Anson Resources: Update on Cooperation between Anson and POSCO Holdings for DLE Green River Demonstration Plant

Anson and POSCO have made strong technical and commercial progress on cooperation at the Green River DLE Demonstration Plant, with workstreams advancing positively across all review areas.

Cooperation between the parties has strengthened through detailed engineering assessments and senior-level engagement, supporting POSCO's ongoing evaluation of the project.

POSCO advises that completion of its due diligence and internal approval process is now expected in Q1 2026, providing a clear timeline for the next stage of the proposed investment.

NEWPORT BEACH, December 16, 2025 - Anson Resources Ltd. (ASX:ASN) ("Anson" or the "Company") provides the following update on the ongoing cooperation with POSCO Holdings Inc. ("POSCO"), announced 30 June 2025, regarding the development of a DLE Demonstration Plant at its Green River Lithium Project in Utah, USA.

Anson and POSCO continue to make positive progress across all workstreams for the planned demonstration plant. Over the past several months:

Multiple POSCO engineering teams have conducted site visits to Green River, undertaking detailed technical assessments and reviewing site and local infrastructure, brine supply, and development pathways.

Anson and POSCO representatives have held constructive meetings including visits by senior management to South Korea and the U.S.A, advancing technical, commercial, and operational discussions and further aligning both parties on development objectives.

These interactions have strengthened the cooperation between the companies and have contributed meaningfully to POSCO's ongoing due diligence and internal evaluation process.

POSCO Holdings is progressing its due diligence and internal review associated with the planned demonstration plant investment. Due to the ongoing completion of basic engineering studies, the anticipated finalisation date for this review has been shifted from December 2025 to Q1 2026. Anson is continuing site preparations and to engage with local suppliers and the schedule to break ground remains on track.

The Green River demonstration plant investment is part of POSCO Group's secondary battery materials strategy, which centres on securing North American lithium resources and advancing future technological competitiveness.

Based on the successful operation of the U.S. demonstration plant, POSCO Holdings plans to bring its independently developed DLE technology to market and accelerate investment and commercialization efforts for untapped lithium brine resources across North America.

The Green River DLE demonstration plant represents a major strategic investment by POSCO Group as it works to lead in securing future-critical technologies essential to the growth of its lithium business in North America.

Anson looks forward to providing further updates as the collaboration advances.

Executive Commentary

Executive Chairman & CEO, Mr. Bruce Richardson commented:

"POSCO has been an outstanding partner to work with, and the quality of cooperation between our teams has been exceptional. Over recent months, our joint technical reviews, site visits, and detailed engineering discussions have reinforced a strong alignment of objectives and a shared commitment to advancing a world-class DLE demonstration plant at Green River. The collaboration has been constructive, highly professional, and deeply valued by Anson. We look forward to continuing this positive momentum as POSCO progresses its due diligence and internal evaluation into early 2026."

About POSCO Holdings:

POSCO Holdings Inc. is a leading South Korean industrial group with strategic investments across steel, energy, and battery materials. POSCO Group is developing a global supply chain to support the transition EV and has invested in a total of 93,000 tonnes of lithium production annually in Argentina and South Korea. The company has made significant investments in both brine and hard-rock lithium resources across South America and Australia and is advancing proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies to accelerate low-carbon lithium production.

