets.

The Company is also pleased to announce the selection of DRA Global Limited to complete the PEA for the Wawa Gold Project. We remain on track to complete the PEA in the first half of 2026."

Drilling Program

Red Pine recently initiated a diamond drilling program to confirm and extend gold mineralization in the areas with open pit potential along the Jubilee Shear that are being evaluated in the ongoing work being done to complete a PEA (see press release of October 29, 2025).

The new results demonstrate that gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear extends to surface in the crown pillars of the historical mines and that significant zones of mineralization remain to be discovered in areas that were sparsely or untested in historical drilling programs. With additional infill drilling, the new zone of gold mineralization intersected in SD-25-593 has the potential to expand the mineral resource with open pit potential in the Jubilee Shear. The intersection in SD-25-616 could also increase the high-grade mineral inventory available in the areas with open pit potential.

Table 1 Recent drilling results from the 2025 drilling program

Hole

(#) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Gold

(g/t) Zone

(name) SD-25-591 113.80 115.05 1.25 7.16 Jubilee Shear - Lower including 114.36 115.05 0.69 12.40 SD-25-593 8.05 21.30 13.25 4.63 Jubilee Shear - Main including 12.44 13.91 1.47 18.60 and 19.24 20.12 0.88 14.70 73.37 74.31 0.94 35.10 SD-25-594 20.11 21.91 1.80 2.13 Jubilee Shear - Main SD-25-595 43.65 75.76 32.11 0.48 Jubilee Shear - Lower SD-25-596 12.00 13.06 1.06 1.70 Jubilee Shear - Main SD-25-597 No significant values SD-25-598 8.02 9.69 1.67 5.65 Jubilee Shear - Main SD-25-599 10.45 18.16 7.71 0.70 Jubilee Shear - Main SD-25-600 8.84 18.00 9.16 0.94 Jubilee Shear - Main SD-25-601 13.18 17.66 4.48 1.51 Jubilee Shear - Main 121.27 123.27 2.00 3.85 Jubilee Shear - Lower SD-25-602 No significant values SD-25-603 No significant values SD-25-604 No significant values SD-25-605 39.00 41.44 2.44 1.85 Jubilee Shear - Main including 39.00 40.00 1.00 3.99 SD-25-606 23.26 33.30 10.04 1.21 Jubilee Shear - Main including 24.34 25.35 1.01 6.88 SD-25-607 52.67 64.00 11.33 1.12 Jubilee Shear - Main including 61.00 62.00 1.00 7.63 SD-25-608 45.25 59.72 14.47 0.97 Jubilee Shear - Main including 58.67 59.72 1.05 6.84 SD-25-616 36.23 44.82 8.59 10.05 Jubilee Shear - Main including 39.33 40.89 1.56 51.55 including 39.33 40.25 0.92 82.80

*Intercepts are calculated using a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 6.0 m of internal dilution with no capping applied and are reported over core lengths. True widths are estimated to vary between 50 to 95% of the reported core length in the Jubilee Shear.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Individual drill core samples are labelled and sawn in half along a pre-marked cutting line. A consistent half-core sample is then placed in an individual numbered plastic sample bag that is sealed. The remaining half-core samples are kept at the Company's core storage facility located on the Wawa Gold project. Quarter-core duplicates are taken from certain samples to define the variability of gold distribution. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags sealed with security seals to be transported by commercial carrier for analysis at Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), Ancaster, Ontario. NQ core assays are obtained by 50-gram fire-assay with a AA finish or by 1-kilogram metallic screen fire assay. The 1-kilogram metallic screen assay method is selected for samples anticipated to contain coarse gold and when the original fire-assay returns results greater or equal to 2.25 g/t Au. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for a minimum 90-day period if further work or verification is needed.

As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low- to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples and routinely inserts blanks immediately after samples with visible gold. Quarter core duplicates are routinely inserted to evaluate the natural variability of gold mineralization. Assay certificates are sent to at least three members of the senior management team, and they are directly accessible from the WebLIMS portal of Actlabs. Approximately 5% of the pulps and coarse rejects analyzed at Actlabs are sent to Agat Laboratories in Thunder Bay for umpire testing.

Table 2 - Drill hole location details

Hole

(#) UTM E

(m) UTM N

(m) Elevation

(masl) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Length

(m) Assays

Status SD-25-591 668147 5316711 348 300 -55 117.0 Complete SD-25-592 668161 5316736 348 320 -47 126.0 Complete SD-25-593 668162 5316717 348 105 -66 192.0 Complete SD-25-594 668124 5316678 348 300 -55 117.0 Complete SD-25-595 668105 5316641 348 300 -55 115.0 Complete SD-25-596 668039 5316627 348 300 -55 147.0 Complete SD-25-597 668080 5316610 348 300 -57 105.0 Complete SD-25-598 668063 5316572 348 300 -60 100.0 Complete SD-25-599 668065 5316532 348 300 -55 102.0 Complete SD-25-600 668050 5316488 348 300 -55 99.0 Complete SD-25-601 668033 5316454 348 300 -55 126.0 Complete SD-25-602 668020 5316420 348 300 -55 100.0 Complete SD-25-603 668004 5316387 348 300 -55 100.0 Complete SD-25-604 668004 5316388 348 0 -90 36.0 Complete SD-25-605 668264 5316986 364 285 -47 130.0 Complete SD-25-606 668219 5316971 361 295 -45 120.0 Complete SD-25-607 668254 5316883 360 283 -47 155.0 Complete SD-25-608 668237 5316831 358 290 -50 135.0 Partial SD-25-616 668103 5316491 355 293 -54 111.0 Complete

Qualified Person

Jean-Francois Montreuil, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. The Company's land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7,000 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the potential of expanding the mineral inventory of the Jubilee Shear and reducing future stripping requirements; additional high-grade zones remain to be discovered; the PEA being completed in H1 2026; expanding the mineral resource with open pit potential in the Jubilee Shear. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are: the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's mineral reserves and resources, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and weather, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance.

This information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's financial statements and related MD&A for the years ended July 31, 2024 and July 31, 2025, and the interim financial reports and related MD&A for the period ended January 31, 2024, April 30, 2024, October 31, 2024, January 31, 2025, April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2025, filed with the securities' regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

