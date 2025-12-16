Muzhu Mining Mobilizes for Collection of Metallurgical Samples on the Everett Property, Quebec

Vancouver, December 16, 2025 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) (OTCPK: MUZU.F) (FSE:Y33) ("Muzhu" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, after signing its definitive option agreement to acquire the Everett property (the "Property") from Romaine River Titanium Inc. ("Romaine"), Romaine has mobilized a sampling crew to Havre-Saint-Pierre and the Property.

Romaine has a significant collaboration agreement since October 2024 with Centre technologique des résidus industriels (CTRI), Impact Global Solutions (IGS) and Corem (the "Program"), in support of metallurgical testing at the Everett titanium-vanadium project located in Quebec (the "Everett Project").

Highlights

Romaine's field crews mobilized upon signing of the definitive option agreement. Collection of metallurgical samples is underway. The Company committed to assist Romaine and collect the sample as part of its due diligence process for the acquisition.

Funding for the Romaine Program is provided by the Elements08 Strategic Metals Excellence Centre (Elements08"), funded by the Government of Quebec.

The Program comprises a $462,000 budget, which includes a non-dilutive funding award of up to $323,000.

Romaine is in good standing with the Elements08 program, having fulfilled all obligations except for the collection of metallurgical samples for additional testing.

This Program aims to investigate the extraction of titanium and vanadium from the Everett hemo-ilmenite oxide body, near Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec. It is designed to test the quality of oxide mineralization for titanium and vanadium production.

Metallurgical Sample Collection and Data Verification

Romaine's crews have accessed the Property via the all-season Romaine Complex highway and access road to Rio Tinto's Lac Tio mine, which pass within 100 m of the Everett titanium-vanadium oxide body. Sampling crews have accessed a historical bulk sampling site, Site 5, and are collecting additional semi-massive ilmenite rocks to:

Provide verification of the historical metallurgy.

Provide additional representative sample for the Elements08 Program, comprising of about 1200 kg for metallurgical testing.

Also, while on-site, additional sites were surveyed to support permitting of the twinning of historical drill holes.

Dwayne Yaretz, CEO of the Company, commented:

"The financial benefit of the Romaine collaboration agreement with Elements08 is certainly valuable to the Everett Project. However, the Company considers the depth of metallurgical process research expertise provided by the Elements08 team to be invaluable. We will continue our efforts to foster deep connections in Quebec in furtherance of a creating the foundation of a robust Critical Minerals supply chain."

The Collaborative Program

Using samples from previous Romaine sampling and drilling programs, along with the newly collected metallurgical samples, the program employs advanced characterization techniques, including automated mineralogy analysis (MLA), to examine mineral morphology, granulometry, liberation, and association. Chemical assays will be conducted to quantify the concentrations of titanium, vanadium, iron and other critical minerals.

The efficacy of various separation methods is currently being evaluated for producing high-quality ilmenite concentrates. Thereafter, concentrates will be tested for innovations in vanadium leachability.



Click Image To View Full Size

Marc Beaudoin, Surveyor, located Site 5 and crews are now splitting additional semi-massive ilmenite metallurgical samples from the pit. Photo taken December 13, 2025. Looking east, with Lac Puyjalon in the background.

After the signing of the definitive option agreement to acquire the Everett property from Romaine, Romaine mobilized a field crew to collect a representative 1200-kg metallurgical sample from rock exposures of the Everett oxide body. This material will be used to test advanced grinding, magnetic, and gravity separation techniques. This work will be led by Corem in Quebec City, the leading centre of ore-processing expertise in Canada.

About Elements08 Team

The Elements08 team comprises a multidisciplinary, experienced group that draws on the expertise of Quebec researchers from:

Centre technologique des résidus industriels (CTRI), in Rouyn-Noranda, who's mission is to explore, identify and propose innovative solutions aimed at valorizing industrial waste and underutilized natural resources by accelerating the implementation of eco-responsible and profitable business practices;

Corem, of Quebec City, that is a non-profit centre of expertise and innovation that offers mining corporations a range of specialized research services that help them develop and optimize key mineral processing; and,

Impact Global Solutions (IGS) of Delson, that is a commercial analytical and metallurgical laboratory specializing in critical minerals processing solutions.

Elements08 supports mining companies and partners working in the field of critical and strategic minerals to identify their needs, defining their expectations and objectives, analysing and interpreting their data, optimising their processes and developing innovative processes that are sustainable, safe and environmentally friendly.

Qualified Person

Julien Davy, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Muzhu is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company focused on advancing the Everett titanium deposit in Quebec. Muzhu also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Sleeping Giant South project, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 75 kilometres south of Matagami, Que. As well, Muzhu is currently assessing two option agreements to acquire up to 80 per cent of the silver, zinc, lead XWG and LMM properties, and an exploration agreement at the WLG mine, all located in Henan province, China.

