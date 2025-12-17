Belmont Enhances Geological Understanding at Come By Chance Following Completion of 2025 Drill Program

Vancouver, December 17, 2025 - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEA; FSE: L3L2) ("Belmont" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of its 2025 diamond drilling program at the Come By Chance ("CBC") Copper-Gold Project near Grand Forks, British Columbia.

Belmont completed five drill holes across the central structural and geophysical corridor, collecting important new geological information that builds on the Company's 2022 drill results.

While the program did not intersect economic mineralization, it successfully achieved the geological understanding of the system, particularly in relation to structure, alteration, and magnetic features.



CBC 2022 & 2025 Drill Plan

2025 Program: Advancing the Geological Model

The 2025 drilling followed up on earlier work and focused on evaluating key geological and geophysical targets along the 1.5-km CBC corridor.

The program delivered:

Expanded geological knowledge across multiple target areas

New structural, alteration, and lithological information

Improved magnetic susceptibility and oriented-core mapping

Stronger integration between drilling and surface geophysical data (IP, resistivity, magnetics)

These results enhance the Company's geological model and provide an improved foundation for ongoing exploration evaluation.

Key Observations from the 2025 Drill Program

Geology & Alteration

Drilling intersected volcanic and intrusive rocks typical of the Greenwood District.

Zones of weak to moderate alteration-chlorite, epidote, silica, and carbonate-were logged in several holes, offering insight into fluid pathways.

Sulphide Occurrence

Trace pyrite and very minor chalcopyrite were noted, mainly in small veinlets or scattered grains.

These sulphides are non-economic but may help map mineralizing fluids and structural trends.

Magnetic & Structural Mapping

Magnetic susceptibility data and logging of oriented-core measurements provided new detail on:

Fault and vein orientations

Local deformation

Magnetite-bearing intervals

These observations further refine structural interpretations across the corridor.

Geochemistry

Assay results returned low and discontinuous copper, gold, and pathfinder element values. This could be a potential indicator for drilling in a peripheral part of a broad hydrothermal system.

Project Significance

Although economic mineralization was not encountered, the 2025 program:

Strengthened the structural and geological understanding of the property

Added new data to calibrate surface geophysical models

Helped map alteration

Advanced the overall interpretation of the CBC system

The new information represents progress in systematically exploring a large, complex geological environment within an historic mining district.

About the Come By Chance Project

The 100 %-owned CBC Copper-Gold Project, located within the historic Greenwood Mining Camp of southern B.C., hosts a large magnetic-low feature coincident with IP chargeability and resistivity anomalies typical of porphyry systems. The property lies within the prolific Boundary District, which contains multiple alkalic and calc-alkalic porphyry centres.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEA; FSE: L3L2) explores and develops resource projects in Western Canada and United States focused on uranium, copper, gold, lithium and critical metals. Its portfolio includes:

• Crackingstone Uranium-REE Project (Saskatchewan)

• Athelstan-Jackpot Gold Project (Greenwood, B.C.)

• Come By Chance Copper-Gold Project (B.C.)

• Kibby Basin Lithium/Water Rights Project (Nevada)

• Lone Star Copper-Gold Project (Washington State)

NI 43-101 Disclosure:

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng. Technical Advisor of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

