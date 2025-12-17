Ashley Gold Corp. Completes Maiden Howie Drill Program

CALGARY - Ashley Gold Corp. (CSE: "ASHL") ("Ashley" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its maiden Howie drill program, located south east of Dryden, ON. Rodren Drilling Ltd. has concluded drilling as of Saturday, December 13th, 2025, with demobilization to Winnipeg completed. Core logging has commenced in Winnipeg as of December 16th, 2025.

Highlights:

4 holes deployed in target area from 3 pads (559m); and,

Hole 5 scrapped as meterage target hit and on results from hole 4, preserving capital; and,

Significant deformation zones encountered with varying degrees of carbonate alteration, quartz veining and sulphide mineralization; and,

Quartz, carbonate and fuchsite are common metasomatic assemblage observed in orogenic gold systems; and,

New deformation zone in the Gap Zone that was previously unidentified due to lack of surface expression.

President Noah Komavli on the maiden drilling;

"The program was a success in terms of execution as well as data collection, coming in on time and on budget. We want to thank Rodren Drilling Ltd. for their expertise in this area.

This scout drilling provides missing pieces in the exploration puzzle. HL-25-01 and HL-25-02 intercepted different lithologies 50 meters apart. These structures are undocumented on the property, and this target area has never been drilled.

HL-25-01 @ 38 m intercepted the Howie Zone. This zone is host to strongly silicified rocks with heavy pyrite mineralization in places along with varying degrees of fuchsite.

Further down hole @ 68 m, a narrow deformation zone containing tightly spaced, well mineralized grey quartz stringers was intersected.

The remainder of the hole is in a light grey quartz porphyry carrying disseminated pyrite.

HL-25-02 was pushed deeper as it intercepted varying degrees of deformation over substantial widths. Strong carbonate alteration along with quartz flooding and tightly spaced quartz stringers are prevalent in the deformation zone. Varying degrees of fuchsite was noted. The hole terminated at 113m instead of 90m.



HL-25-03 ended in mineralization but was stopped to preserve meterage towards the Twilight Zone.

At the bottom of the hole a prevalent deformation zone displaying strong carbonate alteration along with tightly spaced quartz stringers was intersected. Quartz stringers in this hole are mineralized with fine to coarse visible sulphides. This zone would be an apparent continuation of the mineralization seen in HL-25-01 and HL-25-02 at depth.



HL-25-04 gave additional data, the Twilight structure dips very shallowly, less so than thought at surface. This hole failed to intercept the mineralization seen on the surface as the Twilight Zone is now interpreted to dip shallowly to the south east.

These results will be accumulated into a structural model and more detailed notes will be confirmed in the core logging.

Our focus will now move North for additional planning on the Burnthut Project and the Alto-Gardnar, for our fully funded drill program, expected to commence in early 2026, pending permit."

HL-25-01:



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: New zone at 68m, grey quartz, visible sulphides in clots along fractures



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 2: Silicified gabbro with pyrite mineralization and fuchsite alteration

HL-25-02:



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 3: Quartz flooded gabbro at hole termination (~60m true vertical)

HL-25-03:



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 4: Example carbonate alteration in deformation zone

Drilling at the Gap Zone has encountered a hidden deformation zone hosting areas of pervasive carbonate alteration, quartz flooded sections, with some in the form of tightly spaced mineralized quartz stringers.

This wide deformation zone, which is up to 20 m in core width, is located under overburden and has no visible surface expression exposure.



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 5: Quartz stringers with visible pyrite clots



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 6: Example mineralization intercepted at HL-25-03 target depth

Image 7: Example mineralization on face

Project History - Howie Property

May 1987:

Esso Minerals conducts a two year program on Howie (known as Snake Bay). Historic drilling logs from 1987 detail wide zones of mineralization. Assays redacted. Data Link

November 2022:

Initial surface prospecting and sampling at Main Katisha Shear Zone yielded assay results up to 52.80 g/t Au, validating the zone's gold potential*. News Link

January 2023:

Planned high-resolution drone magnetics survey to target deeper mineralized zones, inspired by Dynasty Gold's Thundercloud Project results. News Link

April 2024:

Secured exploration permit and Ontario Junior Exploration Program funding, enabling advanced geophysical surveys and sampling. Junior Mining Network, April 2, 2024

October 2024:

Completed induced polarization (IP) survey over 2 km of lines to define 2025 drill targets for subsurface mineralization. News Link

March 2025:

Reviewed IP survey data, expanded the project by two claims, and identified new targets along strike for further exploration. News Link

May 2025:

Conducted mechanical stripping, outcrop washing, and channel sampling at Katisha Zone, with channel cut assay results up to 20.2 g/t Au, confirming continuity of gold mineralization in a 5-10m-wide deformation zone. Expanded strike with discovery of 1.6 g/t Au sample based on IP data*. News Link

September 2025:

Located the historic Esso core, channel sampling completed at the Twilight Zone outcrop. News Link

NI 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Darcy Christian, CEO, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Christian is registered as a Professional Geoscientist with Engineers Geoscientists of Alberta. Mr. Christian is non-independent of Ashley Gold Corp.

Some results discussed in this document are historical. Ashley nor the qualified person have performed sufficient work or data verification of the historical data. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the Project's potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

*Management cautions that grab samples are selective in nature, and the assay results may not necessarily represent true underlying mineralization.

ABOUT ASHLEY GOLD CORP.

Ashley Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focussed on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold and polymetallic deposits in Canada's top mining regions. The Company's flagship assets are in the Dryden Area in Ontario with a 100% ownership in Burnthut, Howie, Alto-Gardnar and Santa-Maria claims as well as in British Columbia with the Icefield Portfolio having two highly prospective claim packages.

For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), or visit us at www.ashleygoldcorp.com.

