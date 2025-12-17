The Race for Resources: $4,300 Gold Triggers Aggressive Global Drilling Frenzy

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

For the second time this year, gold trading above $4,300 per ounce has created record profit margins[1] that are fueling an aggressive drilling boom across the mining sector, with companies rapidly expanding exploration programs to extend mine life and unlock high-grade discoveries at depth. From inaugural diamond drilling campaigns in prolific gold provinces to the largest exploration programs since 2012, gold companies are executing on multiple fronts to capitalize on sustained pricing strength. Positioned to benefit from this operational momentum are GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF), Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) (TSXL FVI), Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE), and Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL).

Morgan Stanley revised its 2026 gold forecast upward to $4,400 per ounce, citing strong demand from central banks, ETFs, and retail investors, while regulatory hurdles continue to limit global supply expansion[2]. With gold above $4,200 and all-in costs around $1,600, the record margin environment is creating advantageous conditions for systematic exploration ahead of an anticipated supply deficit, positioning companies with active drilling programs and advancing projects to capture expanding profit margins as institutional forecasts point toward $4,500 to $5,000 gold in 2026[3].

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil, marking a significant milestone as the first diamond drilling campaign ever conducted on the 3,681-hectare property. The company reported that nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters successfully tested two priority gold targets, with potential gold-bearing minerals intersected at the East Target and all drill core now being logged and sampled for laboratory assay before year-end.

The program delivered GoldHaven's first subsurface confirmation that surface gold readings connect to mineralization at depth. Hole COPE-PDH-004 intersected potential gold-bearing minerals across approximately 30 meters, prompting GoldHaven to drill follow-up hole COPE-PDH-009, which discovered bornite, a copper-rich mineral never before identified at Copeçal.

The presence of bornite is significant because it commonly appears in large-scale gold-copper systems and suggests GoldHaven may have intersected a substantial mineralized system with potential for both gold and copper mineralization. This discovery could materially expand the project's economic scope beyond a single-metal gold deposit.

"Intersecting sulphide mineralisation in Hole COPE-PDH-004 and subsequently in follow-up Hole COPE-PDH-009 at our East Target during a first-pass drilling program has provided valuable new geological insights," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources. "These results continue to enhance our understanding of the system as we integrate geological, structural, and geochemical data to refine targeting across both the East and West anomalies, as well as other prospective targets identified from our newly developed 3D diamond drilling dataset at Copeçal."

At the West Target, drilling penetrated approximately 60 meters of weathered rock containing fractured zones with gold-bearing quartz, suggesting potential gold mineralization that could have been concentrated during the weathering process. Laboratory results from these zones will determine whether significant gold grades exist across the western target area, potentially opening a second mineralized corridor on the property.

The Copeçal Project sits within the prolific Juruena Gold Province, the same region hosting G-Mining's Tocantinzinho deposit and multiple recent gold discoveries, underscoring the district-scale exploration potential. The province has produced major gold deposits over the past decade.

Beyond Brazil, GoldHaven continues advancing its British Columbia portfolio, including recent expansion to its Magno Project in the Cassiar region and the Three Guardsmen Project, where recent surface sampling returned copper grades up to 15.85%.

GoldHaven now commands 123,900 hectares across two premier mining jurisdictions, with its first-ever diamond drilling campaign at Copeçal complete and laboratory results pending that could confirm gold grades, thickness, and continuity, potentially defining the scale and economic viability of the company's Brazilian flagship project, all underpinned by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) has announced high-grade drilling results from its Omai Gold Project in Guyana, with significant mineralization intersected in central Wenot returning 13.54 g/t gold over 13.3 meters and a new high-grade zone at East Wenot delivering 11.07 g/t gold over 14.7 meters including 34.31 g/t gold over 4.3 meters. A total of 79 holes totaling 35,300 meters have been completed in 2025, with 30 holes not included in the August 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate.

"We are excited to see a very significant new zone at the east end of Wenot, where there has been limited drilling in the past," said Elaine Ellingham, President & CEO of Omai Gold Mines Corp. "The intersection of 11.07 g/t Au over 14.7m in Hole 142 represents a spectacular new zone and follow-up drilling is underway."

The 30 additional Wenot holes will contribute to a planned updated Mineral Resource Estimate in early 2026, which will be integrated into the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment expected in the first half of 2026. Five rigs are currently drilling on Wenot, with Southern Arc remaining open to the south, east, and at depth.

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) has delivered expansion drilling results from Southern Arc at its Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal, with drill hole DSDD574 intersecting 1.7 g/t gold over 29.6 meters and a further 2.0 g/t gold over 20.0 meters. Infill drilling returned 6.8 g/t gold over 35.5 meters in hole DSDD555 and 13.54 g/t gold over 13.3 meters in hole 145W.

"Southern Arc continues to deliver strong results with high grade intersections from both infill and extension drilling," said Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration of Fortuna Mining Corp. "Drilling to the southwest of the current optimized pit shell is expanding mineralization, returning broad and consistent gold intervals."

Southern Arc remains open to the south, east, and at depth, with drilling to date testing to only approximately 150 meters below surface. An updated Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in early 2026 ahead of the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment planned for the first half of 2026.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) has completed its largest exploration campaign since 2012 at its Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, with 68,000 meters of diamond drilling across eleven drill rigs delivering exceptional results. Inaugural drilling at San Miguel returned some of the best assays ever recorded at Palmarejo, including 58.8 feet at 0.12 oz/t gold and 54.55 oz/t silver, while near-mine expansion drilling extended the Hidalgo, Libertad, and San Juan veins by a combined 950 meters.

"Following a 75% increase in Palmarejo's inferred mineral resources last year, our 2025 program has generated additional discoveries and leaves the operation well positioned for further mine life extensions," said Mitchell J. Krebs, CEO of Coeur Mining. "With a 300 km² total land package that is just 3% drilled, we are only scratching the surface of the next phase of Palmarejo's potential growth and development."

The program successfully discovered the new Camuchín trend, confirming gold and silver mineralization over 900 meters of strike within the previously untested 4-kilometer-wide Camuchín-Escondida Zone. Additional validation drilling at Independencia Sur and La Unión demonstrated strong potential for meaningful near-term resource additions to support Palmarejo's long-term production profile.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) has received federal permits for the 2026 Polaris Exploration Project in Nevada's historic Aurora Mining District, clearing the way for exploration activities in one of Nevada's highest-grade gold districts that produced 1.9 million ounces of gold with underground production averaging 2.24 ounces per ton. The U.S. Forest Service issued the Finding of No Significant Impact on November 20, 2025, following a comprehensive environmental review.

"This approval marks a significant milestone in advancing our exploration strategy in one of Nevada's most prospective high-grade gold districts," said Kurt Allen, Vice President of Exploration. "We are excited to begin our 2026 exploration program at Aurora, which produced some of the highest-grade gold and silver ore in Walker Lane during its historic operations."

The planned 2026 program will test multiple high-grade epithermal vein systems including partially eroded targets at Martinez, Juniata, and Ann, as well as deep preserved targets at Brawley Peak, Sawtooth Ridge, and Polaris. The project benefits from existing infrastructure including a 600-ton-per-day mill on site and significant private land holdings that reduce permitting requirements for future discoveries.

