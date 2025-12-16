Results from Soil Sampling Program at the South Hedley Project in B.C. Enhances Copper - Gold Potential

Vancouver, December 16, 2025 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) ("Adamera" or the "Company") reports analytical results from 165 soil samples collected in November at the Max Prospect within the 18,714-hectare South Hedley copper-gold property located in southern British Columbia (See Figure 1). The soil sampling results identify numerous high gold values and expand the gold anomaly in multiple directions. In addition, a new strong copper anomaly has emerged with values ranging from 100 ppm to 1,450 ppm copper.



Figure 1. The South Hedley Copper-Gold Project is well situated in the Southern BC Copper Gold Belt.

The program focussed on the Max Prospect, which successfully expanded the gold anomaly further east and to the south, and introduced new copper anomalies at a defined elevation of 1,385 to 1,410 metres ("m"). Above this elevation, there is a tuffaceous volcanic unit that appears to mask the underlying anomaly. Below that elevation the slope is also covered by thick talus that also suppresses any geochemical signature (See Figure 2). The geochemically expressive interval appears to correspond with the margins of a structural window that could be revealing a metal-enriched zone of unknown thickness below the volcanic cover rocks.



Figure 2. Geological concept model for Max Prospect shows overlying late tuffaceous rocks covering underlying altered rocks. The lower underlying altered rocks contain copper - gold mineralization, while the tuffaceous rocks are not mineralized and mask the mineralized areas. Soil samples collected above the tuffaceous rocks at approximately 1400 to 1385m elevation contain low gold and copper values (black squares). Similarly, below the talus debris in the valley metal values are low. Soil samples collected within the altered rocks, below the tuffaceous rocks and above the talus development contain high gold and copper values proximal to possible copper - gold mineralization identifying a new exploration target for the area.

Key Advancements:

1) The gold anomaly has been extended further east and significantly to the south.



2) A new associated copper anomaly has been identified with values in soil as high as 1,450 ppm Cu.



3) A probable structural window has been identified as the source of copper and gold in soils. Given that the volcanic tuff unit is extensive over the region all underlying evidence of mineralization would be masked.

"This dataset provides a clearer direction for our exploration," stated Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of the Company. "The elevation control and the structural widow strongly suggest that mineralization could extend beneath the tuff unit to both the north and south. This could lead to a significant copper-gold target, possibly even a porphyry system."

Gold Results up to 313 ppb

The November survey returned gold values up to 313 ppb, with numerous samples showing strong gold enrichment across the north slope of the valley. Notably, anomalous gold was identified on the south valley slope more than 250m from the original Max Prospect. This indicates a broader mineralized footprint than previously recognized. The highest gold in soil values, 1.61g/t gold, occurs at a maximum elevation of about 1,410m. At this elevation, a probable geological break is evident in 3D satellite imagery.

Copper Values up to 1,450 ppm

Significant copper values ranging from 100 ppm to 1,450 ppm, outline a coherent copper anomaly. The copper and gold values partially overlap although the high copper values extend further east. The highest copper value of 1,450 ppm occurs at a maximum elevation of 1385m, also at the same geological break recognized in the satellite imagery further to the east. Anomalous copper has also been identified on the south side of the valley approximately 300m to the south.

Hydrothermal Alteration

During the 2025 sampling program field observations noted pervasive brecciation, alteration and quartz veining in nearby outcrop. This supports the presence of a mineralizing system at and below this elevation level. See photos below.



Photo 1. Photos of altered rocks near soil samples with high gold and or high copper values

Exploration Significance

The integration of soil geochemistry, elevation control and observed alteration provides a clear path forward. These results expand the exploration potential of the Max Prospect by defining a metal-enriched zone of unknown subsurface dimensions associated with the strongest copper and gold values to the north and south of the main valley.

Elevation-based metal zoning provides the Company with a powerful vectoring tool for ongoing exploration for a possible concealed skarn / porphyry targets to the east, north and south. Elements such as zinc, arsenic and lead show distinctive zonation patterns that may assist in vectoring.

Next Steps

In light of these new results, the Company intends to complete a full review of copper results surrounding the Max Prospect. Application for drill permits are being drafted for immediate submittal.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold and base metal deposit in Canada and USA. The Company is actively advancing projects with near-term discovery potential in Washington and BC. The South Hedley property lies within an established mineral belt in southern British Columbia and is located between the historic Nickel Plate gold mine at Hedley (produced more than 2.5 million ounces of gold)(1), and the Copper Mountain copper-gold-silver mine near Princeton (+1 billion pounds of copper produced since 2011)(5). Adamera is also reviewing options for its tungsten project in Washington State.

Gordon Gibson (P.Geo.), qualified person under NI 43-101, is an independent consultant that has reviewed and approved data associated with this release.

Samples were analyzed for gold at Activation Laboratories in Kamloops BC using 30 g fire-assay and in-house analysis using the DetectORE method. Such methods were described in previous releases by the company in 2025. The copper values in soil extending beyond the Max Prospect were determined by pXRF in-house. Standards were inserted every 10th sample for QC/QA. Prior to pXRF analysis, the soil samples were sieved to -20 mesh size fraction.

