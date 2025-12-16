Ashley Gold Corp. Closes Private Placement, 2026 Q1 Plans Funded

CALGARY - Ashley Gold Corp. (CSE: "ASHL") ("Ashley" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the previously announced financing for gross proceeds of $506,861.51.

On November 13th, 2025, the company opened the financing for proceeds of $530,000.

On November 27th 2025, the company closed the first tranche for proceeds of $265,260.06. The first tranche consisted of:

1,578,922 units of FT at $0.095 with a 2 year half warrant at $0.15 for gross proceeds of $149,997.59; and

1,536,833 units of NFT at $0.075 with a 2 year half warrant at $0.12 for gross proceeds $115,262.47;

Management funded $78,750 of the tranche.

The closing of the final tranche consists of the following issuance non-flow through (NFT) units and flow through (FT) units, for proceeds of $214,601.45, with pricing and breakdown as follows:

1,586,200 units of FT at $0.095 with a 2 year half warrant at $0.15 for gross proceeds of $150,689.00; and

1,212,166 units of NFT at $0.075 with a 2 year half warrant at $0.12 for gross proceeds $90,912.45.

Flow-through funds are expected to be used for eligible exploration expenses, including drilling at the company's permitted projects and will be renounced by the company December 31, 2025. Hard dollar gross proceeds are expected to be used for exploration costs as well as corporate G&A costs.

President Noah Komavli on the raise;

"With Howie drilling concluded and core logging commencing shortly, I look forward to providing the markets with additional updates.

Ashley is now funded for a second drill program of similar scale to the Howie Program (~550m), which we will discuss in detail in the coming year.

This has been the largest equity raise completed since the company IPOed, a testament to quality of projects, jurisdiction, focus and management execution.



We are very grateful for the growing support and interest provided by investors in our mission to discover gold in the Dryden area."

FINANCING TERMS AND USE OF PROCEEDS

The Company announces a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for aggregate proceeds of up to $530,000 (CDN) to advance exploration on Ashley's Ontario and British Columbia gold properties, as well as for general working capital.

The Offering consisted of a Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Unit at a price of $0.075. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable for one non-flow through common share, at an exercise price of $0.12 for a term of 24 months after the closing ("Closing Date").

The Offering also consisted of a Flow-Through (FT) Unit at a price of $0.095. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable for one non-flow through common share, at an exercise price of $0.15 for a term of 24 months after the closing ("Closing Date").

In connection with the final tranche Offering, the Company has agreed to pay finder's fees totalling $8,109.72 and issue 87,816 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.075 for a period of 24 months following issuance.

The Common Shares, Warrants and Finder's Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day upon issuance. The Offering is subject to final CSE Exchange acceptance.

CORRECTION

In the press release dated November 27, 2025, the total amount raised was presented as a lower number (Nov 27, 2025 - $265,237.56) due to an error in the sum of the flow through units issued. The information above is correct and no changes occurred to the number of units subscribed for or issued.

ABOUT ASHLEY GOLD CORP.

Ashley Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focussed on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold and polymetallic deposits in Canada's top mining regions. The Company's flagship assets are in the Dryden Area in Ontario with a 100% ownership in Burnthut, Howie, Alto-Gardnar and Santa-Maria claims as well as in British Columbia with the Icefield Portfolio having two highly prospective claim packages.

For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), or visit us at www.ashleygoldcorp.com.

