Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, December 16, 2025 - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.08 per WC unit for up to $480,000 and up to 6,500,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit for up to $585,000 both of which constitute the "Offering."

The Offering

Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.08 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.12 until three years (36 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.

Each FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company priced at $0.09 and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant") and $0.12 will acquire an additional common share until twenty-four (24) months following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work that qualifies for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE).

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified finders in consideration for their assistance with the Offering. The finder's fees may be payable in cash and/or securities of Bold at the discretion of the Company and in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four (4) month and one (1) day hold period and regulatory approval.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

