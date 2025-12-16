Westgold Divests Mt Henry-Selene Gold Project for $64.6M

Non-Core Asset Divestment Aligns with Westgold's Strategy to Focus on Larger, Core Operating Assets

Highlights

Westgold has executed a binding Asset Sale Agreement with Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX: AQI) to divest the Mt Henry-Selene Gold Project near Norseman - for total consideration of $64.6M.

Westgold will receive $15M cash and ~357.1M Alicanto shares ($19.6M) post Transaction close, with $30M of deferred consideration - payable in cash or shares upon satisfaction of agreed performance hurdles (to be issued as performance rights).

Divestment aligns with Westgold's corporate strategy - of optimising the portfolio and focusing on advancing its larger, core operating mines and processing hubs.

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Asset Sale Agreement (ASA) with Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX: AQI) (Alicanto) for the divestment of the Mt Henry-Selene Gold Project (Mt Henry), near Norseman in Western Australia for total consideration of $64.6M (the Transaction).

This Transaction realises value for Westgold's shareholders from an asset that is prospective but does not form part of the Company's long-term strategic plans.

The Transaction is aligned with Westgold's strategy of focusing on its larger, core operating assets. Mt Henry is a non-core asset acquired as part of the merger with Karora Resources Inc., one of a number within Westgold's 3,200km2 tenement holding.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"The divestment of Mt Henry to Alicanto follows the recently announced spin-out of the Company's non-core Murchison projects to Valiant Gold Limited. This Transaction delivers Westgold shareholders an attractive mix of cash, exposure to project upside via a large strategic shareholding and deferred consideration payable on specific project milestones.

Westgold is pleased to partner with Alicanto, whose board and management team are experienced and committed explorers and have a demonstrable record of rapidly advancing gold projects. Alicanto's planned drilling investment provides a pathway for exploration success and potential future development, which can unlock additional value for all stakeholders.

Westgold continues to progress discussions in relation to the potential sale of its Peak Hill and Chalice gold assets following strong inbound interest. The Company will continue to inform the market of material developments in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations."

Key Transaction Terms

Under the Transaction, Alicanto (via a wholly owned subsidiary) will acquire 100% of Mt Henry, including all associated mining tenements, licences, heritage agreements, contracts and technical information for total consideration of $64.6M, comprising:

$15.0M in cash - with $1.0M payable on completion of Tranche 1 of the Alicanto capital raising and $14.0M at transaction completion;

$19.6M via the issue of 19.9% of the ordinary shares (Consideration Shares) in Alicanto, - each at $0.055 per share (Issue Price), post completion of the Alicanto capital raising and the Transaction;

90.9M performance rights valued at $5.0M (based on the Issue Price) - vesting on completion of 20,000m of drilling at Mt Henry (Tranche 1);

181.8M performance rights valued at $10.0M (based on the Issue Price) - vesting on Alicanto announcing a JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate of at least 2Moz in Inferred or higher classification and a grade of not less than 0.5g/t Au at Mt Henry (Tranche 2); and

272.7M performance rights valued at $15.0M (based on the Issue Price) - vesting on Alicanto announcing a positive final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the development and mining of one or more deposits within Mt Henry (Tranche 3)



(the Tranche 1, Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 performance rights collectively referred to as the Performance Rights).



The Performance Rights have a 5-year expiry. The Performance Rights or the relevant milestone amount (as detailed above) may be settled in cash (in lieu of Alicanto shares) at Alicanto's election where the relevant milestone is achieved prior to the expiry date or must be settled in cash by making payment of the relevant milestone amount if the milestone is satisfied after the expiry date.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Westgold will emerge as a 19.9% shareholder in Alicanto with the right to appoint a nominee to the Alicanto Board. Westgold will also receive equity participation rights for future capital raisings undertaken by Alicanto, subject to compliance with the ASX Listing Rules.

Key Conditions Precedent

Completion of the Transaction is subject to the following key conditions precedent being satisfied or waived:

Alicanto completing a capital raising of at least $25M (noting Alicanto has received firm commitments for a $28m capital raising);

Alicanto receiving shareholder approval for the issue of Consideration Shares, Performance Rights and Tranche 2 placement shares;

Assignment and assumption of the heritage, mining agreements and mineral rights;

Receipt of required third party consents and approvals (including Ministerial consent for the transfer of the tenements);

Release of existing encumbrances over the sale assets; and

Continued ASX compliance.

The ASA contains other terms and conditions typical for a Transaction of this nature including standard representations and warranties.

Transaction completion will occur five Business Days after all conditions have been satisfied or waived.

Alicanto Shareholder Meeting

Alicanto will convene a shareholder meeting on or around 30 January 2026 to seek approval for:

the issue of Consideration Shares and Performance Rights to Westgold; and

the issue of Tranche 2 placement shares under the capital raising (Resolutions).

Alicanto Directors have agreed to unanimously recommend the Transaction and vote in favour of the Resolutions. Alicanto Directors and shareholders with a combined shareholding of 15.22% have committed to vote in favour of the Resolutions at the Alicanto shareholder meeting.

Indicative Timetable

Item Indicative Timing Transaction and Alicanto Capital Raise Announced Wednesday, 17 December 2025 Alicanto Shareholder Meeting On or around 30 January 2026 Transaction Completion 5 Business Days Following Satisfaction

/ Waiver of Conditions Issue of Consideration Shares and Performance Rights Upon Transaction Completion

Advisers

Argonaut acted as financial adviser and Thomson Geer as legal adviser to Westgold in relation to the Transaction.

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

About Westgold

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX | TSX: WGX) is a leading, unhedged ASX200 gold producer with a growing portfolio of established mines and processing plants across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields, two of Western Australia's most prolific gold-producing regions.

Westgold's vision is to become the leading Australian gold company - sustaining safe, responsible and profitable production. We have a clear purpose to unearth enduring value - for our stakeholders, shareholders, people and the communities we operate in.

About Mt Henry

The Mt Henry Gold Project is located 23-30km south of Norseman in Western Australia, within the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt. The project comprises three main deposits-Mt Henry, Selene, and North Scotia-across 38 tenements covering 67km², all held 100% by Westgold Resources through its subsidiary Karora (Higginsville) Pty Ltd.

Ownership of Mt Henry has changed several times over the past decade. The project was acquired by Metals X in 2015, then transferred to Westgold Resources following a demerger in 2016. In 2019, Karora Resources (then RNC Minerals) purchased the project and placed it on care and maintenance. In 2024, Westgold regained ownership through its merger with Karora, bringing the asset back into its portfolio.

The project hosts a combined Mineral Resource of 24.5Mt at 1.2g/t Au for 915,000oz of contained gold and an Ore Reserve of 11.7Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 478,300oz. Mt Henry has a history of open pit production (129,000oz at 1.71g/t Au), while Selene and North Scotia are greenfields deposits that have not been mined to date.

Gold mineralisation is primarily hosted in banded iron formation (BIF) units of the Noganyer Formation, with the deposits remaining open at depth and along strike. The project area has seen limited modern exploration beneath existing mineralisation and along the broader + 4km corridor, suggesting potential for further resource growth.

Table 1 Mount Henry Project Mineral Resources as at June 30, 20251.



Measured Indicated Inferred Total Project Tonnes

('000) Grade (g/t) Ounces

('000) Tonnes

('000) Grade (g/t) Ounces

('000) Tonnes

('000) Grade (g/t) Ounces

('000) Tonnes

('000) Grade (g/t) Ounces

('000) Mt Henry 1,051 1.50 51 2,750 1.53 135 982 1.47 46 4,783 1.51 232 Selene 9,992 1.16 373 7,276 0.99 230 1,438 1.03 48 18,706 1.08 651 North Scotia - - - 145 2.62 12 3 2.39 0 148 2.62 12 Stockpiles 864 0.71 20 - - - - - - 864 0.71 20

























Totals 11,907 1.16 444 10,172 1.16 378 2,424 1.21 94 24,501 1.16 915





























Table 2 Mount Henry Ore Reserves as at June 30, 20251.



Proven Probable Total Project Tonnes

('000) Grade (g/t) Ounces

('000) Tonnes

('000) Grade (g/t) Ounces

('000) Tonnes

('000) Grade (g/t) Ounces

('000) Mt Henry 9 1.03 0 920 1.52 45 929 1.52 45 Selene 7,199 1.29 299 2,560 1.29 106 9,759 1.29 405 North Scotia - - - 142 1.82 8 142 1.82 8 Stockpiles 864 0.71 20 - - - 864 0.71 20



















Totals 8,072 1.23 319 3,622 1.37 159 11,694 1.27 478

Background to the Mineral Resource Estimate

Geological interpretation of individual deposits is carried out using a systematic approach to ensure that the resultant Mineral Resource Estimates are both sufficiently constrained, and representative of the expected sub-surface conditions. In all aspects of Mineral Resource Estimation, the factual and interpreted geology is used to guide the development of the interpretation. Geological matrixes were established to assist with interpretation and construction of the estimation domains.

A significant portion of the data used in Mineral Resource Estimations has been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes have been used. This core is geologically logged and subsequently halved for sampling. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required. Face sampling data is also utilised, where each development face / round is chip sampled. The sampling intervals are domained by geological constraints (e.g. rock type, veining and alteration / sulphidation etc.).

All geology input is logged and validated by the relevant area geologists, incorporated into this is assessment of sample recovery. No defined relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Nor has sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of fine or coarse material been noted at any deposit.

__________________________________

1 Totals may not add up across rows and columns in the table due to rounding

Faces are nominally chipped horizontally across the face from left to right, or vertically from top to bottom, sub-set via geological features as appropriate. Diamond drilling is half-core niche sampled (or whole-cored if appropriate), sub-set via geological features as appropriate.

Samples undergo fine pulverisation of the entire sample by an LM5 type mill to achieve a 75µ product prior to splitting. QA/QC is currently ensured during the sub-sampling stages process via the use of the systems of an independent NATA / ISO accredited laboratory contractor. The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled. The un-sampled half of diamond core is retained for check sampling if required.

Sampling is analysed for gold by fire assay where a 40g - 50g sample undergoes fire assay lead collection followed by flame atomic adsorption spectrometry. Quality control is ensured via the use of standards, blanks and duplicates. The laboratory includes a minimum of 1 project standard with every 22 samples analysed. No significant QA/QC issues have arisen in recent drilling results.

After validating the drillhole data to be used in the estimation, interpretation of the orebody is undertaken to create the intervals which form the basis of the three-dimensional orebody wireframe. Wireframing is then carried out using a combination of automated modelling algorithms and manual triangulation to create an accurate three-dimensional representation of the sub-surface mineralised body.

Drillhole intersections within the mineralised body are then used to flag the appropriate sections of the drillhole database tables for compositing purposes. Drillholes are subsequently composited to allow for grade estimation. In all aspects of resource estimation, the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.

Once the sample data has been composited, a statistical analysis is undertaken to assist with determining estimation search parameters, top-cuts etc. Analysis of individual domains is undertaken to assist with determining appropriate search parameters. Which are then incorporated with observed geological and geometrical features to determine the most appropriate search parameters.

An empty block model is then created for the area of interest. This model contains attributes set at background values for the various elements of interest as well as density, and various estimation parameters that are subsequently used to assist in resource categorisation. The block sizes used in the model will vary depending on orebody geometry, minimum mining units, estimation parameters and levels of informing data available.

Grade estimation is then undertaken. Ordinary Kriging estimation method is considered as standard, although Categorical Indicator Kriging is used in some instances. Estimation results are validated against primary input data, previous estimates and mining output.

The Mineral Resource is then depleted for mining voids and subsequently classified in line with JORC guidelines utilising a combination of various estimation derived parameters and geological / mining knowledge.

Data spacing is variable dependent upon the individual lode under consideration.

This approach considers all relevant factors and reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit.

The cut off grades used for the reporting of the Mineral Resources Estimates is selected based upon the style of mineralisation, depth from surface of the mineralisation and the most probable extraction technique and associated costs.

Likely mining approaches have been considered at the domaining, estimation and classification steps. However, no mining dilution or ore loss has been modelled in the resource model or applied to the reported Mineral Resource Estimate. Nor has metallurgical recovery been applied to the reported Mineral Resource Estimate.

These factors are applied during the Ore Reserve generation process.

Background to the Ore Reserve

All Ore Reserve inventories are based upon detailed three-dimensional designs to ensure practical mining conditions are met. Additionally, all Ore Reserve inventories are above the mine specific cut-off grades (COG) as well as containing only Measured and Indicated material. Dependent upon the mining method, modifying factors are used to address hydrological, geotechnical, minimum width and blasting conditions. These factors are applied during the stope design process to ensure are captured prior to scheduling and are relevant to the style of mineralisation, lithology, and ground conditions encountered.

Cost modelling is completed on all deposits within the Ore Reserve. In mines which are currently operating, costs are derived from real and budgeted rates. In those which are under feasibility, the costs applied are determined from a schedule of rate relevant to the mining method and expected production rates.

Ore Reserves are based on pit designs - with appropriate modifications to the original Whittle Shell outlines to ensure compliance with practical mining parameters.

Geotechnical parameters aligned to the open pit Ore Reserves are either based on observed existing pit shape specifics or domain specific expectations / assumptions. Various geotechnical reports and retrospective reconciliations are considered in the design parameters.

Dilution of the ore through the mining process has been accounted for within the Ore Reserve inventory. These ratios are used to represent the style of mineralisation and mining method applied during the mine planning process. These modifying factors are determined from various lithological, geotechnical, and hydrogeological data.

Minimum mining widths have been accounted for in the designs, with the utilisation of 40t or 90t trucking parameters depending upon the size of the pit excavation.

No specific ground support requirements are needed outside of suitable pit slope design criteria based on specific geotechnical domains.

Mining sequence is included in the mine scheduling process for determining the economic evaluation and takes into account available operating time and mining equipment size and performance.

No Inferred material is included within the open pit statement, though in various pit shapes Inferred material is present. In these situations this Inferred material is classified as waste.

Financial analysis has been completed on stockpiles reported within the Ore Reserve to determine their viability within this announcement. This has considered the transport and processing at Westgold's Higginsville facility.

Competent/Qualified Person Statements

Exploration Results and Mineral Resources Estimates

The information in this release that relates to Exploration results and Mineral Resource Estimates is compiled by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of Mr. Jake Russell B.Sc. (Hons), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr Russell is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code") and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Russell is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr Russell consents to and approves the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr Russell is eligible to participate in short- and long-term incentive plans of the company.

The updated MRE has an effective date of 30 June 2025 and was completed by Westgold technical employees and contractors under the supervision of Mr Jake Russell. The key inputs and assumptions are provided in Appendix C to this release including Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data, Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results, Section 3 - Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources and Section 4 - Estimation and Reporting of Ore Reserves.

Ore Reserves

The information in this release that relates to Ore Reserve is based on information compiled by Mr. Leigh Devlin B.Eng. FAusIMM, who has verified, reviewed and approved such information. Mr. Devlin has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activities which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin is an employee of the Company and, accordingly, is not independent for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Devlin consents to and approves the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Devlin is a full-time senior executive of the Company and is eligible to and may participate in short-term and long-term incentive plans of the Company as disclosed in its annual reports and disclosure documents.

General

Mineral Resources, Ore Reserve Estimates and Exploration Targets and Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code. The other technical and scientific information in this release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and has been reviewed on behalf of the company by Qualified Persons, as set forth above.

This release contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate.

Mineral Resource estimates may require re-estimation based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in the price of gold; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) results of metallurgical testing, process and other studies; (iv) changes to proposed mine plans; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive required permits, approvals and licenses.

The NI 43-101 technical report supporting the Maiden Ore Reserve contained in this release will be filed on SEDAR+ within the next 45 days of the date of this release. Reference should be made to the full text of the technical report for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating thereto.

Forward Looking Statements

These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the Company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

Appendix B - JORC 2012 Table 1- Gold Division

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Drilling techniques Drill sample recovery Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Diamond Drilling A significant portion of the data used in resource calculations has been gathered from diamond core. Multiple sizes have been used historically. This core is geologically logged and subsequently halved for sampling. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required. Face Sampling At each of the major past and current underground producers, each development face / round is horizontally chip sampled. The sampling intervals are domained by geological constraints (e.g. rock type, veining and alteration / sulphidation etc.). The majority of exposures within the orebody are sampled. Sludge Drilling Sludge drilling is performed with an underground production drill rig. It is an open hole drilling method using water as the flushing medium, with a 64mm (nominal) hole diameter. Sample intervals are ostensibly the length of the drill steel. Holes are drilled at sufficient angles to allow flushing of the hole with water following each interval to prevent contamination. Sludge drilling is not used to inform resource models. RC Drilling Drill cuttings are extracted from the RC return via cyclone. The underflow from each interval is transferred via bucket to a four-tiered riffle splitter, delivering approximately three kilograms of the recovered material into calico bags for analysis. The residual material is retained on the ground near the hole. Composite samples are obtained from the residue material for initial analysis, with the split samples remaining with the individual residual piles until required for re-split analysis or eventual disposal. RAB / Aircore Drilling Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop. RAB holes are not included in the resource estimate. Blast Hole Drilling Cuttings sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rod. Blast holes not included in the resource estimate. All geology input is logged and validated by the relevant area geologists, incorporated into this is assessment of sample recovery. No defined relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Nor has sample bias due to preferential loss or gain of fine or coarse material been noted. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged Westgold surface drill-holes are all orientated and have been logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and orientated structure. Westgold underground drill-holes are logged in detail for geology, veining, alteration, mineralisation and structure. Core has been logged in enough detail to allow for the relevant mineral resource estimation techniques to be employed.

Surface core is photographed both wet and dry and underground core is photographed wet. All photos are stored on the Company's servers, with the photographs from each hole contained within separate folders.

Development faces are mapped geologically.

RC, RAB and Aircore chips are geologically logged.

Sludge drilling is logged for lithology, mineralisation and vein percentage.

Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature.

All holes are logged completely, all faces are mapped completely. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Blast holes -Sampled via splitter tray per individual drill rods.

RAB / AC chips - Combined scoops from bucket dumps from cyclone for composite. Split samples taken from individual bucket dumps via scoop.

RC - Three tier riffle splitter (approximately 5kg sample). Samples generally dry.

Face Chips - Nominally chipped horizontally across the face from left to right, sub-set via geological features as appropriate.

Diamond Drilling - Half-core niche samples, sub-set via geological features as appropriate. Grade control holes may be whole-cored to streamline the core handling process if required.

Chips / core chips undergo total preparation.

Samples undergo fine pulverisation of the entire sample by an LM5 type mill to achieve a 75µ product prior to splitting.

QA/QC is currently ensured during the sub-sampling stages process via the use of the systems of an independent NATA / ISO accredited laboratory contractor. A significant portion of the historical informing data has been processed by in-house laboratories.

The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.

The un-sampled half of diamond core is retained for check sampling if required. For RC chips regular field duplicates are collected and analysed for significant variance to primary results. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Recent sampling was analysed by fire assay as outlined below; A 40g - 50g sample undergoes fire assay lead collection followed by flame atomic adsorption spectrometry. The laboratory includes a minimum of one project standard with every 22 samples analysed. Quality control is ensured via the use of standards, blanks and duplicates.

No significant QA/QC issues have arisen in recent drilling results.

Historical drilling has used a combination of Fire Assay, Aqua Regia and PAL analysis.

These assay methodologies are appropriate for the resources in question. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No independent or alternative verifications are available.

Virtual twinned holes have been drilled in several instances across all sites with no significant issues highlighted. Drillhole data is also routinely confirmed by development assay data in the operating environment.

Primary data is collected utilising LogChief. The information is imported into a SQL database server and verified.

All data used in the calculation of resources and reserves are compiled in databases (underground and open pit) which are overseen and validated by senior geologists.

No adjustments have been made to any assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All data is spatially oriented by survey controls via direct pickups by the survey department. Drillholes are all surveyed downhole, deeper holes with a Gyro tool if required, the majority with single / multishot cameras.

All drilling and resource estimation is preferentially undertaken in local mine grid at the various sites.

Topographic control is generated from a combination of remote sensing methods and ground-based surveys. This methodology is adequate for the resources in question. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Data spacing is variable dependent upon the individual orebody under consideration. A lengthy history of mining has shown that this approach is appropriate for the Mineral Resource Estimation process and to allow for classification of the resources as they stand.

Compositing is carried out based upon the modal sample length of each individual domain. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling intersections are nominally designed to be normal to the orebody as far as underground infrastructure constraints / topography allows.

Development sampling is nominally undertaken normal to the various orebodies.

Where drilling angles are sub optimal the number of samples per drill hole used in the estimation has been limited to reduce any potential bias.

It is not considered that drilling orientation has introduced an appreciable sampling bias. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. For samples assayed at on-site laboratory facilities, samples are delivered to the facility by Company staff. Upon delivery the responsibility for sample security and storage falls to the independent third-party operators of these facilities.

For samples assayed off-site, samples are delivered to a third-party transport service, who in turn relay them to the independent laboratory contractor. Samples are stored securely until they leave site. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data Site generated Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the parent geological data is routinely reviewed by the Westgold Corporate technical team.

SECTION 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Native title interests are recorded against several WGX tenements.

The Higginsville Operations include the Higginsville Mill and associated infrastructure, mining operations and exploration prospects which are located on 242 tenements owned by Westgold and covers approximately 1,800km2 total area.

Royalties on the HGO gold production are as follows: Production payments of up to 1% of gross gold revenue over various tenements to traditional land owners. Royalty equal to 2.5% of recovered gold to the Government of Western Australia; and Various third parties hold rights to receive royalties in respect of gold (and in some cases other minerals or metals) recovered from the tenements.

The tenure is currently in good standing.

There are no known issues regarding security of tenure.

There are no known impediments to continued operation.

WGX operates in accordance with all environmental conditions set down as conditions for grant of the leases. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties HGO tenements have an exploration and production history in excess of 40 years.

Westgold work has generally confirmed the veracity of historic exploration data. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. HGO The Higginsville Gold Operation is located in the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Archean Yilgarn Craton. The bulk of the Higginsville tenement package is located almost entirely within the well-mineralised Kalgoorlie Terrane, between the gold mining centres of Norseman and St Ives. HGO can be sub-divided into seven major geological domains: Trident Line of Lode, Chalice, Lake Cowan, Southern Paleo-channels, Mt Henry, Polar Bear Group and Spargos Project area.

The Mount Henry Project covers 347km2 of the prolific South Norseman‐Wiluna Greenstone belt of the Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia. Although the greenstone rocks from the Norseman area can be broadly correlated with those of the Kalgoorlie - Kambalda region they form a distinct terrain which is bounded on all sides by major regional shears. The Norseman Terrane has prominent banded iron formations which distinguish it from the Kalgoorlie- Kambalda Terrane. The Mount Henry gold deposit is hosted by a silicate facies BIF unit within the Noganyer Formation. Gold mineralisation is predominantly hosted by the silicate facies BIF unit but is also associated with minor meta‐basalt and dolerite units that were mostly emplaced in the BIF prior to mineralisation. The footwall to the BIF is characterised by a sedimentary schistose unit and the hanging wall by the overlying dolerites of the Woolyeener Formation. The Mount Henry gold deposit is classified as an Archean, orogenic shear hosted deposit. The main lode is an elongated, shear‐hosted body, 1.9km long by 6 - 10 metres wide and dips 65‐75 degrees towards the west.











Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. No explorations results are being reported. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No explorations results are being reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known'). No explorations results are being reported. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. No explorations results are being reported. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. No explorations results are being reported. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No explorations results are being reported. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Ongoing surface and underground exploration activities will be undertaken to support a restart of mining activities.

SECTION 3: ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Database integrity Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

Data validation procedures used. The database used for the estimation was extracted from the Westgold DataShed database management system stored on a secure SQL server.

As new data is acquired it passes through a validation approval system designed to pick up any significant errors before the information is loaded into the master database. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Mr. Russell visits Westgold Gold Operations regularly. Geological interpretation Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. Mining in the Goldfields districts has occurred since 1800's providing significant confidence in the currently geological interpretation across all projects.

Confidence in the geological interpretation is high. The current geological interpretation has been a precursor to successful mining over the years and forms the basis for the long-term life of mine plan (LOM). The data and assumptions used do suggest that any significant alternative geological interpretation is unlikely.

Geology (lithological units, alterations, structure, veining) have been used to guide and control Mineral Resource estimation.

No alternative interpretations are currently considered viable.

Geological interpretation of the deposit was carried out using a systematic approach to ensure that the resultant estimated Mineral Resource figure was both sufficiently constrained, and representative of the expected sub-surface conditions. In all aspects of resource estimation the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.

Geological matrixes were established to assist with interpretation and construction of the estimation domains.

The structural regime is the dominant control on geological and grade continuity in the Goldfields. Lithological factors such as rheology contrast are secondary controls on grade distribution.

Low-grade stockpiles are derived from previous mining of the mineralisation styles outlined above. Dimensions The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the ineral Resource. MOUNT HENRY The Mount Hery project mineralisation has been defined over a strike length of +8km, a lateral extent of +400m and a depth of 240m.

STOCKPILES

Low-grade stockpiles are of various dimensions. All modelling and estimation work undertaken by Westgold is carried out in three dimensions via Surpac Vision. Estimation and modelling techniques. The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters, maximum distance of extrapolation from data points.

The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data.

The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.

Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (e.g. sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation).

In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed.

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.

Any assumptions about correlation between variables.

The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drillhole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. After validating the drillhole data to be used in the estimation, interpretation of the orebody is undertaken in sectional and / or plan view to create the outline strings which form the basis of the three-dimensional orebody wireframe. Wireframing is then carried out using a combination of automated stitching algorithms and manual triangulation to create an accurate three-dimensional representation of the sub-surface mineralised body.

Drillhole intersections within the mineralised body are defined, these intersections are then used to flag the appropriate sections of the drillhole database tables for compositing purposes. Drillholes are subsequently composited to allow for grade estimation. In all aspects of resource estimation, the factual and interpreted geology was used to guide the development of the interpretation.

Once the sample data has been composited, a statistical analysis is undertaken to assist with determining estimation search parameters, top-cuts etc. Variographic analysis of individual domains is undertaken to assist with determining appropriate search parameters. Which are then incorporated with observed geological and geometrical features to determine the most appropriate search parameters.

An empty block model is then created for the area of interest. This model contains attributes set at background values for the various elements of interest as well as density, and various estimation parameters that are subsequently used to assist in resource categorisation. The block sizes used in the model will vary depending on orebody geometry, minimum mining units, estimation parameters and levels of informing data available.

Grade estimation is then undertaken, with ordinary kriging estimation method is considered as standard, although in some circumstances where sample populations are small, or domains are unable to be accurately defined, inverse distance weighting estimation techniques will be used. For very minor lodes, the respective median or average grade is assigned. Both by-product and deleterious elements are estimated at the time of primary grade estimation if required. It is assumed that by- products correlate well with gold. There are no assumptions made about the recovery of by-products.

The resource is then depleted for mining voids and subsequently classified in line with JORC guidelines utilising a combination of various estimation derived parameters and geological / mining knowledge.

This approach has proven to be applicable to Westgold's gold assets.

Estimation results are routinely validated against primary input data, previous estimates and mining output.

Good reconciliation between mine claimed figures and milled figures are routinely achieved during production. Moisture Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Tonnage estimates are dry tonnes. Cut-off parameters The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. The cut-off grades used for the reporting of the Mineral Resources have been selected based on the style of mineralisation, depth from surface of the mineralisation and the most probable extraction technique and associated costs. Mining factors or assumptions Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Variable by deposit.

No mining dilution or ore loss has been modelled in the resource model or applied to the reported Mineral Resource. Metallurgical factors or assumptions The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Not considered for Mineral Resource. Applied during the Reserve generation process. Environmental factors or assumptions Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Westgold operates in accordance with all environmental conditions set down as conditions for grant of the respective leases. Bulk density Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples.

The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc.), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit.

Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Bulk density of the mineralisation is variable and is for the most part lithology and oxidation rather than mineralisation dependent.

A large suite of bulk density determinations has been carried out across the project areas. The bulk densities were separated into different weathering domains and lithological domains.

A significant past mining history has validated the assumptions made surrounding bulk density. Classification The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories.

Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (i.e. relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data).

Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Resources are classified in line with JORC guidelines utilising a combination of various estimation derived parameters, input data and geological / mining knowledge.

Drillhole spacing to support classification varies based upon lode characteristics. Measured ranges from 15-35m, Indicated from 10-180m and Inferred from 10-200m.

This approach considers all relevant factors and reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. Resource estimates are peer reviewed by the Corporate technical team.

No external reviews have been undertaken. Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.

These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. All currently reported resource estimates are considered robust, and representative on both a global and local scale.

A continuing history of mining with good reconciliation of mine claimed to mill recovered provides confidence in the accuracy of the estimates.

SECTION 4: ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in sections 2 and 3, also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral Resource estimate for conversion to Ore Reserves Description of the Mineral Resource estimate used as a basis for the conversion to an Ore Reserve.

Clear statement as to whether the Mineral Resources are reported additional to, or inclusive of, the Ore Reserves. At all Operations the Ore Reserve is based on the corresponding reported Mineral Resource Estimate.

Mineral Resource Estimates reported are inclusive of those Mineral Resources Estimates modified to produce the Ore Reserve.

At all projects, all Mineral Resources Estimates that have been converted to Ore Reserve are classified as either an Indicated or Measured. Site visits Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Mr. Leigh Devlin has over 10 years' experience in the mining industry. Mr. Devlin visits the mine sites on a regular basis and is one of the primary engineers involved in mine planning, site infrastructure and project management. Study status The type and level of study undertaken to enable Mineral Resources to be converted to Ore Reserves.

The Code requires that a study to at least Pre-Feasibility Study level has been undertaken to convert Mineral Resources to Ore Reserves. Such studies will have been carried out and will have determined a mine plan that is technically achievable and economically viable, and that material Modifying Factors have been considered Processing at the Goldfields operations has occurred intermittently since the 1980's and continuously since 2008 at Higginsville.

Various mineralisation styles and host domains have been mined since discovery. Mining during this time has ranged from open pit cutbacks, insitu surface excavations to extensional underground developments.

Budget level, 24 month projected, forecasts are completed on a biannual basis, validating cost and physical inventory assumptions and modelling. These updated parameters are subsequently used for the basis of the Ore Reserve modification and financial factors.

Following exploration and infill drilling activity, resource models are updated on both the estimation of grade and classification. These updated Mineral Resources Estimates then form the foundation for the Ore Reserve. Cut-off parameters The basis of the cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters applied. Open Pit Mines - The pit rim cut-off grade (COG) was determined as part of the Ore Reserve. The pit rim COG accounts for grade control, haulage, milling, administration, along with state and private royalty conditions. This cost profile is equated against the value of the mining block in terms of recovered metal and the expected selling price. The COG is then used to determine whether or not a mining block should be delivered to the treatment plant for processing, stockpiled as low- grade or taken to the waste dump.

On the basis of above process, COGs for the open pit mines range from 0.8g/t (whereby the Mill is local to mine and Mill recoveries are greater than 90%) to 1.4g/t (regional pits with low Mill recoveries).

Stockpile COG - A marginal grade was determined for each stockpile inventory to ensure it was economically viable. The COG accounts for haulage, milling, administration, along with state and private royalty conditions. Each pile honoured its Mill recovery percentage. Mining factors or assumptions The method and assumptions used as reported in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility Study to convert the Mineral Resource to an Ore Reserve (i.e. either by application of appropriate factors by optimisation or by preliminary or detailed design).

The choice, nature and appropriateness of the selected mining method(s) and other mining parameters including associated design issues such as pre-strip, access, etc.

The assumptions made regarding geotechnical parameters (e.g. pit slopes, stope sizes, etc.), grade control and pre-production drilling.

The major assumptions made and Mineral Resource model used for pit and stope optimisation (if appropriate).

The mining dilution factors used.

The mining recovery factors used.

Any minimum mining widths used.

The manner in which Inferred Mineral Resources are utilised in mining studies and the sensitivity of the outcome to their inclusion.

The infrastructure requirements of the selected mining methods. All Ore Reserve inventories are based upon detailed 3-dimensional designs to ensure practical mining conditions are met. Additionally, all Ore Reserve inventories are above the mine specific COG(s) as well as containing only Measured and Indicated material. Depending upon the mining method - modifying factors are used to address hydrological, geotechnical, minimum width and blasting conditions.

Open Pit Methodology

The mining shape in the Ore Reserve estimation is generated by a wireframe (geology interpretation of the mineralisation) which overlays the block model. Where the wire frame cuts the primary block, sub blocks fill out the remaining space to the wire frame boundary (effectively the mining shape). It is reasonable to assume that the mining method can selectively mine to the wire frame boundary with the additional dilution provision stated below.

Ore Reserves are based on pit designs - with appropriate modifications to the original Whittle Shell outlines to ensure compliance with practical mining parameters.

Geotechnical parameters aligned to the open pit Ore Reserves are either based on observed existing pit shape specifics or domain specific expectations / assumptions. Various geotechnical reports and retrospective reconciliations were considered in the design parameters. A majority of the open pits have a final design wall angle of 39-46 degrees, which is seen as conservative.

Dilution of the ore through the mining process has been accounted for within the Ore Reserve quoted inventory. Various dilution ratios are used to represent the style of mineralisation. Where continuous, consistent mineralisation boundaries and grade represent the mineralised system the following factors are applied: oxide 15%, transitional 17% and fresh 19%. In circumstances where the orebody is less homogenous above the COG then the following dilution factors are applied in order to model correctly the inherent variability of extracting discrete sections of the pit floor: oxide 17%, transitional 19% and fresh 21%. To ensure clarity, the following percentages are additional ore mined in relation to excavating the wire frame boundary as identified in point 1 above, albeit at a grade of 0.0 g/t. The amount of dilution is considered appropriate based on mineralisation geometry, historical mining performance and the size of mining equipment to be used to extract ore.

Expected mining recovery of the ore has been set at 93%.

Minimum mining widths have been accounted for in the designs, with the utilisation of 40t or 90t trucking parameters depending upon the size of the pit excavation.

No specific ground support requirements are needed outside of suitable pit slope design criteria based on specific geotechnical domains.

Mining sequence is included in the mine scheduling process for determining the economic evaluation and takes into account available operating time and mining equipment size and performance.

No Inferred material is included within the open pit statement, though in various pit shapes Inferred material is present. In these situations this Inferred material is classified as waste.





Metallurgical factors or assumptions The metallurgical process proposed and the appropriateness of that process to the style of mineralisation.

Whether the metallurgical process is well-tested technology or novel in nature.

The nature, amount and representativeness of metallurgical test work undertaken, the nature of the metallurgical domaining applied and the corresponding metallurgical recovery factors applied.

Any assumptions or allowances made for deleterious elements.

The existence of any bulk sample or pilot scale test work and the degree to which such samples are considered representative of the orebody as a whole.

For minerals that are defined by a specification, has the ore reserve estimation been based on the appropriate mineralogy to meet the specifications? HGO Gold extraction is achieved using staged crushing, ball milling with gravity concentration and Carbon in Leach. The Higginsville plant has operated since 2008.

Treatment of ore is via conventional gravity recovery / intensive cyanidation and CIL is applied as industry standard technology.

Additional test-work is instigated where notable changes to geology and mineralogy are identified. Small scale batch leach tests on primary Louis ore have indicated lower recoveries (80%) associated with finer gold and sulphide mineralisation.

There have been no major examples of deleterious elements affecting gold extraction levels or bullion quality. Some minor variations in sulphide mineralogy have had short-term impacts on reagent consumptions.

No bulk sample testing is required whilst geology/mineralogy is consistent based on treatment plant performance. Environmental The status of studies of potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. Details of waste rock characterisation and the consideration of potential sites, status of design options considered and, where applicable, the status of approvals for process residue storage and waste dumps should be reported. HGO HGO operates under and in compliance with a number of operating environmental plans, which cover its environmental impacts and outputs as well as reporting guidelines / frequencies.

Various Reserve inventories do not have current DMP / DWER licenses - though there are no abnormal conditions / factors associated with these assets which the competent person sees as potentially threatening to the particular project.

The operation is frequently inspected by the regulatory authorities of DMP and DWER with continual feedback on environmental best practice and reporting results.

Flood Management, Inclement Weather and Traffic Management Plans existing for the operation to minimise the risks of environmental impacts.

Standard Operating Procedures for the transfer of hazardous materials and restocking of Dangerous Goods existing on site to mitigate the risk of these materials entering the environment. Infrastructure The existence of appropriate infrastructure: availability of land for plant development, power, water, transportation (particularly for bulk commodities), labour, accommodation; or the ease with which the infrastructure can be provided or accessed. HGO HGO is currently active and have substantial infrastructure in place including a large amount of underground infrastructure, major electrical, ventilation and pumping networks. The main Higginsville location has an operating CIL plant a fully equipped laboratory, extensive workshop, administration facilities and a 350-person single person quarters nearby.

Infrastructure required for open production is also in place.

Airstrip facilities are available at nearby Kambalda. Costs The derivation of, or assumptions made, regarding projected capital costs in the study.

The methodology used to estimate operating costs.

Allowances made for the content of deleterious elements.

The source of exchange rates used in the study.

Derivation of transportation charges.

The basis for forecasting or source of treatment and refining charges, penalties for failure to meet specification, etc.

The allowances made for royalties payable, both Government and private. HGO Processing costs are based on actual cost profiles with variations existing between the various oxide states.

Site G&A and portioned corporate overheads are included within the analysis (based upon previous Budget years actuals).

Mining costs are derived primarily from the current contractor and owner-operator cost profiles in the underground environment.

For open pits where no current mining cost profiles are available for a forecasted Reserve, a historically 'validated' pit cost matrix is used - with variation allowances for density, fuel price and gear size.

For the underground environment, if not site-specific mining rates are available, an appropriately selected operating mine is used for the basis of cost profiling.

Geology and Grade Control costs are incorporated in the overall cost profile and are based upon previously reconciled Budgetary forecasts.

Haulage costs used are either contractual rates or if in the case where a mine has none, a generic cost per tkm unit rate is utilised.

Both state government and private royalties are incorporated into costings as appropriate. Revenue factors The derivation of, or assumptions made regarding revenue factors including head grade, metal or commodity price(s) exchange rates, transportation and treatment charges, penalties, net smelter returns, etc.

The derivation of assumptions made of metal or commodity price(s), for the principal metals, minerals and co-products. Mine Revenue, COGs, open pit optimisation and royalty costs are based on the long-term forecast of A$3,800/oz.

No allowance is made for silver by-products. Market assessment The demand, supply and stock situation for the particular commodity, consumption trends and factors likely to affect supply and demand into the future.

A customer and competitor analysis along with the identification of likely market windows for the product.

Price and volume forecasts and the basis for these forecasts.

For industrial minerals the customer specification, testing and acceptance requirements prior to a supply contract. Detailed economic studies of the gold market and future price estimates are considered by Westgold and applied in the estimation of revenue, cut-off grade analysis and future mine planning decisions.

There remains strong demand and no apparent risk to the long-term demand for the gold. Economic The inputs to the economic analysis to produce the net present value (NPV) in the study, the source and confidence of these economic inputs including estimated inflation, discount rate, etc.

NPV ranges and sensitivity to variations in the significant assumptions and inputs. Each separate mine (open pit, underground or stockpile) has been assessed on a standard operating cash generating model. Capital costs have been included thereafter to determine an economic outcome.

Subsequently each Operating centre has had a Discounted Cash Flow model constructed to further demonstrate the Reserve has a positive economic outcome.

A discount rate of 8% is allied in DCF modelling.

No escalation of costs and gold price is included.

Sensitivity analysis of key financial and physical parameters is applied to future development projects. Social The status of agreements with key stakeholders and matters leading to social licence to operate. HGO HGO is fully permitted and a major contributor to the local and regional economy. It has no external pressures that impact its operation or which could potentially jeopardise its continuous operation.

As new open pits or underground operations develop the site will require separate environmental approvals from the different regulating bodies. Other To the extent relevant, the impact of the following on the project and/or on the estimation and classification of the Ore Reserves:

Any identified material naturally occurring risks.

The status of material legal agreements and marketing arrangements.

The status of governmental agreements and approvals critical to the viability of the project, such as mineral tenement status, and government and statutory approvals. There must be reasonable grounds to expect that all necessary Government approvals will be received within the timeframes anticipated in the Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility study. Highlight and discuss the materiality of any unresolved matter that is dependent on a third party on which extraction of the reserve is contingent. HGO is an active mining project. Classification The basis for the classification of the Ore Reserves into varying confidence categories.

Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit.

The proportion of Probable Ore Reserves that have been derived from Measured Mineral Resources (if any). The basis for classification of the Mineral Resource into different categories is made in accordance with the recommendations of the JORC Code 2012. Measured Mineral Resources have a high level of confidence and are generally defined in three dimensions with accurately defined or normally mineralised developed exposure. Indicated Mineral Resources have a slightly lower level of confidence but contain substantial drilling and are in most instances capitally developed or well defined from a mining perspective. Inferred Mineral Resources always contain significant geological evidence of existence and are drilled, but not to the same density. There is no classification of any Mineral Resources that is not drilled or defined by substantial physical sampling works.

Some Measured Resources have been classified as Proven and some are defined as Probable Ore Reserves based on internal judgement of the mining, geotechnical, processing and or cost profile estimates.

No Indicated Mineral Resources material has been converted into Proven Ore Reserve.

The resultant Ore Reserve classification appropriately reflects the view of the Competent Person. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of Ore Reserve estimates. Ore Reserves inventories and the use of appropriate modifying factors are reviewed internally on an annual basis.

Additionally, mine design and cost profiles are regularly reviewed by WGX operational quarterly reviews.

Financial auditing processes, Dataroom reviews for asset sales / purchases and stockbroker analysis regularly 'truth test' the assumptions made on Ore Reserve designs and assumptions. Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Ore Reserve estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the reserve within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors which could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.

Accuracy and confidence discussions should extend to specific discussions of any applied Modifying Factors that may have a material impact on Ore Reserve viability, or for which there are remaining areas of uncertainty at the current study stage.

It is recognised that this may not be possible or appropriate in all circumstances. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Whilst it should be acknowledged that all Ore Reserves are based primarily upon an estimate of contained insitu gold (the Mineral Resources Estimate), it is the competent person's view that the consolidated Reserve inventory is highly achievable in entirety.

Given the entire Ore Reserves inventory is within existing operations, with budgetary style cost models and current contractual mining / processing consumable rates, coupled with an extensive historical knowledge / dataset of the Mineral Resources, it is the Competent Person's view that the significant mining modifying factors (COGs, geotechnical parameters and dilution ratio's) applied are achievable and or within the limits of 10% sensitivity analysis.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited