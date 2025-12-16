Drill Bit Turning: Heritage Mining Granted Permit and Commences Drilling at Melba's Highly Prospective Target Area

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER - December 16, 2025 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 15, 2025, the Company has received its exploration permit for its planned diamond drilling program December 15, 2025. The Company is also pleased to announce drilling has commenced at the Melba Project (Figure 1) boarding Kirkland Lake Discoveries, a junior exploration Company (TSX-V: KLDC) with recent success in 2025.

"We've moved faster than most companies at our stage regarding the Melba Project (in house drilling and core shack operations) and we believe the market is still catching up to the scale of progress we've made. The real value-creation comes from what we do next-executing the near-term milestones we've lined up and continuing to de-risk the project step-by-step. If we deliver the results we're targeting, we see a clear path to building meaningful long-term shareholder value." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Property Map Melba

Melba Mine Exploration Plan and Historical Highlights (October 15, 2025):

Diamond Drilling Q4 2025/Q1 2026 designed to confirm multiple high-grade historical results, 26 Diamond Drill holes totalling ~1,780m: Historical Highlights (See figure 2) Up to 23.27 g/t Au Over 4.5m and 6.59 g/t Au Over 12.87m near Surface Multiple occurrences of visible gold in multiple drill holes and surface workings Rock Pile, 2012 Bulk Sample results average grade of 3.99g/t, ore pile estimated to be 2000 short tonnes or 230.90 oz Au estimated (Nordex Explosives Ltd. Report June 25, 2012), Figure 1





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Melba Historical Highlight Compilation from Assessment reports and Historic Maps, Historic calculations have been re-calculated to g/t Au from 35$ gold, the Company used Troy Ounce

Melba Property

The Melba Mine is located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada Southeast of Matheson Ontario (Figure One) approximately seven kilometers east off the Highway 11, on the section of highway travelling from Kirkland Lake to Cochrane. The Melba Mine is located in northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario and Quebec border. It's fortunate the location of the Melba Property lies within the central hub of over 100 years of mining activities, including active mining operations within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The claim package includes single cell mining claims covering 1,522.70 hectares and one mining lease.

Qualified Person

Mitchell Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

