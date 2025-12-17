Newlox Gold Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order and Resumption of Trading

Toronto, December 17, 2025 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. (CSE:LUX) (the "Corporation") is pleased announce that it has received an order from the British Columbia Securities Commission dated effective December 15, 2025, granting the full revocation of the cease trade order ("CTO") previously issued on October 3, 2025.

Upon the issuance of the CTO, the common shares of the Corporation were suspended from trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The common shares were reinstated for trading through the facilities of the CSE on December 16, 2025.

About Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. is an emerging precious metals producer dedicated to the recovery of gold and silver from artisanal and small-scale mining operations across Latin America. The Company leverages technology to recover precious metals while remediating historical mine waste and contributing to local economic development.

